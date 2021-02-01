« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:52:57 pm
Its not hypocrisy though is it, private schools do take some of the investment and funding burden off the state, and often a child does get a better 1 on 1 education via private schooling.

Blame the politicians on both sides for not providing the funding, investment and reforms within the state sector.

For me the 20% vat situation is just labour playing class warfare, a nice little vote winner but doesnt actually help anyone, and will pull children out of the schools they have grew up with, which can cause massive psychological damage. It should be grandfathered in, I.e no current student will be affected. So not to cause disruption to the CHIlDREN.

Other wise its Pretty heartless from labour.

Private Schools offer a massive advantage to rich kids, which isnt good, it fuel inequality.
If the school that drives this inequality passes the costs on to the parents, thats theirf decision
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:55:46 am
Private Schools offer a massive advantage to rich kids, which isnt good, it fuel inequality.
If the school that drives this inequality passes the costs on to the parents, thats theirf decision

Yep.

Anything that drives inequality, is not good.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:55:46 am
Private Schools offer a massive advantage to rich kids, which isnt good, it fuel inequality.
If the school that drives this inequality passes the costs on to the parents, thats theirf decision
the answer to inequality of education isnt to take away the education and reduce the option of education. Thats punching down. The idea should be how do we make the standard of education in state schools as good, or better than private so people are not needed to go the private route.

The 20% Vat is just pissing in the wind, and again, wont affect the wealthy. It will affect the middle class families. The wealthy wont bat an eye lid.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:03:58 pm
the answer to inequality of education isnt to take away the education and reduce the option of education. Thats punching down. The idea should be how do we make the standard of education in state schools as good, or better than private so people are not needed to go the private route.

The 20% Vat is just pissing in the wind, and again, wont affect the wealthy. It will affect the middle class families. The wealthy wont bat an eye lid.

Id agree that state school education standards need improving but the majority of parents who send their kids to private school enjoy the cachet of their family belong to an exclusive club.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:10:16 am
Good God. We know the UK is in financial dire straights, but will we not think of the effects this will have on the rich? Perhaps levying a new tax on all parents of school children would be the way to go, to share the burden. #InThisTogether.

More seriously: what of the 'massive psychological damage' suffered by attendees of 'Scumbag Comp'? Surely, this is the far, far greater problem. Perish the thought that Tarquin might have to attend such a place. (Though, it surely would be one of the better state schools.)

Well quite.

On the same page were witnessing Labour being accused of being no different to Cameron/Osborne, and simultaneously waging class warfare😂

Steven123 is correct that PFI was a disaster, and some examples of the worst of it have resulted in the crumbling schools issues. (Iraq was a disaster too; and for some, it seems to have negated all the good things Blairs Party did). Luverly Rita is also correct when pointing out that the broadest shoulders are as yet - aside from private schools VAT - seemingly not being targeted.

The removal of the winter fuel allowance for those who can afford to be without it has become a political hot potato. Yet despite the hand wringing its sensible - because those who genuinely need it will still get it. Mine is being removed, but I can afford it.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:03:58 pm
the answer to inequality of education isnt to take away the education and reduce the option of education. Thats punching down. The idea should be how do we make the standard of education in state schools as good, or better than private so people are not needed to go the private route.

The 20% Vat is just pissing in the wind, and again, wont affect the wealthy. It will affect the middle class families. The wealthy wont bat an eye lid.

So the offspring of the upper classes not affected,  their kids are destined for the top anyway through power and influence.

Using your explanation of class being linked with wealth, can you explain why middle class kids should have an advantage of working class children ?

Obviously It would be good if state education was better nobody would argue with that.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:53:04 am
I'm not as knowledgeable as some of you guys, I don't understand how government or public finances work so can anyone explain what people mean by investment which will encourage economic growth.

Who will invest and how does economic growth help in making people's lives better?

I get the more money to spend bit but then doesn't that fuel inflation meaning we're back to square one?

For example.... we need more schools, hospitals, houses etc but we don't have the manpower so don't we need to invest in encouraging young people into trades and training first? 

But then how does that have an immediate impact on economic growth as surely that's like a 5yr minimum programme of development before you even start the building bit 🤷

There are other examples obviously.  Teachers, nurses, doctors to be trained to improve the NHS and education and so the list goes on.

I'll try...

So simple example of investment is the government build a hospital, people get better quicker, get back to work and then become economically active and pay taxes to improve public services as well as the lives of the individual as they are working and earning money (and spending money). More people available to work then should reduce inflation as there is a greater supply of labour. Likewise, investment in transport is another example. Make it easier and cheaper to move people and goods around the country, gives people greater choice in what they do and what they buy, that drives competition and efficiency.

Yes, its not quick, the payback can be years if not decades away but if you keep kicking the can down the road you end up where we are now.

It also doesnt help when people missuse the word investment, because in economic terms investment is usually spending money on something that produces something so buying a new MRI scanner is an investment, staff costs are usually not seen as an investment, so previously it was considered good economics to borrow money for the MRI scanner but not to pay staff wages, and this is where the Tories have really fucked up, they have racked up huge debts on spending money on day to day spending and not investment.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:26:32 am
Nice to see people are giving Labour time to implement their ideas 🙄

They are politicians, they don't get the benefit of the doubt or trust. But their ideas dont sound new, they sound like the same shite peddled in 2010.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:13:02 pm
Well quite.

On the same page were witnessing Labour being accused of being no different to Cameron/Osborne, and simultaneously waging class warfare😂

Steven123 is correct that PFI was a disaster, and some examples of the worst of it have resulted in the crumbling schools issues. (Iraq was a disaster too; and for some, it seems to have negated all the good things Blairs Party did). Luverly Rita is also correct when pointing out that the broadest shoulders are as yet - aside from private schools VAT - seemingly not being targeted.

The removal of the winter fuel allowance for those who can afford to be without it has become a political hot potato. Yet despite the hand wringing its sensible - because those who genuinely need it will still get it. Mine is being removed, but I can afford it.

Not all people who genuinely need it, will get it.  Many don't qualify for pension credit, but still 'genuinely' need it.  The qualification of the allowance is way too narrow - as per all the charities and Martin Lewis.

You can received council tax or housing benefit, and still not qualify for the winter fuel allowance.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:48:13 pm
Not all people who genuinely need it, will get it.  Many don't qualify for pension credit, but still 'genuinely' need it.  The qualification of the allowance is way too narrow.

You can received council tax or housing benefit, and still not qualify for the winter fuel allowance.

completely agree
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:48:13 pm
Not all people who genuinely need it, will get it.  Many don't qualify for pension credit, but still 'genuinely' need it.  The qualification of the allowance is way too narrow.

You can received council tax or housing benefit, and still not qualify for the winter fuel allowance.

I think this is part of the problem. The qualifiers for benefits are Byzantine and the forms are labyrinthine.

Whether that is deliberate to put claimants off I dont know, but wouldnt be surprised if those in genuine need suffer.
Re: New UK Government
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:03:58 pm
the answer to inequality of education isnt to take away the education and reduce the option of education. Thats punching down. The idea should be how do we make the standard of education in state schools as good, or better than private so people are not needed to go the private route.

The 20% Vat is just pissing in the wind, and again, wont affect the wealthy. It will affect the middle class families. The wealthy wont bat an eye lid.

https://www.thetimes.com/money-mentor/family/how-to-afford-private-school-fees

Looking at the fees mentioned here and written in May this year I think I'd struggle to call anyone who is able to pay them middle class. Stop batting for the rich.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 09:43:11 am
You could see Reeves was doing Austerity 2.0 a mile away from her numerous comments over the past 18 months. Shes from the same economic school of thought as Osbourne. Shes killed any hope already and has made it explicitly clear this is continuity Tories economically. Cutting your way to growth  :butt

I get it the Tories have destroyed the country but were gonna continue to run down public services further, say theres no money and fail to invest in the country and in 5 years time be in the same position and wonder why nothing has improved. After 2 months they already look like a 1 term Govt and can sadly see where we are headed.

She's not running down public services, she's trying to bring us back to a stable place.

One example;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2npgpz048o

"Over the last three years, the department's initial estimated budgets for asylum, border, visa and passport operations amounted to £320m.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said it had ended up spending £7.9bn over the period, £7.6bn more than forecast."

It's going to get worse before it gets better and that's on the torys who should go to jail for their criminal dishonesty with the public finances.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Meanwhile in actual news

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/household-support-fund-labour-reeves-cost-of-living-b2602295.html


https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/government-rachel-reeves-keir-starmer-labour-local-government-association-b1179558.html

The winter fuel allowance was taking away  from people living in England and Wales, this scheme is from councils in England only
Starmer and Reeves must think Welsh pensioners have very broad shoulders.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:48:13 pm
Not all people who genuinely need it, will get it.  Many don't qualify for pension credit, but still 'genuinely' need it.  The qualification of the allowance is way too narrow - as per all the charities and Martin Lewis.

You can received council tax or housing benefit, and still not qualify for the winter fuel allowance.

Ok, thanks for that. If its the case that loopholes exist, which result in hardship re. fuel bills, then Im with you on the side of the elderly pensioners. We shall have to judge the government on what steps they take to close those loopholes. Should proud pensioners choose not to (or be ignorant of their right to) claim entitlements, there has to be room to include them in the scheme. Apparently, means testing itself carries not inconsiderable costs. So that route is problematic.

**edit

Just read TSCs post. It appears the government are aware that their measures fall short. My gut feeling is to trust this government not to let down vulnerable pensioners; lets wait and see before judgment is passed.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:03:58 pm
The 20% Vat is just pissing in the wind, and again, wont affect the wealthy. It will affect the middle class families. The wealthy wont bat an eye lid.

I understand your point but private schools are largely full of the children of the wealthiest.

Re: New UK Government
Daily mash headline:
No balloon trip this safari
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Meanwhile in actual news

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/household-support-fund-labour-reeves-cost-of-living-b2602295.html


https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/government-rachel-reeves-keir-starmer-labour-local-government-association-b1179558.html

Im not sure effusive praise needs to be lavished on them for extending a scheme from before they were in Govt which even the Tories kept in place.

Lets not pretend they are offering up anything but proper thin gruel right now.
Re: New UK Government
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 02:50:18 pm
Im not sure effusive praise needs to be lavished on them for extending a scheme from before they were in Govt which even the Tories kept in place.

Lets not pretend they are offering up anything but proper thin gruel right now.

Were you expecting cake after 8 weeks?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:03:06 pm
Were you expecting cake after 8 weeks?

These policies are in line with what they were promising before the election and before they apparently knew how bad the finances are. Theres absolutely nothing in Reeves previous comments or Starmers to indicate a better economy would point to sunshine and rainbows. Far from it. These guys are not left wing, theyre smack bang in the middle with the economy and even thats generous.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:39:43 pm
These policies are in line with what they were promising before the election and before they apparently knew how bad the finances are. Theres absolutely nothing in Reeves previous comments or Starmers to indicate a better economy would point to sunshine and rainbows. Far from it. These guys are not left wing, theyre smack bang in the middle with the economy and even thats generous.

So they werent promising sunshine and rainbows before the election, and 8 weeks after the election there are no sunshine and rainbows.
Re: New UK Government
Lets hope it shines on Welsh pensioners in the winter so they can avoid hypothermia
Re: New UK Government
An early day motion went in today, to reverse the cuts to the winter fuel allowance.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:29:14 pm
Lets hope it shines on Welsh pensioners in the winter so they can avoid hypothermia
Sun? Wales? Give over.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:57:16 pm
Sun? Wales? Give over.

You know we had a place in Rhyl that was called the sun centre
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 02:50:18 pm
Im not sure effusive praise needs to be lavished on them for extending a scheme from before they were in Govt which even the Tories kept in place.

Lets not pretend they are offering up anything but proper thin gruel right now.

Just posted the link and wasnt praising Labour or other.  Article does say said benefit was due to expire this month, and Labour extended it.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:30:19 pm
The winter fuel allowance was taking away  from people living in England and Wales, this scheme is from councils in England only
Starmer and Reeves must think Welsh pensioners have very broad shoulders.

Or maybe said scheme is devolved to regional administrations? Must confess Ive no idea on that.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:55:51 pm
Or maybe said scheme is devolved to regional administrations? Must confess Ive no idea on that.


Its devolved, Reeves is putting in money to the English councils, if she was giving Wales extra money to do the same I expect it would get mentioned but it hasnt.  The UK already owe the Welsh £350M and they've told us to swivel, so I doubt were getting the money for this. Id be delighted to be wrong of course.
Re: New UK Government
The BBC article ends with:

The pot of money also includes cash for devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to spend as they choose.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:47:46 pm
The BBC article ends with:

The pot of money also includes cash for devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to spend as they choose.

Thats good, have you got a link please, the original post contains links to the Independent and the Evading Standard and I couldn't find anything in the BBC website?
Re: New UK Government
That's how Barnett works, if Westminster spends money on England in devolved areas, it generates consequential for the devolved governments.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:12:04 pm
That's how Barnett works, if Westminster spends money on England in devolved areas, it generates consequential for the devolved governments.

Cool, when they announced they were ending the fuel payments it stated they were ending in England and Wales and NI and Scotland were not mentioned.

Did you lot get winter fuel payments last year and if so has it been decided if your getting them this year?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:59:23 pm
Thats good, have you got a link please, the original post contains links to the Independent and the Evading Standard and I couldn't find anything in the BBC website?

Sure:

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0492rwnevgo.amp
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:19:33 pm
Cool, when they announced they were ending the fuel payments it stated they were ending in England and Wales and NI and Scotland were not mentioned.

Did you lot get winter fuel payments last year and if so has it been decided if your getting them this year?


NI is following England and Wales it seems.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cr7r3krm8x2o
Re: New UK Government
It seems pensioners across the UK are getting fucked equally.
