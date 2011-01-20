Had a fucking brilliant moment today - saw a friend who I haven't caught up with since the election.



He is a great person in terms of never letting friends down, worked as a social worker and then as a fireman, but also is easily lead and is the kind of person who doesn't really know the world outside of his local community.



That meant that in the run up to the election he was planning to vote Reform - his concern is underfunding of NHS/Police/Fireservice etc and felt that more immigration would only strain it further.



Basically spent a session at the gym with him pre election talking through each concern, pulling up references to statistics and to wider impact of Reform - today I found out that he ended up voting Green.



Basically his family shout him down when he comes out with stuff that doesn't align with them (family are Wirral socialists) whereas I took time to hear him and then discuss back and he felt understood and that meant he opened up to the opposing views.



He has felt seeing the riots that he couldn't have looked himself in the mirror had he voted Reform.



Not saying we should be all nicely nicely with those scum but at least in this instance felt good to have been able to positively impact him