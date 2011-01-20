« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 65693 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 03:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:59:50 pm

To cut government spending and raise taxes will contract the economy. It's really fucking basic economics. What is being proposed is just as fuckwitted as Osbornomics was

Has this woman never heard of Keynes???

There's £hundreds of billions stashed in offshore accounts and within offshored companies, and nestled within over-inflated real estate.

Find a fucking way to extract a fat chunk of that, employ people in the public sector to do all the stuff that's not being done and fix all the damage from neglect these past 14 years.

The money spent on additional wages will then be spent in shops and on local services, multiplying the economic boost, and so on.

As I said, it's basic economics - and unlocking unproductive money from the parasite class means that the boost isn't from robbing Peter to pay Paul.



She learned to balance the books at her dinner table dont you know.

She is utterly shite. Quicker Starmer grows a pair and gets rid, the better.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 03:41:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm
Even this £20bn tax rise will largely mean a flat spending review for most departments. Things genuinely key are desperately tight.

Its not the tax rises that are the issue, its the idea that there will be cuts. That Times article has cuts stated for Health and Education.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 03:46:07 pm »
Shes as dumb as a bag of rocks. Another one of these idiots running the economy that believes you get more by investing less.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 03:55:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:41:02 pm
Its not the tax rises that are the issue, its the idea that there will be cuts. That Times article has cuts stated for Health and Education.
Of course, but the scale of the challenge is enormous.  The tories genunely did leave the budget in the most diabolical state.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 04:01:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:55:16 pm
Of course, but the scale of the challenge is enormous.  The tories genunely did leave the budget in the most diabolical state.

If we start cutting more money out of Health and Education, when they are effectively making real term cuts anyway, then we are absolutely fucked. I cant believe anyone will give Labour any sort of benefit of the doubt if they cut those. Do we still vote for parties who cut those things? Labour never told us that.
Offline God's Left Peg

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 05:52:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:55:16 pm
Of course, but the scale of the challenge is enormous.  The tories genunely did leave the budget in the most diabolical state.

Nobody has mentioned that yet.










;)
Offline ianburns252

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 06:26:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:26:54 am
Does it include boarding? Id imagine theres also probably lot of extra curricular activities we dont get in a state school, horse riding, their own swimming pool and shit like that, trips abroad too id imagine, they dont look at pictures of the fucking pyramids in Egypt, they go and actually see the pyramids in Egypt etc etc

I used to audit a private school (not Public school like Eton but still with all the trimmings) and for boarders it was about £40k back in 2013.

This covered individual rooms, each with its own bathroom, 3 meals a day, a cinema room, various "playground" type things in the grounds (bmx and skate park being quite a cool one), and as many students were international ones so far away from family there were additional pastoral staff to support those kids.

Don't get me wrong - still insane!!! - but when you add up all the services provided it does make sense.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:41:02 pm
Its not the tax rises that are the issue, its the idea that there will be cuts. That Times article has cuts stated for Health and Education.

Said article is from Mudochs Tory stable of journalists and is not informed by any sources.  Get used to more of the same going forward. 

Itll take the Tory press some time to cope with opposition after 14 years in power.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 07:54:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm
Said article is from Mudochs Tory stable of journalists and is not informed by any sources.  Get used to more of the same going forward. 

Itll take the Tory press some time to cope with opposition after 14 years in power.

Well i guess we will find out soon enough.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:54:30 pm
Well i guess we will find out soon enough.

We will do. Im relatively optimistic, given the prior 14 years.  Under the Tories productivity was next to zero, while they focused efforts on the covid swindle and Brexit balls up etc.

Generally, they were a drag on the country.  Its now up to Labour to drive forward.
Offline ianburns252

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm »
Had a fucking brilliant moment today - saw a friend who I haven't caught up with since the election.

He is a great person in terms of never letting friends down, worked as a social worker and then as a fireman, but also is easily lead and is the kind of person who doesn't really know the world outside of his local community.

That meant that in the run up to the election he was planning to vote Reform - his concern is underfunding of NHS/Police/Fireservice etc and felt that more immigration would only strain it further.

Basically spent a session at the gym with him pre election talking through each concern, pulling up references to statistics and to wider impact of Reform - today I found out that he ended up voting Green.

Basically his family shout him down when he comes out with stuff that doesn't align with them (family are Wirral socialists)  whereas I took time to hear him and then discuss back and he felt understood and that meant he opened up to the opposing views.

He has felt seeing the riots that he couldn't have looked himself in the mirror had he voted Reform.

Not saying we should be all nicely nicely with those scum but at least in this instance felt good to have been able to positively impact him
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1891 on: Today at 08:22:43 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm
Had a fucking brilliant moment today - saw a friend who I haven't caught up with since the election.

He is a great person in terms of never letting friends down, worked as a social worker and then as a fireman, but also is easily lead and is the kind of person who doesn't really know the world outside of his local community.

That meant that in the run up to the election he was planning to vote Reform - his concern is underfunding of NHS/Police/Fireservice etc and felt that more immigration would only strain it further.

Basically spent a session at the gym with him pre election talking through each concern, pulling up references to statistics and to wider impact of Reform - today I found out that he ended up voting Green.

Basically his family shout him down when he comes out with stuff that doesn't align with them (family are Wirral socialists)  whereas I took time to hear him and then discuss back and he felt understood and that meant he opened up to the opposing views.

He has felt seeing the riots that he couldn't have looked himself in the mirror had he voted Reform.

Not saying we should be all nicely nicely with those scum but at least in this instance felt good to have been able to positively impact him

"Never kissed a Tory". That kind of attitude harms the left more than it helps. It divides the world into the good side, which is their side, and the bad side, which is everything else, especially those whom they disapprove of. It makes no effort to persuade. And as we've seen with Reform, it doesn't take much to sway people to the far right, as the predominant narrative is already biased away from the left (not helped by the "Never kissed a Tory" brigade).
