Does it include boarding? Id imagine theres also probably lot of extra curricular activities we dont get in a state school, horse riding, their own swimming pool and shit like that, trips abroad too id imagine, they dont look at pictures of the fucking pyramids in Egypt, they go and actually see the pyramids in Egypt etc etc
I used to audit a private school (not Public school like Eton but still with all the trimmings) and for boarders it was about £40k back in 2013.
This covered individual rooms, each with its own bathroom, 3 meals a day, a cinema room, various "playground" type things in the grounds (bmx and skate park being quite a cool one), and as many students were international ones so far away from family there were additional pastoral staff to support those kids.
Don't get me wrong - still insane!!! - but when you add up all the services provided it does make sense.