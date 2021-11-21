My position is the exact opposite The rising age ban leading eventually to full prohibition was a nonsense and hopefully that plan is dead in the water. Perfectly relaxed about this though - if someone wants to take up the disgusting habit that is smoking they should be free to do so but preferably nowhere near me thank you very much.



Im not sure that it was complete nonsense. Im all in favour of banning smoking altogether, I hate everything about it, but .. were now at a point where so many more people vape, including young people. When I go in bars now you can smell the cherry, or mint etc from these vapes. People vape indoors everywhere as its an easy thing to do, quick puff and no one knows it was you, unlike if you were to light up a fag indoors.There's a lot that's still unknown about the harms of secondhand vaping, but research suggests that bystanders who breathe in the aerosol might be exposed to toxins. These toxins include formaldehyde, acrolein, and benzene.Smokers are a huge burden on the NHS, so will vapers years down the line. Theres already evidence that vaping is damaging lungs, some kids are vaping the equivalent of 400 fags a week by using a vape.Im all for the ban that Starmer has proposed, but lets be honest, its just pushing the problem elsewhere, more people will take up vaping on a night out, more people will vape indoors within pubs, it doesnt matter that vaping indoors is illegal, people do it, its easy to do.Banning smoking and vaping would be extremely hard, you cant ban existing people addicted to it, it would never work, so banning it to new people from a certain age would seem more sensible.