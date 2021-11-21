« previous next »
On a side issue, I Live in Amsterdam and you rarely see people smoking out doors* .This was brought home to me on holiday in Greece earlier this year when I saw loads of arl Dutch and Scandinavians smoking on the beach ..it seemed like a blast form the past.....what was more shocking was seeing 70 and 80 year old women with flabby leathery skin and varicose veins in bikinis! ...Id deffo ban women over 70 wearing bikinis in public places.....topless men too!!

* yeah I know the weed, but you don't see much of that, the odd teens....but tourists have been warned smoking a spliff  on the street in parts of center is banned and subject to fines...not health related more annoying tourist related
Christ man, it's not a "slight health advantage". Take it from someone who grew up with two smoking parents. Or perhaps we've forgotten Roy Castle?

What's the long term cost to the health service for smoking related illnesses to non-smokers who would stay in a pub that indulges the smoking minority? How may non smokers would stop going to pubs if they have to put up with it?

The smoking ban helped change attitudes. Now every parent I know who smokes goes outside for one, even when they're living at home, so they're not inflicting it on their kids. May as well argue that the benefits of cycle lanes are marginal, so why bother?

If we want people in pubs then we should try lowering alcohol duty. A fiver for a pint of Fosters in some places is a pisstake, especially as Fosters itself is dishwater. It encourages people to get their booze from the off licence and people end up binging. That also causes a long term cost to the health service.
Wasn't the original ban on smoking indoors supposed to herald the end for pubs?  I'm not sure if it was ever proven statistically but didn't the law actually result in a more customers and from broader demographic circles?

From a public health perspective it's an outlier that smoking is legal.  With the knowledge we have now of the long-term damage it causes and the impact of second hand smoke it's an obvious candidate for outlawing (even if done through baby steps).  The previous government swiftly criminalised "laughing gas" but nobody really cared about that in the media as it was only affecting youths.

I really don't think banning smoking heralds the beginning of the end of our civil liberties but I'm sure we'll hear that argument a lot.
On a side issue, I Live in Amsterdam and you rarely see people smoking out doors* .This was brought home to me on holiday in Greece earlier this year when I saw loads of arl Dutch and Scandinavians smoking on the beach ..it seemed like a blast form the past.....what was more shocking was seeing 70 and 80 year old women with flabby leathery skin and varicose veins in bikinis! ...Id deffo ban women over 70 wearing bikinis in public places.....topless men too!!

* yeah I know the weed, but you don't see much of that, the odd teens....but tourists have been warned smoking a spliff  on the street in parts of center is banned and subject to fines...not health related more annoying tourist related

Funny you should say that, I was staying in Amsterdam this weekend for the Dutch GP and I was surprised by how many people were smoking (tobacco). I didnt remember it being so noticeable when Ive been in the past but I was a smoker back then too so maybe the smell didnt stand out so much.
I'm 2 months off the fags after 20 years of smoking. Was in Romania the other week and everyone was smoking including Uber drivers while you were a passenger  ;D.
I'm 2 months off the fags after 20 years of smoking. Was in Romania the other week and everyone was smoking including Uber drivers while you were a passenger  ;D.

I had my last ever ciggie a week before we went to Vietnam - I quit cold turkey and its been almost two years now - but let me tell you, those two weeks in Vietnam were difficult ;D
but let me tell you, those two weeks in Vietnam were difficult ;D

Anyway, forget all this economic doom. Labour are going to make society better again... by banning smoking in the open air.

Fiddling while Rome burns?

Typical misdiection. Something to take up energy and air time discussing this nonsense whilst there's massive tangible cuts to health and education spending.

https://x.com/LeftieStats/status/1829144009648038147?t=0640mnaQDz12-JQ6F-uT0w&s=19


Meet the new government. Sam's as the old government.
Typical misdiection. Something to take up energy and air time discussing this nonsense whilst there's massive tangible cuts to health and education spending.

https://x.com/LeftieStats/status/1829144009648038147?t=0640mnaQDz12-JQ6F-uT0w&s=19


Meet the new government. Sam's as the old government.

Yawn
If we want people in pubs then we should try lowering alcohol duty. A fiver for a pint of Fosters in some places is a pisstake, especially as Fosters itself is dishwater. It encourages people to get their booze from the off licence and people end up binging. That also causes a long term cost to the health service.

Alcohol Duty on a pint of Fosters is 46p

There's also VAT - but that's on the vast majority of things.

The beer itself costs pence to brew (per pint)

But brewers charge huge mark-ups. Worse is the amount of rent charged to landlords.
FWIW, I can get on board with banning within children's play areas and directly outside hospitals. Even at outdoor eating areas. I just think pub beer gardens is a step too far.

Pre-2006, the vehement anti-smokers demanded "ban smoking inside... let the smokers do their dirty habit outside"

Fast forward a few years and it's "ban smoking outside, too!"

Smacks of "I personally don't like xyz, so I want to impose my own viewpoint on everyone else"
On a side issue, I Live in Amsterdam and you rarely see people smoking out doors* .This was brought home to me on holiday in Greece earlier this year when I saw loads of arl Dutch and Scandinavians smoking on the beach ..it seemed like a blast form the past.....what was more shocking was seeing 70 and 80 year old women with flabby leathery skin and varicose veins in bikinis! ...Id deffo ban women over 70 wearing bikinis in public places.....topless men too!!

* yeah I know the weed, but you don't see much of that, the odd teens....but tourists have been warned smoking a spliff  on the street in parts of center is banned and subject to fines...not health related more annoying tourist related

Anecdotally, I see far fewer people smoking around Liverpool than I did even 10 years ago. I do find it more offensive being caught in the waft of some c*nt's cherry bakewell vape than an actual ciggie though, and also miss the smell of it at the match.
The same stories came out when indoor smoking was banned back in 2007.

Pubs and bars will die
Nightclubs will shut
Government shouldn't be shoving health down our throats

Meh

I was glad the stale smoke smell is long gone from my clothes after a night out

Oh and cleaning out ashtrays when I worked in a bar. The shite you horrible c*nts left....

Cigarette smoking will be long gone in the next 2 decades and it won't be through changes in the law
Meet the new government. Sam's as the old government.
Slow news day in Liverpool.
I must have missed Starmer hiding in the fridge, handing out millions to his cronies, knighting his Russian mate, blowing up a few billion quid overnight and gaslighting me that the Big Society will sort everything out in our street and everyone else's.
Alcohol Duty on a pint of Fosters is 46p

There's also VAT - but that's on the vast majority of things.

The beer itself costs pence to brew (per pint)

But brewers charge huge mark-ups. Worse is the amount of rent charged to landlords.

I used Fosters as an example. Obviously other alcohols are available. ;D

If people are lamenting pubs going to the wall then from what you say banning smoking inside and out will clearly have only a marginal effect as it's the landlords and brewers who are the big players.
Duty, VAT, brewers, rent/lease, energy costs etc have far more to do with places struggling than smoking.
After watching my old man struggle with lung cancer for the last 5 years and the effect it had on my mum and their retirement I'd say anyone not getting behind a smoking ban is a bit of a c*nt.
After watching my old man struggle with lung cancer for the last 5 years and the effect it had on my mum and their retirement I'd say anyone not getting behind a smoking ban is a bit of a c*nt.

Depends on what kind of ban it is. I was fully on board with Sunaks plan of just stopping anyone who turns 18 from buying them and just keep increasing that each year so that no new 18 year olds can buy them, but stuff like banning smoking in beer gardens wont work, if someone is a smoker this wont stop them from smoking, they will just get up walk down the road have a fag (probably drop their butt on the floor), walk back a few meters and carry on as if nothings happened.
Was listening to a podcast from the IFS with Dan Neidle, regarding the options for raising say £20bn of tax in the absence f hitting the big headline rates, it was a bit of a depressing listen to be honest, not as many easy buttons to hit as I might have hoped.

https://ifs.org.uk/articles/how-could-chancellor-raise-more-tax


Meet the new government. Sam's as the old government.

Clearly you aren't someone who reads the London Playbook, Private Eye, or indeed, any reputable news organs at all.
Depends on what kind of ban it is. I was fully on board with Sunaks plan of just stopping anyone who turns 18 from buying them and just keep increasing that each year so that no new 18 year olds can buy them, but stuff like banning smoking in beer gardens wont work, if someone is a smoker this wont stop them from smoking, they will just get up walk down the road have a fag (probably drop their butt on the floor), walk back a few meters and carry on as if nothings happened.

People literally said the exact same for indoor smoking, and anyway its also for second hand smoke. So if they decide to walk around the corner so be it, at least someones family member wont die because of it.
FWIW, I can get on board with banning within children's play areas and directly outside hospitals. Even at outdoor eating areas. I just think pub beer gardens is a step too far.

Pre-2006, the vehement anti-smokers demanded "ban smoking inside... let the smokers do their dirty habit outside"

Fast forward a few years and it's "ban smoking outside, too!"

Smacks of "I personally don't like xyz, so I want to impose my own viewpoint on everyone else"

Guess you don't know of anyone that didn't smoke dying of lung cancer.

So far two family for me and one mate.


But let's think about those that can't control themselves and not have a ciggie for ten minutes.
People literally said the exact same for indoor smoking, and anyway its also for second hand smoke. So if they decide to walk around the corner so be it, at least someones family member wont die because of it.

I haven't heard anyone suggest that the point of stopping people smoking outdoors in locations like beer gardens is about stopping second hand smoke, it seems to be very much about stopping the smoker themselves.
Depends on what kind of ban it is. I was fully on board with Sunaks plan of just stopping anyone who turns 18 from buying them and just keep increasing that each year so that no new 18 year olds can buy them, but stuff like banning smoking in beer gardens wont work, if someone is a smoker this wont stop them from smoking, they will just get up walk down the road have a fag (probably drop their butt on the floor), walk back a few meters and carry on as if nothings happened.

My position is the exact opposite :D The rising age ban leading eventually to full prohibition was a nonsense and hopefully that plan is dead in the water. Perfectly relaxed about this though - if someone wants to take up the disgusting habit that is smoking they should be free to do so but preferably nowhere near me thank you very much.
Ban smoking in supermarket doorways too please
My position is the exact opposite :D The rising age ban leading eventually to full prohibition was a nonsense and hopefully that plan is dead in the water. Perfectly relaxed about this though - if someone wants to take up the disgusting habit that is smoking they should be free to do so but preferably nowhere near me thank you very much.

Im not sure that it was complete nonsense. Im all in favour of banning smoking altogether, I hate everything about it, but.. were now at a point where so many more people vape, including young people. When I go in bars now you can smell the cherry, or mint etc from these vapes. People vape indoors everywhere as its an easy thing to do, quick puff and no one knows it was you, unlike if you were to light up a fag indoors.

There's a lot that's still unknown about the harms of secondhand vaping, but research suggests that bystanders who breathe in the aerosol might be exposed to toxins. These toxins include formaldehyde, acrolein, and benzene.

Smokers are a huge burden on the NHS, so will vapers years down the line. Theres already evidence that vaping is damaging lungs, some kids are vaping the equivalent of 400 fags a week by using a vape.

https://www.straitstimes.com/world/british-teen-hospitalised-with-collapsed-lung-after-vaping-equivalent-of-400-cigarettes-a-week

Im all for the ban that Starmer has proposed, but lets be honest, its just pushing the problem elsewhere, more people will take up vaping on a night out, more people will vape indoors within pubs, it doesnt matter that vaping indoors is illegal, people do it, its easy to do.

Banning smoking and vaping would be extremely hard, you cant ban existing people addicted to it, it would never work, so banning it to new people from a certain age would seem more sensible.
The gammons inc Nick Ferrari are outraged because Starmer has removed a portrait of Thatcher at no 10
The gammons inc Nick Ferrari are outraged because Starmer has removed a portrait of Thatcher at no 10

Headline news with the usual suspects.

At least he hasnt taken it into the Rose Garden soaked it in lighter fuel and burnt it. Yet.
If the end game is to stop the sale of cigarettes, it seems logical to ban smoking in all public spaces as a next step.

I hate smoking and anyone who blows smoke into my path (including vaping). I don't agree with a blanket ban though, people will still find a way and a dangerous, unregulated black market will pop up. I also don't find it hard to envisage a future where people take the same stance against alcohol. Less young people are drinking, and a future government could look back at a cigarette ban and use it as a precedent. Alcohol ruins more lives and costs public health more.

So I'm a bit torn between selfishly wanting them banned but worried about what it says about our personal freedoms.
