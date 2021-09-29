drving even more people awaty from Pubs is a stupid policy



Sure people said the same sort of shit when seatbelts were introduced and drink driving, and also most likely smoking indoors.Many people are affected by the toxic polluting smoke some people decide to breath into their bodies and blow out over everyone else. Even as a smoker I would walk to the edge of the gardens or outside of it as its just selfish as fuck to let others have to breathe it in, never mind kids and pregnant women.You literally have to stand and walk a few meters instead of blowing it into someones face.7 million people on waiting lists which this will help, the last ban cut heart attacks and lung diseases by 25%, strokes by even more, saving hundreds of millions and slashing waiting lists, if thats such a problem for smokers they have to not go to the pub then sorry, but boo the fucking hoo.Edit: btw those numbers were for non-smokers breathing second hand smoke, reduction in smokers probably one hundred times that.