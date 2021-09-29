« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:05:01 am
Quote
Over the last three years, the department's  [the Home Office] initial estimated budgets for asylum, border, visa and passport operations amounted to £320m.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said it had ended up spending £7.9bn over the period, £7.6bn more than forecast.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2npgpz048o

There's been the surge in migration, of course - but the IFS maintains that the extra expenditure was 'entirely foreseeable' and should have been included in Home Office submissions to the Treasury.


There have been four Home Secretaries covering the last 3 years of Tory [mis]rule:

Patel
Braverman
Schapps
Cleverly

Apart from 'what a fucking abominable group', they were all close to their PMs and senior Tory figures.

The scale of the hiding of actual costs verges on the criminal
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:05:56 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:51:47 am
Anyway, forget all this economic doom. Labour are going to make society better again... by banning smoking in the open air.

Fiddling while Rome burns?


That's genuinely one of the stupidest policies I've ever heard of.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:08:27 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:46:42 am
The politically cunning thing to have done would have been to publicly accuse them of hiding a budgetary black hole - and have the Tories deny it publicly.

Then the message now would have resonated more - that not only did the Tories deliberately hide a massive fiscal black hole, they openly lied and lied and lied about it to keep it hidden from the voting public.
Yeah. That might have worked.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:12:17 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:50:35 am
Its a bit hard to say much based on what you've provided but not all government spending is on public services, the two terms are not interchangeable.

The unprotected departments, are going to have to find 'efficiency savings'.  They are already fucked.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:13:25 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:08:27 am
Yeah. That might have worked.

Its an excellent idea, Nobby shpuld be a SPAD
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:29:23 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:01:31 am
True. But this is why I have (just a small hope) that they are in secret negotiations and will put rejoining to the electorate in a new referendum.
Lot of groundwork to be done if that's to happen. Morbidly I admit, but Post-Covid + new voters who didn't or couldn't vote in 2016 means there's probably a majority in favour of re-joining the EU. But another Yes or No referendum is not the correct means to that end. Something that can affect our country for (potentially) decades to come cannot be put to referendum without a clear definition of what "Yes" means, or the implications of "No".

  • Put in laws to protect us from the whims of the next David Cameron. No more 52% vs 48% referendums.
  • Let's have an inquiry in to exactly who paid for Brexit, who benefitted from it, why were Vote Leave allowed to overspend (illegaly). The country needs to be protected from the undue influence of foreign powers.
  • Politicians should not be given platforms to blatantly lie to the electorate
  • We should demand to expect to know exactly where "Think tanks" get their funding.
  • Tell me more about the £100bn in lost trade due to being out of the EU
  • Tell me more that Brexit doesn't mean Brexit, it means no tomatoes in the supermarket and that the things we do grow don't have people to harvest them.
Most importantly we have to reverse the idea that Immigration is "bad". Stop demonising asylum seekers; they are a drop in the ocean compared to legal immigration. To do that we have to get back to where we were with a Labour government last time with low NHS waiting lists, cheaper housing and school places for our kids. This is going to take when we don't have any money.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:34:49 am
Has Andy Burnham got nothing to do? Greater Manchester must be swimming in honey based how much concern Burnham has for Football.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:54:03 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:04:03 am
If it's that bad, maybe the current government could see if there aren't any charges that could be brought against the previous government.

You can't criminally charge people who are now Lords, who went to Eton and have royalty in their bloodline.
This is Britain.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:54:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:49 am
Has Andy Burnham got nothing to do? Greater Manchester must be swimming in honey based how much concern Burnham has for Football.

His concern is entirely interlinked with the concern of his billionaire overlords who now own manchester.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:21:04 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:05:56 am
That's genuinely one of the stupidest policies I've ever heard of.

Banning smoking (not for youngsters who are yet to smoke) but any older people is always potentially politically harmful so best get it done early on. It will also longer term help reduce hospital admissions etc.

In my personal view, even as an ex smoker, I used to never smoke next to people in pub gardens and find it incredibly selfish when I see people lighting up next to kids having a meal outside for example.

Smoking outside in places where people are eating/trying to enjoy the sun should have been banned with indoor smoking and its a great policy I will be enjoying come next summer if it goes through.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:30:39 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:21:04 pm
Banning smoking (not for youngsters who are yet to smoke) but any older people is always potentially politically harmful so best get it done early on. It will also longer term help reduce hospital admissions etc.

In my personal view, even as an ex smoker, I used to never smoke next to people in pub gardens and find it incredibly selfish when I see people lighting up next to kids having a meal outside for example.

Smoking outside in places where people are eating/trying to enjoy the sun should have been banned with indoor smoking and its a great policy I will be enjoying come next summer if it goes through.

drving even more people awaty from Pubs is a stupid policy
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:39:51 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:30:39 pm
drving even more people awaty from Pubs is a stupid policy

Dont go to the pub to smoke then
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:40:56 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 12:39:51 pm
Dont go to the pub to smoke then

What a really stupid thing to say
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:45:59 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:40:56 pm
What a really stupid thing to say

Why?  Smoking is a disgusting habit, i have no problem with it being eradicated from public spaces
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:47:08 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:30:39 pm
drving even more people awaty from Pubs is a stupid policy

Sure people said the same sort of shit when seatbelts were introduced and drink driving, and also most likely smoking indoors. :)

Many people are affected by the toxic polluting smoke some people decide to breath into their bodies and blow out over everyone else. Even as a smoker I would walk to the edge of the gardens or outside of it as its just selfish as fuck to let others have to breathe it in, never mind kids and pregnant women.

You literally have to stand and walk a few meters instead of blowing it into someones face.

7 million people on waiting lists which this will help, the last ban cut heart attacks and lung diseases by 25%, strokes by even more, saving hundreds of millions and slashing waiting lists, if thats such a problem for smokers they have to not go to the pub then sorry, but boo the fucking hoo. :)

Edit: btw those numbers were for non-smokers breathing second hand smoke, reduction in smokers probably one hundred times that.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:48:08 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 12:45:59 pm
Why?  Smoking is a disgusting habit, i have no problem with it being eradicated from public spaces

Because driving people asway from pubs is madness
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:49:16 pm
I sat in a pub garden yesterday in the sun
It was lovely, apart from the smell of smoke.
For that reason I'm in.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:51:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:48:08 pm
Because driving people asway from pubs is madness

Guess what, that wont happen en masse.  If people want to drink, they'll have to accept thems the rules and i have no issue with a smoking ban around pubs and the outside area.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:52:43 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:49:16 pm
I sat in a pub garden yesterday in the sun
It was lovely, apart from the smell of smoke.
For that reason I'm in.

Exactly, i cant think of one situation where smoking enhances the experience of a situation.

If anyone says after sex, try getting better at sex.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:57:53 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:21:04 pm
Banning smoking (not for youngsters who are yet to smoke) but any older people is always potentially politically harmful so best get it done early on. It will also longer term help reduce hospital admissions etc.

In my personal view, even as an ex smoker, I used to never smoke next to people in pub gardens and find it incredibly selfish when I see people lighting up next to kids having a meal outside for example.

Smoking outside in places where people are eating/trying to enjoy the sun should have been banned with indoor smoking and its a great policy I will be enjoying come next summer if it goes through.

Yep.

I'm all for it.

Smoking causes so much harm to your health.  Even in public areas, outside, it still stinks!  I really hate it.  Prevention is better than cure, so it'll take some pressure off the NHS, too.  They should really go after the food companies that couldn't give a crap about people's health, either.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:00:21 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 12:51:09 pm
Guess what, that wont happen en masse.  If people want to drink, they'll have to accept thems the rules and i have no issue with a smoking ban around pubs and the outside area.

I agree and the thought of driving people away was generally said with the indoor ban also, and I get the concern but the fact is pubs have been in decline for 40 years or so, they just dont fit into modern day society as much as they used to, which is why so many have adapted themselves into serving food and being pub/restaurants.

An outdoor ban would have about 50 times less impact anyway seen as the majority of the time people use pubs in the uk, with our shite weather, they sit indoors anyway.

Besides if it means ten pubs closing down and them having to start new businesses, jobs etc and that saves just 1 non smoking mother or father from dying a horrible early death, then there is absolutely no question about which I would prefer.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:07:58 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:30:39 pm
drving even more people awaty from Pubs is a stupid policy

Less than 10% of people smoke, and of those only a chunk will be regular pub visitors anyway, and of those only some will be swayed to not go because of this.... it's really not going to have a big effect.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:10:46 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:07:58 pm
Less than 10% of people smoke, and of those only a chunk will be regular pub visitors anyway, and of those only some will be swayed to not go because of this.... it's really not going to have a big effect.

But hey its something else for some people to criticise the government for...
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:11:59 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm2nrneym82o

Can't disagree with the basis of the RAC's arguement here and the money raised from it would definitely be helpful but considering the retailers haven't passed on the current 5p drop there should be contingencies saying that they then can't pass on the 5p raise to the consumer should it be raised again
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:14:10 pm
Tobacco raises c.,£8-9b a year in tax and pubs raise and pubs raise £15b

Attacking these industries is crazy for a slight health advantage.  If the £8b doesnt cover the NHS treatment then increase the tax on it.


The New Zealand plan was much better




