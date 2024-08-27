

"That does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union"



[Sigh]



The Customs Union should be a no-brainer.



I do wonder when politicians will stop running scared of the gammons and the anti-regulation scumbags



It is the most important change the Government can make to turn around the economy. Maybe they are waiting to build some economic credence before breaching the subject with the voters? But it feels too much like a 'chicken or egg' situation, where there will be no significant economic turnaround until the UK re-enters the SM and CU. So, instead, grab the bull by the horns and just do it. After all, Labour have the majority to easily make it happen now (and hang the moaning from the loons). Then, when the economy suddenly starts to take off (which it will), it will be crystal clear why.I know, Labour promised that they would not be revisiting rejoining of the EU. But when the economy immediately takes off (again, which it will), that promise will be forgotten by all but the loons. And if the Tories should decide to run on 'Labour's broken promise' come the next election, they would be annihilated againAs I see it, the greatest difficulty will be persuading the EU to let the UK rejoin. They will be, understandably, skeptical.