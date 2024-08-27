« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
August 27, 2024, 08:39:51 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on August 27, 2024, 08:22:21 pm
You would assume that all pensioners are wealthy and its fair game to go after them from reading a lot of the posts in here though.

There will be pensioners who dont need  the allowance,  and some that dont qualify for it who absolutely do but in no way is it people with the broadest shoulders. 
However we are supposed to be happy because people on £30k+ got a payrise and Truss allegedly thought  about an implementing  an unworkable scheme stopping cancer treatment. 

Im glad they got a pay rise, but lets see whos paying for it apart from pensioners
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: New UK Government
August 27, 2024, 10:19:56 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 27, 2024, 04:44:35 pm
It seems Ellie Reeves didnt .

Quelle surprise.

One thing is forgotten with Labour out of government for so long is theyre at least as bad as the Tories for nepotism over merit.
Re: New UK Government
August 27, 2024, 10:21:47 pm
Cameron was the last PM to say that the burden will lie on the broadest shoulders.
Right before his austerity.
Look how that turned out.
Re: New UK Government
August 27, 2024, 10:37:22 pm
Well I would say all the rumoured possible tax rises are falling pretty directly on broader shoulders anyway
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:02:13 pm
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:03:36 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:02:13 pm
Watched GMB earlier and Tory Brexit heads were losing the plot over this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cz73yjned4xt

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/keir-starmer-brexit-eu-deal-germany-b2602950.html

Let's take a look at what Prime Minister Keir Starmer had to say about Brexit in the context of the wider reset with Europe he pledged today in Berlin.

Quote
The PM was questioned about how he would achieve the closer relationship with the EU that he wants, and what concessions the UK might need to make.

Asked whether it could mean free movement for young Germans, Starmer said: "I'm absolutely clear we do want a reset [with Europe]... with the EU.

"That does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union. But it does mean a closer relationship on a number of fronts, including the economy, including defence, including exchanges.

"But we do not have plans for the youth mobility scheme but do have plans for closer relationship between us and the EU."
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:11:57 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:02:13 pm
Watched GMB earlier and Tory Brexit heads were losing the plot over this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cz73yjned4xt

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/keir-starmer-brexit-eu-deal-germany-b2602950.html

I wish Starmer was half as cool as the right wing media make him out to be.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:15:43 pm
Hope we go back into the Erasmus scheme for students.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:03:36 pm
Let's take a look at what Prime Minister Keir Starmer had to say about Brexit in the context of the wider reset with Europe he pledged today in Berlin.


That's excellent news. Totally opposite to the Tories who wouldn't even talk to anyone foreign, Labour are opening their arms to a strong close relationship.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:22:28 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 01:11:57 pm
I wish Starmer was half as cool as the right wing media make him out to be.

Just before the election the right wing grifters were releasing scary stories of what he will do if he gets in.  I was thinking if only -
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:03:36 pm
Let's take a look at what Prime Minister Keir Starmer had to say about Brexit in the context of the wider reset with Europe he pledged today in Berlin.


"That does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union"

[Sigh]

The Customs Union should be a no-brainer.

I do wonder when politicians will stop running scared of the gammons and the anti-regulation scumbags
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:45:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm

"That does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union"

[Sigh]

The Customs Union should be a no-brainer.

I do wonder when politicians will stop running scared of the gammons and the anti-regulation scumbags
It is the most important change the Government can make to turn around the economy. Maybe they are waiting to build some economic credence before breaching the subject with the voters? But it feels too much like a 'chicken or egg' situation, where there will be no significant economic turnaround until the UK re-enters the SM and CU. So, instead, grab the bull by the horns and just do it. After all, Labour have the majority to easily make it happen now (and hang the moaning from the loons). Then, when the economy suddenly starts to take off (which it will), it will be crystal clear why.

I know, Labour promised that they would not be revisiting rejoining of the EU. But when the economy immediately takes off (again, which it will), that promise will be forgotten by all but the loons. And if the Tories should decide to run on 'Labour's broken promise' come the next election, they would be annihilated again

As I see it, the greatest difficulty will be persuading the EU to let the UK rejoin. They will be, understandably, skeptical.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm
That's excellent news. Totally opposite to the Tories who wouldn't even talk to anyone foreign, Labour are opening their arms to a strong close relationship.

It will be absolutely minor stuff. We shot ourselves in the head and there is nothing we can do to change it and all this is, is minor tweaking around the edges. Basically right now no politician has the guts to do what is needed.

The best think Starmer can do is some sort of immigration deal with the EU.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:00:22 am
Apparently Reeves has told departments that the current levels or public spending is not sustainable. What does that mean? I thought the goal was to increase growth so more money could be spent on public services?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:28:32 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:22 am
Apparently Reeves has told departments that the current levels or public spending is not sustainable. What does that mean? I thought the goal was to increase growth so more money could be spent on public services?

You, I and everyone else knows what it means. There is no plan for this growth. Where are the policies to promote growth? There arent any. Its a very bleak time for this country. Infrastructure is crumbling, nothing works at all and there isnt a single policy on how to rectify that. Sticking ones fingers in ones ears wont help.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:38:46 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:28:32 am
You, I and everyone else knows what it means. There is no plan for this growth. Where are the policies to promote growth? There arent any. Its a very bleak time for this country. Infrastructure is crumbling, nothing works at all and there isnt a single policy on how to rectify that. Sticking ones fingers in ones ears wont help.

I guess we will have to see. Im not into giving any politician time or the benefit of doubt, but we will need to see the budget and see what sort of cuts are being referred to.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:58:41 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/aug/29/home-office-criticised-over-woefully-understated-tory-asylum-budgets

Quote
The Home Office has been accused of submitting woeful budget figures under successive Conservative ministers  which officials knew understated the ballooning cost of asylum and illegal immigration spending.

In a report partially vindicating Rachel Reevess claim that the new Labour government inherited a far worse financial situation than initially thought, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) thinktank suggested the Home Office had repeatedly lowballed its budget estimates.

It found ministers knew budgets it had submitted were insufficient and habitually drew on Treasury contingency reserves, a practice which one Labour source described as like the wild west.

Labour said it was proof the previous government had covered up the extent of the crisis in the asylum system and that ministers ran away from the problem.

The Tories routinely lied about the budgets; so even as they claimed they were making cuts, they were dipping into emergency money to cover costs incurred by completely mishandling the asylum process.

It's little wonder current levels of public spending might be unsustainable if departments have been flat out lying about their budgets.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:04:03 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:58:41 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/aug/29/home-office-criticised-over-woefully-understated-tory-asylum-budgets

The Tories routinely lied about the budgets; so even as they claimed they were making cuts, they were dipping into emergency money to cover costs incurred by completely mishandling the asylum process.

It's little wonder current levels of public spending might be unsustainable if departments have been flat out lying about their budgets.

If it's that bad, maybe the current government could see if there aren't any charges that could be brought against the previous government.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:09:31 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:04:03 am
If it's that bad, maybe the current government could see if there aren't any charges that could be brought against the previous government.

I guess it depends if it's down to rank incompetence or corruption, or if the government could make a case for criminal negligence. And this is just the Home Office.

The Tories routinely break things that work in the name of their ideology, then wonder why things have gone to hell in a handbasket. Their solution is to throw money at the problem, because it's not their money they're chucking around.

Right now it seems to be less about growing the economy and just about fighting all the bush fires the Tories have left behind. This probably isn't the only financial/political hand grenade lurking in the books, and it's hard to do any kind of financial planning when the books have been cooked - ask Everton.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:13:18 am
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:14:39 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:58:41 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/aug/29/home-office-criticised-over-woefully-understated-tory-asylum-budgets

The Tories routinely lied about the budgets; so even as they claimed they were making cuts, they were dipping into emergency money to cover costs incurred by completely mishandling the asylum process.

It's little wonder current levels of public spending might be unsustainable if departments have been flat out lying about their budgets.
Labour needs to be exposing this and shouting it out from the rooftops,on every interview,every news and current affairs show that this is the mess the tories have left us.this is the absolute dire state of affairs they have left every single government department in .this is why we are having to make difficult decisions about the countrys economy and why our first budget is going to to hurt because of the way the TORIES ran this country into the ground .

The tories shouted it loud and proud about the mess they claimed labour were to blame for in 2010when they took power saying the financial crash was all labours fault and continued to blame labour after 14 years of their shambolic incompetence ,well its the tories turn to own this mess that they DID make .

Let the public know know in no uncertain terms and make sure that it hangs round their necks forever more.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:14:57 am
I can't see how the new government can be successful. Currently, they seem to focus on tidying up after the tories - sorting the public sector pay disputes, apologising to the world for the brats that were in charge before, and putting a budget together where the sums add up correctly.

The problem is that otherwise, they seem to continue on the same path as the tories. Public sector spending is low, new projects are getting cancelled or delayed, the economy will stay hamstrung by brexit. There is just no will to do something new, to commit to something politically different (like reversing parts of brexit), and I just can't see how the country will move forward. But it was like this even when in opposition, the message was always, "we'd do the same but properly". :-\
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:36:34 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:14:57 am
I can't see how the new government can be successful. Currently, they seem to focus on tidying up after the tories - sorting the public sector pay disputes, apologising to the world for the brats that were in charge before, and putting a budget together where the sums add up correctly.

The problem is that otherwise, they seem to continue on the same path as the tories. Public sector spending is low, new projects are getting cancelled or delayed, the economy will stay hamstrung by brexit. There is just no will to do something new, to commit to something politically different (like reversing parts of brexit), and I just can't see how the country will move forward. But it was like this even when in opposition, the message was always, "we'd do the same but properly". :-\
But we knew that as much as it was in the bag that labour were going to be elected,this was how it was going to be.
We all knew what a mess they would inherit and would be fixing the problems so its hard to see where there is going to be anything positive for quite some time.
Labour have got a massive job on their hands and its only just beginning to surface how bad things are and how much the tories have hidden .
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:37:58 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:36:34 am
But we knew that as much as it was in the bag that labour were going to be elected,this was how it was going to be.
We all knew what a mess they would inherit and would be fixing the problems so its hard to see where there is going to be anything positive for quite some time.
Labour have got a massive job on their hands and its only just beginning to surface how bad things are and how much the tories have hidden .

That's not really how the IFS are seeing it going by the article posted above - mostly it was very predictable.
