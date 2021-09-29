People also forgetting that not all the public sector were included in the pay rises.
Only the the middle class friendly, more publicity friendly ones.
Still seems that they intend to make the poorest and the ordinary people bear the brunt of the cost of a continued Brexit disaster and other Tory destructions wrought upon us rather than tackling the obscene wealth hoarding by a few.
Those dodgy freeports owned by the Arab regimes are staying aren't they? They only exist to funnel money and assets out the nation's coffers.
Tax haven's remain untouched, royal scroungers still getting massive pay rises, no movement on energy companies, water and the rest fleecing us.
Just going after benefits as usual for tiny savings.
Will just break the nation even more.