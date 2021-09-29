« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 59042 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 09:14:51 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:10:51 am
I agree.  Like all politicians, they need to be kept on their toes.

There's already huge pressue on Reeves to reverse the cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance, and Home Support Fund.



As there should be. I never get this discussion about giving politicians the benefit of the doubt and full autonomy to do what they want, even if all we have is publically and privately criticising them. They are public servants, its their job to deliver, not a Liverpool manager allowed to implement a 3 or 4 year plan.

Labour have to deliver. When they make decisions that sound like austerity, they should be criticised because we have seen austerity doesnt work. That said, I am delighted with the rise in pay for the public sector, need to keep that coming.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 10:20:37 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:38:42 am
I think the suggestion to "shut off from politics" because Labour are doing exactly what people warned they'd do is precisely why you shouldn't. They need to be held to account and people need to stop making excuses for them.
Does holding the new government to account have to become an unrelenting stream of negativity? We've had post after post from the usual suspects eager to highlight every perceived mis-step just as they did before the election. It appears they'd rather dwell in their prejudices than take a step back and seeing how things pan out at the expense of all of us. It's been 53 days since the election.

Gerry's post is a perfect example of the small but vocal minority that want to tell us that Starmer's Labour is just Tory-lite. Or "Tory policies with less drama" as he/she put it. They are wrong. Their post is just another self-serving-hit-and-run post that can't wait to piss on everyone's chips. Not very Socialist imo.

Maybe they are not a teacher, or a junior doctor, or a rail worker or are part of our armed forces. To me it comes across as... forgive me... a bit Tory to state "Theres absolutely nothing to be excited about" just because after a whole 53 days in government you haven't been showered with gold personally. There's little point in free education or medical care if you don't pay the people on the front line enough to realise our fundamental rights.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 10:28:51 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:20:37 am
Does holding the new government to account have to become an unrelenting stream of negativity? We've had post after post from the usual suspects eager to highlight every perceived mis-step just as they did before the election. It appears they'd rather dwell in their prejudices than take a step back and seeing how things pan out at the expense of all of us. It's been 53 days since the election.

Gerry's post is a perfect example of the small but vocal minority that want to tell us that Starmer's Labour is just Tory-lite. Or "Tory policies with less drama" as he/she put it. They are wrong. Their post is just another self-serving-hit-and-run post that can't wait to piss on everyone's chips. Not very Socialist imo.

Maybe they are not a teacher, or a junior doctor, or a rail worker or are part of our armed forces. To me it comes across as... forgive me... a bit Tory to state "Theres absolutely nothing to be excited about" just because after a whole 53 days in government you haven't been showered with gold personally. There's little point in free education or medical care if you don't pay the people on the front line enough to realise our fundamental rights.

The pay rise for people in the public sector is made irrelevant if these people are squeezed further in every element of their lives.

And I don't really understand what you mean by Gerry "pissing on everyone's chips" when they are voicing concerns of what unarguably feels very Conservative-lite economic policies. The excitement at seeing a new government was a result of hoping for something different. There is plenty to be said for being rid of the incompetence and Croynism, but that shouldn't be enough to start popping champagne corks. The country is in a dire need for some serious investment and the risk that comes with that is something that this new government ought to brace itself for because we are sleepwalking our way into further issues - perhaps even worse than we've seen before with the rise of the far-right. I think these are very fair concerns and don't deserve to be written off as someone keen to "piss on someone's chips".
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 10:31:10 am »
More austerity on the way, because we haven't had enough of that the last 14 years...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 10:51:50 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:28:51 am
The pay rise for people in the public sector is made irrelevant if these people are squeezed further in every element of their lives.
Talk to me about specifics, please.

Exactly where have we been squeezed by the Labour government that would make a +5% pay rise irrelevant ?
Quote
And I don't really understand what you mean by Gerry "pissing on everyone's chips" when they are voicing concerns of what unarguably feels very Conservative-lite economic policies.
Engaging with the strikers, without demonising them in the press, is not Conservative-lite, is it? Why not tell us why trying to resolve labour disputes is Conservative-lite? I'm at a loss to see where your'e coming from.
Quote
The excitement at seeing a new government was a result of hoping for something different. There is plenty to be said for being rid of the incompetence and Croynism, but that shouldn't be enough to start popping champagne corks.
What would get you to pop the champagne after 53 days?
Quote
The country is in a dire need for some serious investment...
Agree
Quote
...and the risk that comes with that is something that this new government ought to brace itself for because we are sleepwalking our way into further issues - perhaps even worse than we've seen before with the rise of the far-right. I think these are very fair concerns and don't deserve to be written off as someone keen to "piss on someone's chips".
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/aug/27/keir-starmer-speech-labour-government-plans-parliament-return-uk-politics-latest-updates


In what way is this "sleep walking"?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 10:53:33 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:31:10 am
More austerity on the way, because we haven't had enough of that the last 14 years...
How are public sector pay rises austerity?

And also, what the fuck are you talking about? Would improve the thread if you could let us all know why you had to make your post.  :wave
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 10:58:26 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:53:33 am
How are public sector pay rises austerity?

And also, what the fuck are you talking about? Would improve the thread if you could let us all know why you had to make your post.  :wave
Alright don't piss your pants. They are clearly laying the groundwork for public spending cuts, what would you call that?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 10:58:51 am »
"Country's fucked, but it's not OUR fault. Anyways here's some austerity measures so that you lot suffer and die, whilst we get richer and richer."

Same old..
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 11:03:38 am »
Wonder how proportionally the 'tough decisions' and 'painful' October budget will affect the richest in our society, or whether that burden will (again) be shouldered by us lot.

Can't wait to find out! Who knows
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Has anyone complained that the rivers and seas haven't been cleaned up yet, and if not, why not, because that would only be equally as stupid.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 11:18:13 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:58:26 am
Alright don't piss your pants.
My pants are drier than the Kalahari.
Quote
They are clearly laying the groundwork for public spending cuts, what would you call that?
Why not enlighten us? I have no idea where you got your information for you to make suck a statement.


So, I can't "call" something I'm not aware about anything at all.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 11:19:52 am »
Don't worry guys, they'll move left once they get into government.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 11:20:01 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:18:13 am
My pants are drier than the Kalahari.Why not enlighten us? I have no idea where you got your information for you to make suck a statement.


So, I can't "call" something I'm not aware about anything at all.
"Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, is planning to raise taxes, cut spending and make changes to benefits in Octobers budget. Reeves will receive the OBRs initial assessment of the state of the economy early next month, but she believes there is nothing to suggest the governments underlying financial position is getting any better"
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/aug/27/keir-starmer-speech-labour-government-plans-parliament-return-uk-politics-latest-updates

You're welcome
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 11:23:40 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:20:01 am
"Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, is planning to raise taxes, cut spending and make changes to benefits in Octobers budget. Reeves will receive the OBRs initial assessment of the state of the economy early next month, but she believes there is nothing to suggest the governments underlying financial position is getting any better"
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/aug/27/keir-starmer-speech-labour-government-plans-parliament-return-uk-politics-latest-updates

You're welcome
Thanks. Read that days ago. If we leave what will/might happen in October...

Again. Are public sector pay rises "Austerity"?

Would like to hear your thoughts
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 11:29:37 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:58:51 am
"Country's fucked, but it's not OUR fault. Anyways here's some austerity measures so that you lot suffer and die, whilst we get richer and richer."

Same old..

Eager for you to explain exactly how this is Labour's fault...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 11:30:31 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:23:40 am
Thanks. Read that days ago. If we leave what will/might happen in October...

Again. Are public sector pay rises "Austerity"?

Would like to hear your thoughts
They wouldn't leak that if they weren't going to do it, I would think you know that. As for the public sector pay rises no, they are not austerity, but they don't in themselves mean the government won't pursue a program of austerity in other areas of public sector spending. Every indication we have suggests that is what they will do. The two things are not mutually exclusive.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 11:32:38 am »
I wonder how long the Centrist cranks will harp back to pub sector pay rises when ever anyone criticises the government.

Will it be the new, dont give the RWM a reason to  attack  ::)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 11:36:14 am »
I'm terrified they are going to turn PIP into some bullshit voucher scheme or something. I work but PIP is what makes the difference between being able to manage and not.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:58:51 am
"Country's fucked, but it's not OUR fault. Anyways here's some austerity measures so that you lot suffer and die, whilst we get richer and richer."

Same old..
A Complete Flop.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 11:42:55 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:18:13 am
My pants are drier than the Kalahari.
Says all of koptommy93's dates.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 11:43:47 am »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 11:44:45 am »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 11:56:22 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:30:31 am
They wouldn't leak that if they weren't going to do it, I would think you know that.
I agree.
Quote
As for the public sector pay rises no, they are not austerity,
Quite the opposite, as you agree. Go on...
Quote
but they don't in themselves mean the government won't pursue a program of austerity in other areas of public sector spending.
So we don't judge a government on their actions? How did you come to this conclusion? Anything susbstantive?
Quote
Every indication we have suggests that is what they will do. The two things are not mutually exclusive.
I've missed them all. Care to enlighten me/us?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 12:02:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:36:14 am
I'm terrified they are going to turn PIP into some bullshit voucher scheme or something. I work but PIP is what makes the difference between being able to manage and not.

I empathise, with your fears.  They haven't said any detail about benefit reform - only just using the word 'reform'.

With all the cuts being mooted and 'things will get worse, before they get better', it doesn't fill you with confidence.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 12:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:32:38 am
I wonder how long the Centrist cranks will harp back to pub sector pay rises when ever anyone criticises the government.

Will it be the new, dont give the RWM a reason to  attack  ::)
I wonder how long we have to wade through pages and pages of people (a person) whining on about their dear old mum, instead thinking about the thousands of teachers and doctors that will give our children a future they deserve just because they are childless ::) .
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 12:07:39 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:04:44 pm
I wonder how long we have to wade through pages and pages of people (a person) whining on about their dear old mum, instead thinking about the thousands of teachers and doctors that will give our children a future they deserve just because they are childless ::) .

Targeting Mums, classy that
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 12:08:26 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:04:44 pm
I wonder how long we have to wade through pages and pages of people (a person) whining on about their dear old mum, instead thinking about the thousands of teachers and doctors that will give our children a future they deserve just because they are childless ::) .

 :o
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 12:15:29 pm »
Starmer says the autumn budget will be 'painful'

Starmer said things are worse than we ever imagined after discovering a £22bn black hole in the public finances. The prime minister is using this argument to warn that the budget  on 30 October  will be painful.

Quote
The prime minister said:

    There is a budget coming in October, and its going to be painful. We have no other choice, given the situation that were in.

    Those with the broadest shoulders should bear the heavier burden, and thats why were cracking down on non-doms.

    Those who made the mess should have to do their bit to clean it up, thats why were strengthening the powers of the water regulator and backing tough fines on the water companies that let sewage flood our rivers, lakes and seas.

    But just as when I responded to the riots, Ill have to turn to the country and make big asks of you as well, to accept short-term pain for long-term good, the difficult trade off for the genuine solution.

    And I know that after all that you have been through, that is a really big ask and really difficult to hear. That is not the position we should be in. Its not the position I want to be in, but we have to end the politics of the easy answer, that solves nothing.

He said things are worse than we ever imagined, telling the press conference:

    In the first few weeks we discovered a £22bn black hole in the public finances and before anyone says Oh this is just performative or playing politics lets remember the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) did not know about it, they wrote a letter setting that out.

    They didnt know because the last government hid it and even last Wednesday, just last Wednesday, we found out that thanks to the last governments recklessness we borrowed almost £5bn more than the OBR expected in the last three months alone. Thats not performative, thats fact.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, is planning to raise taxes, cut spending and make changes to benefits in Octobers budget. Reeves will receive the OBRs initial assessment of the state of the economy early next month, but she believes there is nothing to suggest the governments underlying financial position is getting any better. Starmer says it wont be business as usual when parliament returns on Monday.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 12:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:07:39 pm
Targeting Mums, classy that
Youve not met my mum to be fair ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 12:17:32 pm »
People also forgetting that not all the public sector were included in the pay rises.
Only the the middle class friendly, more publicity friendly ones.
Still seems that they intend to make the poorest and the ordinary people bear the brunt of the cost of a continued Brexit disaster and other Tory destructions wrought upon us rather than tackling the obscene wealth hoarding by a few.
Those dodgy freeports owned by the Arab regimes are staying aren't they? They only exist to funnel money and assets out the nation's coffers.
Tax haven's remain untouched, royal scroungers still getting massive pay rises, no movement on energy companies, water and the rest fleecing us.
Just going after benefits as usual for tiny savings.
Will just break the nation even more.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 12:18:43 pm »
Unite chief says 'bleak vision of Britain is not what we need now' after Starmer's speech

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union, has criticised the bleak vision Keir Starmer delivered in his first major speech as prime minister, saying its time to see the change that Labour promised.

Quote
Graham, an outspoken critic of some of Labour policies, said:

    We dont need more excuses about fiscal responsibility or talk of wealth creation. We should not pit pensioners against workers, that is not a choice that should be on the table.

    We now need Labour to have the courage to make the right choices. To be Labour and fight for change for workers and our communities.

She acknowledged that Britain is in crisis but said there is money to rebuild industry, infrastructure and public services if it is found in the right places. If we taxed 1% on the wealthiest 1%, the so-called black hole would be gone, she wrote in a tweet thread on X.

Starmer emphasised trying to stimulate growth in the economy (instead of just relying on tax rises or spending cuts), but Graham said Britain cant wait for growth and the countrys industries cant wait for investment.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 12:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:07:39 pm
Targeting Mums, classy that
Nice swerve. My disabled son has a mum. I'm not "targeting" her or your mum. I just think that paying the thousands of teachers and doctors what the deserve after a decade of neglect doesn't make one a "Centerist Crank".

Public sector pay rises are not more of the same austerity.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 12:21:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:15:53 pm
Youve not met my mum to be fair ;D

Im sure your Mum and kids are lovely, they do say it skips a generation   ;)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 12:22:59 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:56:22 am
I agree.Quite the opposite, as you agree. Go on...So we don't judge a government on their actions? How did you come to this conclusion? Anything susbstantive?I've missed them all. Care to enlighten me/us?

If the budget is released and doesn't contain big cuts to public spending or negative changes to benefits I will happily stand corrected. However given that they are telling us two months out that is going to be bad I will remain concerned and skeptical until that point.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 12:23:37 pm »
Good to hear Reeves extending the HSF.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 12:24:01 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 12:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:06 pm
Im sure your Mum and kids are lovely, they do say it skips a generation   ;)

Your mum must be a saint then ;)

Quote
we found out that thanks to the last governments recklessness we borrowed almost £5bn more than the OBR expected in the last three months alone.

Sharon Graham has been waiting for this moment to finally be able to blame Labour for something like quite a lot of people in this thread have been and are now giving it everything they have because how the fuck the Tories get away with things like the above without an ounce of criticism is beyond me.
