In terms of arrests, then yes objectively the police are probably doing the right thing. Not baton charging 50 people who's blood is up and looking for trouble, but picking them off one by one after the fact, when they're on their own, meek and compliant. It's probably saved any number of people from life threatening or life changing injuries.
As infuriating as it is, libraries can be rebuilt. Some idiot misbehaving who ends up with brain damage after getting cracked on the back of the head with a truncheon, not so much.