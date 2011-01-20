In case you missed the latest post from Lady Brandybuck on the Venezuela thread.



"I couldn't watch more than 5 minutes of this absolute shower of shite. I'm sorry man, but this is not about the US, the media, the left or the right. I kindly invite you to work on your sense of critical analysis and empathy. The crisis in Venezuela is about a letting a dictator run its show and torture a whole contry or letting people live in democracy and freedom. I don't know and don't care about what your political ideologies may be, but I am sure you have a heart in your chest and you would like people to be free to choose the government they want to live in, whatever that government may be. If you still think Maduro is a good president and actually won, please just check his latest warnings to the Venezuelan people, banning social media, creating prison centers to re-educate opposition and force labour, sounds democratic to you? Or check the statements from the vicepresident Cabello who said that they are not going to show any results and it is what it is, and that it doesn't matter if Venezuela goes back to the stone age, they won't let people communicate using social media to organize themselves to protest against the government. Or check the statements from the country's attorney general Saab, who said that protesters are using ketchup to mimic blood in the videos. I mean... do you want me to go on? Does it sound like the kind of response of someone who won elections fair and square?"



That was about Maduro. It doesn't take too much of a slanted lens to read that as what's being advocated here for Starmer, who got 33.7% of the vote. Have another look at what you're proposing before hitting Starmer for not being tough enough.