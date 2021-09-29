Wont be reported though.
From the BBC.
A pub in Birmingham has criticised the "mindless thugs" who attacked its premises last night and said "we are proud of our multicultural city".
A group of men in balaclavas were caught on video causing damage to The Clumsy Swan on Monday night, when hundreds gathered at a demonstration in the city.
Following reports that the attackers were Muslim, members of the Sheldon mosque visited the pub and apologised for what happened. One elder offered to pay its damages, an online video shows.
The pub wrote on Facebook: "We would like to thank you all for your well wishes and a big thank you to those at Sheldon mosque who have reached out to us with apologies from their community and offer to pay for damages.
"Hopefully we will have no more trouble on the streets of Birmingham. We are proud of our multicultural city and let's keep it that way."