Author Topic: New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 04:04:48 pm
I'm afraid this person is the best we've got at the moment: https://x.com/piersmorgan/status/1820809085799027099

I refuse to click on twatter links & I'd sooner dip my balls into acid than click on anything Morgon related.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 04:15:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm
I refuse to click on twatter links & I'd sooner dip my balls into acid than click on anything Morgon related.
I'd certainly prefer that people quoted the content than dropped a link to Twitter (or they did both).  I've scraped that Tweet from an aggregator site so hopefully it doesn't count as a click for Twitter!

Elon, fake news was posted that the triple child-killer was a Muslim illegal immigrant who came in on a small boat and was on a terror watchlist. This prompted far-right rioters to attack Muslims & asylum seekers.
I haven't seen you mention/condemn any of this?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 04:16:41 pm »
I absolutely despise Elon Musk. He's a completely reprehensible c*nt.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 04:16:41 pm
I absolutely despise Elon Musk. He's a completely reprehensible c*nt.
Its hard to come to any other conclusion
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm »
This is nice to see

https://x.com/DillyHussain88/status/1820725239174594839

Muslims visited the pub in Birmingham to apologise.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm
This is nice to see

https://x.com/DillyHussain88/status/1820725239174594839

Muslims visited the pub in Birmingham to apologise.

And offering to pay for the damage.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 04:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 03:00:30 pm
See post above. Honestly, and with respect to your opinion, I think that's unbelievably naive to say it's just a 'minority' and it's not Social Media's fault. Have you seen The Social Dilemma or watched anything from Tristan Harris?

I only have an Instagram. No FB and no X. Never have. They polarise your thought process and people respond by saying 'well just hide what you don't want to see', and that really, really doesnt work. Youtube is the same. I've hid stuff, blocked stuff on Insta and Youtube, only to have it suggested again the next day, or something similar. They feed you what they think you will like.

The polarisation comes from you may say, watch a video on Youtube that has a certain political standpoint, but then it will feed you all kinds of, sometimes horrendous opinion pieces from someone more extreme because it THINKS you want to see that. So you block it. Next day, you get fed something else. It's always trying to push you in one particular direction. And some people get sucked in.

In simplistic terms, like cats? Here's some stuff about cats, or lions. But nothing about Elephants though. So you are held away from broad horizons because they want to narrow you down a particular alley. And that's the companies themselves doing it. And it leads to racists seeing more racists stuff.

Oh, and they don't care at all about racism and homophobia. The sheer amount of racist comments on Instagram that just get left there is unreal.

If you think this, than how can it only be social media which is the problem? Youtube is actually on the web, and let's be really honest here, go on the internet and you can find just as many horrible people or horrific databases/articles. I would also bet that a lot of people who are currently using social media are getting information off the internet to use on twitter or facebook. so basically its still how we as people use these platforms. Currently you can go on twitter, the net, facebook and use it for good or bad depending on the sort of person you are. While I take the points about people using these various platforms for spreading horrible stuff around, it will be done even without these platforms. As once again it's all about how people as individuals behave, and how we treat other people.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 05:10:57 pm »
I don't think we can ignore Elon Musk and twitter - he is promoting several large right-wing accounts, this is how the lies are spread:

telegram > twitter > facebook > granny shouting at a line of riot police about a Muslim refugee murdering 3 kids
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 05:10:57 pm
I don't think we can ignore Elon Musk and twitter - he is promoting several large right-wing accounts, this is how the lies are spread:

telegram > twitter > facebook > granny shouting at a line of riot police about a Muslim refugee murdering 3 kids

Even more reason to not just post links, not all of us want to give him and his bosses our clicks or data.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 05:23:17 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 05:10:57 pm
I don't think we can ignore Elon Musk and twitter - he is promoting several large right-wing accounts, this is how the lies are spread:

telegram > twitter > facebook > granny shouting at a line of riot police about a Muslim refugee murdering 3 kids

I think he WANTS a showdown.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 05:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 03:00:30 pm
See post above. Honestly, and with respect to your opinion, I think that's unbelievably naive to say it's just a 'minority' and it's not Social Media's fault. Have you seen The Social Dilemma or watched anything from Tristan Harris?
I can also recommend Zucked by Roger McNamee.It is a few years old now, but still absolutely relevant.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 05:54:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:31:08 pm
In that case let's ban the internet as well as let's face it the ones who are exploiting  social media media have their own platforms on that too. You can go on the world wide web and pick up all sorts of extremest stuff. Yet no one is mentioning that for some strange reason.
I'd argue that social media has been of a more malign influence on society than guns in America.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 05:59:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:55:47 pm
If you think this, than how can it only be social media which is the problem? Youtube is actually on the web, and let's be really honest here, go on the internet and you can find just as many horrible people or horrific databases/articles. I would also bet that a lot of people who are currently using social media are getting information off the internet to use on twitter or facebook. so basically its still how we as people use these platforms. Currently you can go on twitter, the net, facebook and use it for good or bad depending on the sort of person you are. While I take the points about people using these various platforms for spreading horrible stuff around, it will be done even without these platforms. As once again it's all about how people as individuals behave, and how we treat other people.

Not to put words in Pauls mouth but the point is that the algorithms on Twitter, FB, YouTube actively direct people to harmful content and essentially radicalise some.

A naive person might view a dodgy video or like an image and the social media platforms (of which YouTube is definitely one) will think thats want they want to watch all of the time and load their suggestions with more and more content of that ilk, eventually ending up with a feed made up entirely from conspiracy theorists.

The difference with the internet in general is that people have to actively search outcontent so its more difficult to be self-radicalised because they dont know to search for content that they dont know exists
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 06:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm
This is nice to see

https://x.com/DillyHussain88/status/1820725239174594839

Muslims visited the pub in Birmingham to apologise.

Wont be reported though.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:22:40 pm
Wont be reported though.
 
I saw it on the BBC so no need to click on the musk link.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 06:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm
 
I saw it on the BBC so no need to click on the musk link.

Fair play to the Beeb then.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:32:46 pm
Fair play to the Beeb then.
They must have cancelled Frottage's contract. I haven't seen him for ages.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 06:38:57 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 01:20:59 pm
Nah sorry fordie, maybe that used to be a valid option before Musk took over. But with him in charge using it as his own propaganda tool and unbanning various despicable characters, letting outright Nazis back on, in my opinion anyone using it (or advertising on it) is actively supporting Musk and his far right agenda. 

Other platforms at least don't have their owners with hundreds of millions of followers openly and actively trying to interfere in our democracy and posting their far right bullshit all day
That's fair enough B0101, if the opposition to Twitter is down to Musk using it as a propaganda tool that needs to be stopped then I cant say it should be ignored. it's the argument of keeping off Twitter because of all the crazy posters etc etc. you don't have to put up with that sort of stuff if you just keep blocking them. I wouldn't be surprised if clicking on these crazy tweets makes the situation worse as the algorithms feed you more of the same extreme views.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:54:15 pm
I'd argue that social media has been of a more malign influence on society than guns in America.

Tell that to people who have lost children to endless gun crime. I am not sure comparing the two is ever a good idea.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 07:04:46 pm »
I should have posted that video in another thread.

Thats twice Ive done that today  ::)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 07:13:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:04:11 pm
Its not about us individually, but the way its warped society. Social media has done more harm than good and we need a government with the guts to do anything, not the wet wipe response from Starmer and Cooper.
So what should Starmer and Cooper do exactly?
The lack of response isn't down to not having the guts to do anything about it,  it's finding a effective solution which the public will accept. it's no use saying the publics opinion doesn't matter if the government are doing the right thing, that's not facing realty, ban Facebook and how will the public react? it would be the number 1 issue at the following election, Labour would be the Big Brother party who want to ban free speech, want to watch over every word people say to each other on line.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 07:26:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm
Tell that to people who have lost children to endless gun crime. I am not sure comparing the two is ever a good idea.
Please - stop with the emotional non-sequitur.

The US has remained functional with guns (note, I am not gun advocate). But social medial is eating away at the very fabric of society around the world. In the space of 10-15 years, discourse has been hugely eroded.

You might not like it (and I would not claim to be immune to it myself), but your post is an example of how it has become next to impossible to conduct rational discussion without emotional outbursts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 07:28:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:13:26 pm
So what should Starmer and Cooper do exactly?
The lack of response isn't down to not having the guts to do anything about it,  it's finding a effective solution which the public will accept. it's no use saying the publics opinion doesn't matter if the government are doing the right thing, that's not facing realty, ban Facebook and how will the public react? it would be the number 1 issue at the following election, Labour would be the Big Brother party who want to ban free speech, want to watch over every word people say to each other on line.


Then they need to put in stipulations in place for Twitter should it wish to operate in the UK. Verification details, taking down of offensive and unverified shite.

Either they force social media to make these changes, or they see their society burn.

I dont give a shit about the next election. This social media shite is allowed to spread and they will be losing the next election anyway.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 07:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:26:15 pm
Please - stop with the emotional non-sequitur.

The US has remained functional with guns (note, I am not gun advocate). But social medial is eating away at the very fabric of society around the world. In the space of 10-15 years, discourse has been hugely eroded.

You might not like it (and I would not claim to be immune to it myself), but your post is an example of how it has become next to impossible to conduct rational discussion without emotional outbursts.

I'm sorry, but that. is hardly an "emotional outburst". 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1424 on: Yesterday at 07:34:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:15:08 pm
I'd certainly prefer that people quoted the content than dropped a link to Twitter (or they did both).  I've scraped that Tweet from an aggregator site so hopefully it doesn't count as a click for Twitter!

Spoiler
Elon, fake news was posted that the triple child-killer was a Muslim illegal immigrant who came in on a small boat and was on a terror watchlist. This prompted far-right rioters to attack Muslims & asylum seekers.
I haven't seen you mention/condemn any of this?
[close]

Could you share a link please mate?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1425 on: Yesterday at 07:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:28:27 pm
I'm sorry, but that. is hardly an "emotional outburst".
OK, how would describe this:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:54:15 pm
I'd argue that social media has been of a more malign influence on society than guns in America.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm
Tell that to people who have lost children to endless gun crime. I am not sure comparing the two is ever a good idea.
Instead of properly addressing my point, Jill implies that I do not care about children killed by guns. She attempts to win the argument by using a rather obnoxious strawman, emotionally-laden response.

I am not meaning to give you a hard time, Jill. As I admitted in my previous reply, I do not claim to be immune to being negatively influenced by how social media (including forums such as RAWK) operate. But your response was unfair.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1426 on: Yesterday at 07:38:03 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1427 on: Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:22:40 pm
Wont be reported though.

From the BBC.

A pub in Birmingham has criticised the "mindless thugs" who attacked its premises last night and said "we are proud of our multicultural city".
A group of men in balaclavas were caught on video causing damage to The Clumsy Swan on Monday night, when hundreds gathered at a demonstration in the city.
Following reports that the attackers were Muslim, members of the Sheldon mosque visited the pub and apologised for what happened. One elder offered to pay its damages, an online video shows.
The pub wrote on Facebook: "We would like to thank you all for your well wishes and a big thank you to those at Sheldon mosque who have reached out to us with apologies from their community and offer to pay for damages.
"Hopefully we will have no more trouble on the streets of Birmingham. We are proud of our multicultural city and let's keep it that way."
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1428 on: Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:36:43 pm
OK, how would describe this:Instead of properly addressing my point, Jill implies that I do not care about children killed by guns. She attempts to win the argument by using a rather obnoxious strawman, emotionally-laden response.

I am not meaning to give you a hard time, Jill. As I admitted in my previous reply, I do not claim to be immune to being negatively influenced by how social media (including forums such as RAWK) operate. But your response was unfair.

So stop misrepresenting what I am saying. It was not emotional to point out the fact that people who have lost children to numerous gun maniacs may have a different opinion. You can't possibly know how bad it feels, until it's happened to you, and I hope it never does. That is why I don't think you can compare these two things in isolation, neither is a good situation.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1429 on: Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm
So stop misrepresenting what I am saying. It was not emotional to point out the fact that people who have lost children to numerous gun maniacs may have a different opinion. You can't possibly know how bad it feels, until it's happened to you, and I hope it never does. That is why I don't think you can compare these two things in isolation, neither is a good situation.
You are still doing it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1430 on: Yesterday at 08:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on August  4, 2024, 09:42:35 pm
I mean not a model we should be endorsing, but all western social media is banned in China? Or it certainly was.

TikTok and Twitter in particular are compromised platforms that cant be salvaged and should be blocked in the EU and UK.

I get all my cute cat pictures from TikTok :(
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1431 on: Yesterday at 08:28:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 04:16:41 pm
I absolutely despise Elon Musk. He's a completely reprehensible c*nt.

Fascist Cucks are the Elon Musk of c*nts.

On Piers Moron, I suppose a clock's right twice a day.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1432 on: Yesterday at 08:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:38:03 pm


THanks Jiminy but I was referring to the website the poster uses to view twitter without giving them clicks.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1433 on: Yesterday at 09:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:34:30 pm
She really isn't.

For the sake of the board, please just let him think he's won.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1434 on: Yesterday at 09:03:40 pm »
Think the problem with social media is exactly the less tech-savvy people. Most here seem to be able to navigate it safely, get the benefits of being able to inform themselves, and put a stop to it when it gets too much. Maybe those are skills that could be taught? A lot more focus on being able to evaluate information, develop critical thinking skills, and acting according to social values. That would seem a better way forward than tryong to put the cat back into the sack (as stoa said) and trying to ban certain forms of social media.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1435 on: Yesterday at 09:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 08:29:49 pm
THanks Jiminy but I was referring to the website the poster uses to view twitter without giving them clicks.
As it happens, I just referenced on such mirror site a short while ago:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=238529.msg19561402#msg19561402

And here is a list of active Nitter instances - the project is not what it was before Musk blocked their free access to Twitter.

https://status.d420.de/

Some work, but for the most part, they do not.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1436 on: Yesterday at 10:53:34 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1437 on: Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1438 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm
Its fine, its not like Starmer will do anything.

I dont know if youre being sarcastic - but patience, Rome wasnt built in a day.

Keir has been consistent in his messaging for several days, I appreciate that leadership.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1439 on: Today at 05:31:52 am »
Quote from: stoa on August  5, 2024, 11:29:49 pm
That's a bit like being against gun-legislation, because people get killed by knives as well. Yes, mass violence has been happening in the past as well. The problem with social media is the sheer mass of the (fake-)news and posts out there. The possibility for thousands and more people to fan the flames and create a storm in a heartbeat. Social media companies need to be held to account, because they give the mob too much power and do very little about it. Just for fun I flagged some of the most obvious "hate-speech" posts by that Facebook-group mentioned earlier, I flagged some hate-speech comments and I flagged the group itself. I'm basicallly 99 percent sure, that nothing will happen, because Facebook itself makes it almost impossible to flag stuff in the right way, so something gets done.

It was the same with all the friend requests you get from clearly obvious fake accounts. Flagging the accounts was basically useless, because even if they were obviously fake, Facebook did fuck all. I tried it once, but a bit later I got the message that FB found nothing wrong with the account and they couldn't do anything. After a bit of googling, I found out that other people had had the same experience and even if the account was obviously fake, FB weren't deleting them unless you flagged a message by said account that was somehow illegal (like asking you for money, spamming or whatever). Those companies make money by people interacting on the platform. They don't give a fuck what those interactions are. The only way they'll start caring is, if they are being held accountable for what is happening on their platform.

You're creating a straw man from what I wrote there.  Like I said they have culpability and need to be regulated.  It is absolutely a weapon in the hands of propagandists - but so was the printing press, radio, television etc. They are not evils in and of themselves.  To say this kind of violence and attitude is caused by social media is utterly false.  People through history have been manipulated into doing violence against the others after being manipulated.   Pogroms pre-date the printing press.

If we focus on the ills of social media as the cause of these events we are only treating the symptoms.
