I used to watch Sci-Fi movies, dystopian ones where big corporations ran the world, billionaires had power simply for being billionaires, and basically ran the world. And here we are ...



Musk has too much power for someone who is 'only' in charge of a media platform. Too much sway. And he's one of the biggest c*nts on the planet.



X is one of the worst things to ever happen to the world. And the sad thing is, I watched a Documentary a fair few years ago where people were warning of all this, (The Social Dilemma on Netflix?) where they LITERALLY act out a scenario where riots and arrests take place of protesters who A. don't even know why they are protesting and B. have simply gone along because social media has made them go along. And it's here. It's happening. We were warned years ago of this exact situation.



They warned us 4 years ago, or more, this kind of thing was coming. We did nothing. Governments did nothing.