Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 43010 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 08:46:24 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:12:48 am
Dont know what can be done re Musk.  Maybe Labour can have conversations with the US government about what to do (assuming Musk lives there).  Id guess the current US administration wouldnt shed tears to be rid of Musk. 

Effectively we have a racist in charge of one of the worlds biggest social media platforms (if not the biggest) driving violence here (and maybe in other countries), ie by lifting bans on Yaxley-Lennon and his ilk, and now directly targeting the PM with dangerous rhetoric.

The current US administration won't do a thing with an election coming up. Its a very tricky situation though as banning a site like X can lead to shouts of the government banning free speech, its not as simple as pushing a button and taking the website down in the country.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 09:02:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm
Its so annoying how fucking soft politicians are on social media companies. I know they want a career outside politics but if  anyone had any decency they would ban these platforms. Facebook, Twitter they have done more bad than good.

Musk mentions some bullshit and Starmer replies with some pointless, Disney style reply. Just tell Musk to fuck off and cut the wire.

Agree.
Online Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 09:02:30 am »
The only thing that we can do with Musk is put pressure on UK institutions to boycott twitter.

The BBC, The PM's office, Parliament itself, big name high street brands, newspapers, journalists - the works. Demand that they pull the plug on their twitter accounts.

We have to show them that the convenience of using the platform is now outweighed by it's enabling of unregulated hate speech and the owner's whim as to what is and isn't acceptable.

The old twitter board have a lot to answer for with me. When Musk tried to back out of the deal they forced him to see it through because they wanted a pay day. They should have let him loose.
Online TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 09:12:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm
Its so annoying how fucking soft politicians are on social media companies. I know they want a career outside politics but if  anyone had any decency they would ban these platforms. Facebook, Twitter they have done more bad than good.

Musk mentions some bullshit and Starmer replies with some pointless, Disney style reply. Just tell Musk to fuck off and cut the wire.

How do you practically ban platforms though, when its hosted elsewhere and accessed via internet?  Id guess there may be some extreme measures that can be invoked, but not sure on that.  Think other extreme platforms may now be consigned to the deep/dark web.

Of course in this case its not the platform itself that is an issue, rather its the ownership.
Offline Lusty

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 09:41:41 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:02:30 am
The only thing that we can do with Musk is put pressure on UK institutions to boycott twitter.
I think the advertiser's have all left anyway.

I think there's plenty that can be done from a regulatory  perspective. What I'm seeing on there right now is blatant racism, not dog whistles etc. It's possible to filter it out because they've done it before, it just needs to be forced through regulation and GDPR sized fines.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 09:43:24 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:12:50 am
How do you practically ban platforms though, when its hosted elsewhere and accessed via internet?  Id guess there may be some extreme measures that can be invoked, but not sure on that.  Think other extreme platforms may now be consigned to the deep/dark web.

Of course in this case its not the platform itself that is an issue, rather its the ownership.

So the platform, like any media, is neutral its the direction and content thats the problem.

Eventually well realise that the so called benefits of social media are far outweighed by the damage it causes but by then itll be too late.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 11:18:32 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:12:50 am
How do you practically ban platforms though, when its hosted elsewhere and accessed via internet?  Id guess there may be some extreme measures that can be invoked, but not sure on that.  Think other extreme platforms may now be consigned to the deep/dark web.

Of course in this case its not the platform itself that is an issue, rather its the ownership.

Im not IT expert but it clearly can be banned for the masses. There may be people able to get around it but the vast majority cannot.

Twitter had an issue even before Musk came along. We can wait for the perfect do gooders to appear but they are not going to. If governments had any backbone, they would clamp down and shut down all platforms unless provided with full identification details of all its users.
Offline Paul JH

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 11:48:57 am »
I used to watch Sci-Fi movies, dystopian ones where big corporations ran the world, billionaires had power simply for being billionaires, and basically ran the world. And here we are ...

Musk has too much power for someone who is 'only' in charge of a media platform. Too much sway. And he's one of the biggest c*nts on the planet.

X is one of the worst things to ever happen to the world. And the sad thing is, I watched a Documentary a fair few years ago where people were warning of all this, (The Social Dilemma on Netflix?) where they LITERALLY act out a scenario where riots and arrests take place of protesters who A. don't even know why they are protesting and B. have simply gone along because social media has made them go along. And it's here. It's happening. We were warned years ago of this exact situation.

They warned us 4 years ago, or more, this kind of thing was coming. We did nothing. Governments did nothing.
Online jillc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm
Its so annoying how fucking soft politicians are on social media companies. I know they want a career outside politics but if  anyone had any decency they would ban these platforms. Facebook, Twitter they have done more bad than good.

Musk mentions some bullshit and Starmer replies with some pointless, Disney style reply. Just tell Musk to fuck off and cut the wire.

And what happens to people who use social media as they have no family around them, as a way to keep in touch? To shut everything down as you want will just cause more issues. Besides which why should people who it responsibly be punished just because some are using it in the wrong way? I have used it for years and it's been a hugely supportive. Social media is not an evil in itself it's just how some exploit it that's the problem. 
Online jillc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 12:58:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:12:50 am
How do you practically ban platforms though, when its hosted elsewhere and accessed via internet?  Id guess there may be some extreme measures that can be invoked, but not sure on that.  Think other extreme platforms may now be consigned to the deep/dark web.

Of course in this case its not the platform itself that is an issue, rather its the ownership.

Is the right answer, it's who owns it at the moment which is the issue.
Online lobsterboy

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 01:02:08 pm »
The fall of the Western Empire
Brought to its knees not by tank, gun or missile but by influencers, ticktock and gobshites on twitter.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:56:16 pm
And what happens to people who use social media as they have no family around them, as a way to keep in touch? To shut everything down as you want will just cause more issues. Besides which why should people who it responsibly be punished just because some are using it in the wrong way? I have used it for years and it's been a hugely supportive. Social media is not an evil in itself it's just how some exploit it that's the problem.
+1. Just block anything you find offensive and pretty soon your Twitter timeline is full of tweets you enjoy following, all the latest news, some of the videos are amazing.
Online jillc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 01:07:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:04:59 pm
+1. Just block anything you find offensive and pretty soon your Twitter timeline is full of tweets you enjoy following, all the latest news, some of the videos are amazing.

Exactly I am not sure what I'd do without some of those wonderful videos at the moment, my sanity would disappear entirely.
