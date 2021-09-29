Spoiler This is the group if anyone is interested in looking at what is brewing in this country: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063601725502 . It's primarily anti-migrants with a particular focus on Muslims, anti-BLM, anti-trans, anti-BBC, denying Covid and glorifying the goold old days. They also champion Fico but call Zelensky corrupt.

Out of morbid curiosity I clicked through a post that someone shared on Facebook. Some on here seem to think that Starmer is a soft touch and yet about a quarter of the posts on that group are them laying into Starmer.The lad that shared it is someone I used to play football with. He was a fun lad but always one of those that revelled in saying outrageous things and I'm sure he had a crush on Jeremy Clarkson. In the lead up the GE he started posting lots of further-right (not far right) content and voted Reform UK. I'm not sure how Labour ever really reconnect with people like him when they're in an echo chamber of unrelenting hate.