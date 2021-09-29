« previous next »
New UK Government

thaddeus

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1320 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm
Out of morbid curiosity I clicked through a post that someone shared on Facebook.  Some on here seem to think that Starmer is a soft touch and yet about a quarter of the posts on that group are them laying into Starmer.

This is the group if anyone is interested in looking at what is brewing in this country: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063601725502.  It's primarily anti-migrants with a particular focus on Muslims, anti-BLM, anti-trans, anti-BBC, denying Covid and glorifying the goold old days.  They also champion Fico but call Zelensky corrupt.
The lad that shared it is someone I used to play football with.  He was a fun lad but always one of those that revelled in saying outrageous things and I'm sure he had a crush on Jeremy Clarkson.  In the lead up the GE he started posting lots of further-right (not far right) content and voted Reform UK.  I'm not sure how Labour ever really reconnect with people like him when they're in an echo chamber of unrelenting hate.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1321 on: Today at 06:50:53 pm
The social media companies are run by c*nts, and need calling out.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1322 on: Today at 07:07:58 pm
I wonder if Wlad gave these far-right riots, the thumbs up, before they kicked off.
Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1323 on: Today at 07:27:07 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:15:51 pm
I love hearing the journalists (especially on BBC) asking the politicians what they are going to do. What are the media going to do? They've shoved Fartage down our throats for years, while the public repeatedly rejected him, until he became such a media celebrity that they couldn't resist him.

Yeah. The media should stop giving platforms to extreme views in the interests of "balance", no matter how well represented they might be in the country. They're well represented because the media offered the platform in the first fucking place.

This isn't about balance. It's about a section of the population demanding that they have things ALL their own way. That's not what countries are built on.
Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1324 on: Today at 07:29:21 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:50:53 pm
The social media companies are run by c*nts, and need calling out.

I think the EU and UK genuinely need to look into banning Twitter on the grounds it has become an unregulated platform for hate speech. Fuck Musk and the Saudi money backing him.
TSC

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1325 on: Today at 07:59:47 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:27:07 pm
Yeah. The media should stop giving platforms to extreme views in the interests of "balance", no matter how well represented they might be in the country. They're well represented because the media offered the platform in the first fucking place.

This isn't about balance. It's about a section of the population demanding that they have things ALL their own way. That's not what countries are built on.

Next up is looting vox pops, what clobber did you gather in the great rob of Summer 24?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1326 on: Today at 09:14:31 pm
Quote from: mikemac on Today at 05:38:51 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:07:02 pm
Starmer looking as weak as cat piss right now. Needs to get a grip on this madness.
What you talking about?

He has pulled all Chief Constables into Downing Street and made it crystal clear they have his full support to grt on top of this. He's ringfenced dedicated prosecutors and extra court time to deal with the remand applications after arrests and onward prison time and a dedicated national unit to improve the response overall.

His message today was absolutely on point and exactly the right tone.

It's now up to the police to use the correct tactics to get ontop on this - they have confirmed they have resources to do so.

What are the additional measures you want him to do???
That's all well and good. But the ever insightful Mr Floppy demands dog piss (or something).
Jiminy Cricket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1327 on: Today at 09:20:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:50:22 pm
When you have Police Commissioners like Donna Jones, it maybe that the Government will have to force the issue more and consider bringing the army into the fore, if the Police Authorities continue to stubbornly decline in being more forceful.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tory-pcc-donna-jones-far-right-riots-b2590977.html
FFS. I've not been reading much the past few days - it is really going to shit over there at the moment, isn't it. I imagine the government and police will get a handle on it soon, but when you have the likes of a Police Commissioner fanning the flames, that's bad - really bad.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1328 on: Today at 09:21:02 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:15:51 pm
I love hearing the journalists (especially on BBC) asking the politicians what they are going to do. What are the media going to do? They've shoved Fartage down our throats for years, while the public repeatedly rejected him, until he became such a media celebrity that they couldn't resist him.
This needs to be driven home.
The G in Gerrard

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1329 on: Today at 09:23:22 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 04:52:10 pm
Fair fucks to him for calling it what it is. Far-right thuggery.

The motivations doesnt matter, if you target someone for the colour of their skin or religion, its far-right
I thought he came across well. Might just be me looking for any positive from the weekend.
Yosser0_0

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1330 on: Today at 09:36:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:50:53 pm
The social media companies are run by c*nts, and need calling out.

I've just watched Starmers speech about swift justice and strong penalties. He should also tell the social media platforms that if they don't immediately take down hate speech they will be heavily fined and suspended from operating in the UK (is that possible?).  :-\
Circa1892

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1331 on: Today at 09:42:35 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:36:48 pm
I've just watched Starmers speech about swift justice and strong penalties. He should also tell the social media platforms that if they immediately take down hate speech they will be heavily fined and suspended from operating in the UK (is that possible?).  :-\

I mean not a model we should be endorsing, but all western social media is banned in China? Or it certainly was.

TikTok and Twitter in particular are compromised platforms that cant be salvaged and should be blocked in the EU and UK.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1332 on: Today at 09:55:48 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:42:35 pm
I mean not a model we should be endorsing, but all western social media is banned in China? Or it certainly was.

TikTok and Twitter in particular are compromised platforms that cant be salvaged and should be blocked in the EU and UK.

Agree.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1333 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:42:35 pm
I mean not a model we should be endorsing, but all western social media is banned in China? Or it certainly was.

TikTok and Twitter in particular are compromised platforms that cant be salvaged and should be blocked in the EU and UK.

Yep its been compromised a long time ago. It needs banning, but Western leaders dont have the guts.
Yosser0_0

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1334 on: Today at 10:50:52 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:42:35 pm
I mean not a model we should be endorsing, but all western social media is banned in China? Or it certainly was.

TikTok and Twitter in particular are compromised platforms that cant be salvaged and should be blocked in the EU and UK.

To be honest I think if I were that way inclined, I'd probably be able to work around any ban with a VPN. I did it after the Russian invasion of Ukraine when RT Times was banned in the interest of getting a 'balanced' view, I very quickly realised that the ban was completely justified and stopped wasting my time. I think the Chinese enforce their bans with an iron fist, mind you they've probably got enough bobbies to police it, not like here in the UK but then it is easier to do it in a dictatorship.
