I love hearing the journalists (especially on BBC) asking the politicians what they are going to do. What are the media going to do? They've shoved Fartage down our throats for years, while the public repeatedly rejected him, until he became such a media celebrity that they couldn't resist him.
The social media companies are run by c*nts, and need calling out.
Yeah. The media should stop giving platforms to extreme views in the interests of "balance", no matter how well represented they might be in the country. They're well represented because the media offered the platform in the first fucking place. This isn't about balance. It's about a section of the population demanding that they have things ALL their own way. That's not what countries are built on.
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:07:02 pmStarmer looking as weak as cat piss right now. Needs to get a grip on this madness.What you talking about?He has pulled all Chief Constables into Downing Street and made it crystal clear they have his full support to grt on top of this. He's ringfenced dedicated prosecutors and extra court time to deal with the remand applications after arrests and onward prison time and a dedicated national unit to improve the response overall.His message today was absolutely on point and exactly the right tone. It's now up to the police to use the correct tactics to get ontop on this - they have confirmed they have resources to do so.What are the additional measures you want him to do???
Starmer looking as weak as cat piss right now. Needs to get a grip on this madness.
When you have Police Commissioners like Donna Jones, it maybe that the Government will have to force the issue more and consider bringing the army into the fore, if the Police Authorities continue to stubbornly decline in being more forceful. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tory-pcc-donna-jones-far-right-riots-b2590977.html
Fair fucks to him for calling it what it is. Far-right thuggery.The motivations doesnt matter, if you target someone for the colour of their skin or religion, its far-right
I've just watched Starmers speech about swift justice and strong penalties. He should also tell the social media platforms that if they immediately take down hate speech they will be heavily fined and suspended from operating in the UK (is that possible?).
I mean not a model we should be endorsing, but all western social media is banned in China? Or it certainly was.TikTok and Twitter in particular are compromised platforms that cant be salvaged and should be blocked in the EU and UK.
