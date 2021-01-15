What will replace it if it goes though?



Not everyone has a decent private or works pension. Paul has 3 different ones and with only 10yrs left to contribute into them, they'll pay him less than £1k per year.



The elephant in the room has been the affordability of it and has been for some time, that's why the retirement age keeps going up and up. There is no longer a default retirement age allowing people to keep working - maybe that's the answer? For a while now government advice has been to not just be reliant on the state pension and for people to also make their own additional arrangements, pretty sure the rules were changed to assist in this (workplace pensions). Aside from that, you'd be looking at the benefits safety net I guess.I just took the Tory announcement to abolish NI as a reasonable indicator as an intention to phase out the state pension - it fits with their ideology. Although some picked up on it in the media I thought it went relatively unchallenged. From the age of 16 I've always paid some form of NI as a student/self employed or employed whether it be class 2,3 or 4 and sometimes 2 and 4. That's ensured I have enough years in to qualify for the full state pension. Even that's gone up from I think it was 30 years to 35 in and they've also stopped people making extra contributions to get to 35 - what does that tell you? So if NI was to go then what system would replace it? I'd imagine the replacement to be a watered down version, the thin end of the wedge. I also wouldn't back against the retirement age being moved back again unfortunately or fortunately if you want to keep working.