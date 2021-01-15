What will replace it if it goes though?
Not everyone has a decent private or works pension. Paul has 3 different ones and with only 10yrs left to contribute into them, they'll pay him less than £1k per year.
I can't see it happening in the next 20 years but something will have to be done due to the increasingly ageing population.
My private pensions are worth next to nothing, I have around £100k in one and an ongoing one which is worth about £10k that I am still contributing to.
My most lucrative one is a deferred local government one that I haven't contributed to since 2000, I have a pension there that is worth around £3.5k a year.
To be honest not sure if I'll be able to afford to retire so hopefully I maintain my health that allows me to keep working