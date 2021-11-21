« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 32492 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 04:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:14:08 pm
I agree, you won't need the money, but you would have paid into it understanding that at the end is your state pension. Over a life time of work. And now it isn't.

But here Andy, the way means testing goes in this country, do you think the bar would be more likely set at £10M or £10K?

Well this is clearly hyperbole isn't it? The bar wouldn't be set at £10k, no one in their right mind would advocate for that nor implement it.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,480
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:14:08 pm
I agree, you won't need the money, but you would have paid into it understanding that at the end is your state pension. Over a life time of work. And now it isn't.

But here Andy, the way means testing goes in this country, do you think the bar would be more likely set at £10M or £10K?



I'd think it would be fairly high.

I've been 'out of work' a couple of times - pretty much voluntarily and although I was eligable for dole and whatever, I couldn't be arsed jumping through the hoops so didn't bother.

If I was minted, I wouldn't bother with my state pension personally and I've got company ones anyway. I'd be all for people like me not to get it if it meant that all those that really needed it got theirs.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:14:34 pm
Because they objectively don't need it and it could be better spent on those who do need. Imagine advocating for millionaires needing an extra £900 or so a month to survive, that's madness!

If you're 'scraping' together enough savings then you're obviously not going to be a millionaire so it clearly wouldn't affect you would it?

Its literally socialism, those who are able helping out those who need it.

Completely disagree. Your millionaire is paying in substantially more in which goes to help others yet receives a modest sum back in proportion. Which is also socialism.

Where has the bar for means testing been set at a million then? Universal credit and housing benefit are set at £16K
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,508
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm »
In general I'm not a fan of means testing for benefits anyway.  The means testing should be built into the tax system to claw it back.

That way you avoid cliff edges like with child benefit, or taking away free childcare at the same moment you hit 60% income tax.

As for state pension, I think means testing will be the first step on the road to phasing it out.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 04:32:51 pm »
I wouldn't be shocked to see an element of means testing state pension coming in at some stage given the demographic challenges which lie ahead.

It is a tougher sell than means testing other benefits though as there is a contribution based element, given it is based on number of years of NI contributions people do feel it is something that they have earned rather than just being given to them by the state, if you take that away from them, don't expect them to be happy, especially as the golden years of defined benefit scheme are coming to an end and we are likely to see lower incomes for pensioners.

People with really good pension provision may have something like £30k a year, they might not "need" a state pension, but they will sure as hell miss it if it is taken from them.

Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 04:34:56 pm »
I've said it before, and Labour have boxed themselves out of doing this in this term even if they wanted to, but instead of means testing, I'd scrap NI and raise income tax to compensate for it. That way you have wealthier pensioners paying more into the system while lower income pensioners would not be affected.

NI is a load of unfair bollocks. Wealthy pensioners should pay, and it should not taper off at higher incomes, it should be the opposite.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 04:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:19:15 pm
Completely disagree. Your millionaire is paying in substantially more in which goes to help others yet receives a modest sum back in proportion. Which is also socialism.

Where has the bar for means testing been set at a million then? Universal credit and housing benefit are set at £16K

The bar hasn't been set anywhere and I'm just using it as an example but you're completely wrong, millionaires don't need a state pension, they have enough money to get through their elder years without receiving nearly £900 a month in benefits. A benefit that they wouldn't even notice whether it was in their bank account or not.

Advocating for millionaires receiving benefits is absolutely crazy ;D
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 04:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:35:22 pm
The bar hasn't been set anywhere and I'm just using it as an example but you're completely wrong, millionaires don't need a state pension, they have enough money to get through their elder years without receiving nearly £900 a month in benefits. A benefit that they wouldn't even notice whether it was in their bank account or not.

Advocating for millionaires receiving benefits is absolutely crazy ;D

Yes, I can just imagine the popularity of the chancellor that sets a means test on pensions. If a bar hasn't been set, who's to say it won't be set at 100K or 50K given where other benefits are means tested. And while state pension is legally defined as a state benefit, most people see it as an entitlement, having paid in. Imagine advocating for that to be taken away, given that the limit could likely affect millions of people each and every year. Absolutely crazy to do that.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 04:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:42:44 pm
Yes, I can just imagine the popularity of the chancellor that sets a means test on pensions. If a bar hasn't been set, who's to say it won't be set at 100K or 50K given where other benefits are means tested. And while state pension is legally defined as a state benefit, most people see it as an entitlement, having paid in. Imagine advocating for that to be taken away, given that the limit could likely affect millions of people each and every year. Absolutely crazy to do that.

Not as crazy as you advocating for millionaires to receive benefits :lmao

You're creating a bar in your head that you feel would cause issues within the population, that's crazy. I'm creating a bar in my head where the vast majority of people wouldn't be affected and I imagine any chancellor that is able to help poorer people out more than richer people would be very popular.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:48:19 pm
Not as crazy as you advocating for millionaires to receive benefits :lmao

You're creating a bar in your head that you feel would cause issues within the population, that's crazy. I'm creating a bar in my head where the vast majority of people wouldn't be affected and I imagine any chancellor that is able to help poorer people out more than richer people would be very popular.

So again, where is the bar? I'm sure no chancellor would be so crazy just to spout policy without setting a bar somewhere? So where is your best guess, or failing that, where would you like to see the bar set?

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,936
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 04:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:34:56 pm
I've said it before, and Labour have boxed themselves out of doing this in this term even if they wanted to, but instead of means testing, I'd scrap NI and raise income tax to compensate for it. That way you have wealthier pensioners paying more into the system while lower income pensioners would not be affected.

NI is a load of unfair bollocks. Wealthy pensioners should pay, and it should not taper off at higher incomes, it should be the opposite.
i'm not au fait with all the implications, and I'm sure there's loads of nuance that'd have to be worked around, but i'm entirely on board with this in principle. especially if it could help offset raising the retirement age into the 70s for a little while longer
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 04:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:50:17 pm
So again, where is the bar? I'm sure no chancellor would be so crazy just to spout policy without setting a bar somewhere? So where is your best guess, or failing that, where would you like to see the bar set?

The bar can be whatever you want it to be, high or low, dependent on whether you think its acceptable or not. You think its ok for millionaires to receive state benefits, I don't. We'll leave it at that.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,270
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm »
I thought the whole idea of the welfare state was to treat everyone equally, rich or poor?

It doesn't matter if a rich person doesn't "need" a state pension. As far as I'm concerned it's an inalienable right. But of course, they should not be entitled to top ups, credits and all the other faff.

Frankly I don't understand why they don't just raise the state pension to a higher amount and then abolish the pension credit altogether. Some people would lose out, but some people would also benefit, without the need of having to prove their need.

Long term, the whole system needs junking. Labour were the party that created the welfare state, and NI was supposed to be specifically intended to support it. All these add ons, changes, adjustments that have been grafted into the system over the course of 80 years have made a pig's ear of it, so just make a new one.

Create a whole new system from the ground up, fully integrated and capable of meeting the needs of the 21st century. It can't be done in a single term of course, but the studies and evaluations could start now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,874
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 05:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:53:42 pm
The bar can be whatever you want it to be, high or low, dependent on whether you think its acceptable or not. You think its ok for millionaires to receive state benefits, I don't. We'll leave it at that.

Where would you set the bar? How much do you need to earn in retirement or have in the bank not to need a state pension?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 05:08:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:03:04 pm
Where would you set the bar? How much do you need to earn in retirement or have in the bank not to need a state pension?

That state pension is £12k a year there or thereabouts? Say you live for 30 years after retirement you'd be entitled to £360k in state pension over that time. I'd have a little bit of leeway in that as well and maybe set it at £500k, anyone who is able to have £500k in savings only would likely have a work place pension to supplement their state pension as well. We shouldn't include assets in the assessment either as house prices would likely take that over the threshold so it would be savings only. Then I'd have a re-entry point as well where if your savings dropped under a certain amount, saying £200k as an example, then you'd be eligible for a state pension again.

This is all back of a fag packet stuff though and just an example but instead of saving money you'd be able to then increase the state pension of those who aren't able to fully support themselves from those who wouldn't be eligible for it.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,508
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 05:08:46 pm »
Interested to know whether people think millionaires should be refused treatment on the NHS or state education?
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:53:42 pm
The bar can be whatever you want it to be, high or low, dependent on whether you think its acceptable or not. You think its ok for millionaires to receive state benefits, I don't. We'll leave it at that.

Yeah I'm sure you really think I believe that millionaires should receive state benefits (let's distinguish between pension speciifcally and benefits in general, just to represent properly). I have said above that while it is legally a state benefit, most of the population who pay into it see it as an entitlement. Easy to see why they would think that, because you contribute, and you must contribute, or no pension. For the record, my argument boils down to an assumed contract being broken - if you have made those contributions, over many years then why shouldn't you receive what you have been told you will receive, millionaire or no? Your argument just seems to be they're millionaires, that's socialisim. Which sounds like the politics of envy, which I don't wish to accredit to you, agreeing wholeheartedly with most of your other posts on various threads.



 
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,874
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 05:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:08:46 pm
Interested to know whether people think millionaires should be refused treatment on the NHS or state education?

Thats a very good question, Id say everyone should be entitled to both, its one of the things that binds us together as a country and a community.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 05:23:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:03:04 pm
Where would you set the bar? How much do you need to earn in retirement or have in the bank not to need a state pension?

That will always be a contentious point and everyone will have a different idea of what it should be.  You could have someone who retires and is very wealthy, they then live off their savings and don't receive a state pension.  However, they live for 35 years after retirement and they have spent the majority of their savings on retirement, would they then be eligible to start receiving a state pension when they have less money?  You'll also have people who are wealthy, but not cash rich.

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:08:46 pm
Interested to know whether people think millionaires should be refused treatment on the NHS or state education?

I would have said the majority of millionaires would be older and past the age of state education, but I wouldn't refuse their children state education.  Doing so would just create an even bigger divide if they weren't allowed to send their children to a state school.

Someone shouldn't be refused treatment on the NHS, but I would think a good proportion of rich people use private health care anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 