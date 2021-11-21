I thought the whole idea of the welfare state was to treat everyone equally, rich or poor?



It doesn't matter if a rich person doesn't "need" a state pension. As far as I'm concerned it's an inalienable right. But of course, they should not be entitled to top ups, credits and all the other faff.



Frankly I don't understand why they don't just raise the state pension to a higher amount and then abolish the pension credit altogether. Some people would lose out, but some people would also benefit, without the need of having to prove their need.



Long term, the whole system needs junking. Labour were the party that created the welfare state, and NI was supposed to be specifically intended to support it. All these add ons, changes, adjustments that have been grafted into the system over the course of 80 years have made a pig's ear of it, so just make a new one.



Create a whole new system from the ground up, fully integrated and capable of meeting the needs of the 21st century. It can't be done in a single term of course, but the studies and evaluations could start now.