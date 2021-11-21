« previous next »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:42:09 pm
An ownership model borrowed from the German football clubs, mayhap?

Well all Ive heard is that Nadhim Zahawi is fronting a £600m bid. You could trust him with your life, couldnt you?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:36:40 pm
My mum has never voted Tory in her life.  Pretty sure she wont be the only one, either.

Nor has mine, but unfortunately the government we get isnt based on who we voted on for as individuals, because if it was millions of young people who didnt vote Tory wouldnt have been pummelled by everything from £9k a year in tuition fees, to benefit freezes to unaffordable housing and all of the rest of it the Tories threw at them.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 06:49:37 pm

Unfortunately many people dont seem to be able to reason with valid posts like this.Most people forget that pensioners actually did a proper days graft back in the day, unlike many of the people that you see today that are happy to sponge off society.

And I seem to have somehow ended up in the comments section of the Telegraph.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:59:32 pm
Not has mine, but unfortunately the government we get isnt based on who we voted on for as individuals, because if it was millions of young people who didnt vote Tory wouldnt have been pummelled by everything from £9k a year in tuition fees, to benefit freezes to unaffordable housing and all of the rest of it the Tories threw at them.

It's not a young vs old, though.  Divide and conquer, and all that.

I'm one of the people who paid 9 k tuition fees.  I'll never pay it all back, mind, so I'm not that bothered.  It's a tax, not a loan, really.  It's a bit different for postgrad study, though.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:02:54 pm
And I seem to have somehow ended up in the comments section of the Telegraph.

Like I said, its a shame people cant understand and reason with valid posts that people make.

My Mum and Dad and the wife's Mum and Dad had the most money they have ever had in their lives in their latter years. Through savings, inheritance and some wise investments I suspect.

Pensioners don't spend as much money as younger people plus most will have paid off their mortgages. We had no idea how much money our parents had until we were given power of attorney after our father's died.

They were always able to help out though (and none of them ever voted Tory either, my Mum and Dad in particular were Labour through and through.


They probably didn't need a winter fuel allowance but if it is means tested the line needs to be drawn somewhere
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:03:44 pm
It's not a young vs old, though.  Divide and conquer, and all that.

I'm one of the people who paid 9 k tuition fees.  I'll never pay it all back, mind, so I'm not that bothered.  It's a tax, not a loan, really.  It's a bit different for postgrad study, though.

I forget what the exact figures were, but on a recent uni visit last year, they said under the older loan scheme only around 20% of people ever pay the loan back in full, under the newer scheme they expect just over 50% to pay it back in full.
We shouldn't reduce people to statistics. There are variables everywhere. The system is broken. Labour need to take steps to fix it.                                 

Speaking from personal experience...

There are people far worse off than I am mentally, emotionally and physically trying to survive with next to no support. That doesn't make me a lazy good for nothing, or a benefits' cheat. It means I was fortunate enough to be able to communicate my needs and I had support when I wasn't able to.

That doesn't mean I'm able to work though. First time anybody got in my face or rubbed me up the wrong way and I'd probably end up on the news. Being treated like unvalued shit most of your life leaves a mark. Based on my experiences, there are plenty of people currently working who shouldn't have to be. That's an issue that needs to be addressed.

Pensions aren't (or shouldn't) be benefits. And pensioners shouldn't be considered fair game because despite popular belief they're not all Tory or Deform voters. Labour need to make adjustments now certainly, but they also need to take a long term view about how inherently unfair the safety net is. 

People will always fall through the cracks because lines have to be drawn somewhere; but the new government should be aiming for fairness and equality for the most vulnerable, and not shoehorning them into other categories.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:54:51 pm
I dont know Howard; the rest was behind a paywall, but no doubt it was gammon-friendly in its blaming of militant unions, left wing dogma etc.

Aaah. So you saw no mention of the lengthy paid holiday leave and the generous sick pay entitlement which no doubt featured later on.

And they probably had the audacity to mention job security too.
Nothing will change unless we tackle the inequality, starting from the top down.
They could cancel those fucking inbred scrounging royal bastards "pay" rise first for starters.
Fucking jug eared tampon and his camel faced hooker can pay their own way.
If the c*nt can't afford his multiple castles he can sell a few, just like anyone else would have to.

Well yes on the above.

Nationalise stuff like the Duchy of Cornwall - its not theirs its all stolen originally.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:28:58 pm
We shouldn't reduce people to statistics. There are variables everywhere. The system is broken. Labour need to take steps to fix it.                                 

Speaking from personal experience...

There are people far worse off than I am mentally, emotionally and physically trying to survive with next to no support. That doesn't make me a lazy good for nothing, or a benefits' cheat. It means I was fortunate enough to be able to communicate my needs and I had support when I wasn't able to.

That doesn't mean I'm able to work though. First time anybody got in my face or rubbed me up the wrong way and I'd probably end up on the news. Being treated like unvalued shit most of your life leaves a mark. Based on my experiences, there are plenty of people currently working who shouldn't have to be. That's an issue that needs to be addressed.

Pensions aren't (or shouldn't) be benefits. And pensioners shouldn't be considered fair game because despite popular belief they're not all Tory or Deform voters. Labour need to make adjustments now certainly, but they also need to take a long term view about how inherently unfair the safety net is. 

People will always fall through the cracks because lines have to be drawn somewhere; but the new government should be aiming for fairness and equality for the most vulnerable, and not shoehorning them into other categories.

Good post....  Yes they should, but I fear that they've set the bar too low and gone for the easy option as many pensioners who don't get the benefits will be on the bread line, especially during winter.

Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:36:36 pm
Nothing will change unless we tackle the inequality, starting from the top down.
They could cancel those fucking inbred scrounging royal bastards "pay" rise first for starters.
Fucking jug eared tampon and his camel faced hooker can pay their own way.
If the c*nt can't afford his multiple castles he can sell a few, just like anyone else would have to.

100% But unfortunately it's too easy to go after others
Good decision re the winter fuel payments. Always found it silly, and wasteful, that everyone above 65 received it.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:33:21 pm
Good decision re the winter fuel payments. Always found it silly, and wasteful, that everyone above 65 received it.
It's a shame they couldn't find a way of tapering it.  A single pensioner just above the Pension Credit threshhold (slightly over £11k/year income) is really going to miss those fuel payments.

It's also a shame that Labour can't target the wealthiest pensioners (and the wealthiest in general) with appropriate tax rises to lift the burden on less wealthy people but Reeves and Starmer talked Labour into a corner.  It was arguably the right thing to do to get elected but it doesn't leave much room for manoeuvre.
One that's been missed & welcome

Oil and gas companies, whose profits soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to an energy crisis, will face a windfall tax as per Labour's manifesto

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx02zdd92zdo
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:56:11 pm
It's a shame they couldn't find a way of tapering it.  A single pensioner just above the Pension Credit threshhold (slightly over £11k/year income) is really going to miss those fuel payments.

It's also a shame that Labour can't target the wealthiest pensioners (and the wealthiest in general) with appropriate tax rises to lift the burden on less wealthy people but Reeves and Starmer talked Labour into a corner.  It was arguably the right thing to do to get elected but it doesn't leave much room for manoeuvre.

Thanks for posting that.  I don't think many on here realise how little, the cut off point is.  I wonder how they would live on that sum, after paying rent, council tax, other bills, etc.

Here's a quote from the Guardian:

Quote
Rachel Reeves has cut winter fuel payments for 10 million wealthier pensioners
- that is so wrong and misleading.

I agree.  It was a manifesto to win an election, however.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:23:02 pm
Thanks for posting that.  I don't think many on here realise how little, the cut off point is.  I wonder how they would live on that sum, after paying rent, council tax, other bills, etc.

Here's a quote from the Guardian:
 - that is so wrong and misleading.

I agree.  It was a manifesto to win an election, however.

Most pensioners don't have a mortgage and bought their houses for a pittance. My dad retired at 55 and has been raking it in since. He's absolutely loaded, got no outgoings and is basically paid to do fuck all.
Why have they stopped the sale of Nat West shares? Is there a rationale behind that?
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:56:11 pm
It's a shame they couldn't find a way of tapering it.  A single pensioner just above the Pension Credit threshhold (slightly over £11k/year income) is really going to miss those fuel payments.

It's also a shame that Labour can't target the wealthiest pensioners (and the wealthiest in general) with appropriate tax rises to lift the burden on less wealthy people but Reeves and Starmer talked Labour into a corner.  It was arguably the right thing to do to get elected but it doesn't leave much room for manoeuvre.

Won't the wealthiest pensioners already have been paying a significant amount of tax before becoming pensioners, it's like double taxing. As has been mentioned, target the oil companies to start with, then the rest of the ex-nationalised that have been paying out billions to shareholders and millions in unjustified bonuses. The 'people' always seem to end up paying the bill for these excesses, I mean look at the banking crisis.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:35:13 pm
Most pensioners don't have a mortgage and bought their houses for a pittance. My dad retired at 55 and has been raking it in since. He's absolutely loaded, got no outgoings and is basically paid to do fuck all.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:39:48 pm


Tell that to single, women pensioners, who rent their property, who just miss out on qualifying for pension credit.  They are one of the most vulnerable demographics (economically) in the country.

Not all pensioners are equal.  Not everyone owns their property, or owns it, without a mortgage.

And to clarify again.  You can own your own home outright and still qualify for pension credit.  It's assessed on income, not assets.

Why aren't we going after the mega wealthy, and the parasitic shareholders.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:55 pm
Why have they stopped the sale of Nat West shares? Is there a rationale behind that?

They will still sell the shares but not to the general public, selling them to the public usually means selling them at a discount, selling them to institutional investors will bring in more money.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:45:47 pm
They will still sell the shares but not to the general public, selling them to the public usually means selling them at a discount, selling them to institutional investors will bring in more money.
Ah!  That makes sense then. Cheers
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:45:07 pm
And to clarify again.  You can own your own home outright and still qualify for pension credit.  It's assessed on income, not assets.

Why aren't we going after the mega wealthy, and the parasitic shareholders.

Parasitic shareholders? Is that all shareholders or a specific type you have in mind?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:45:47 pm
They will still sell the shares but not to the general public, selling them to the public usually means selling them at a discount, selling them to institutional investors will bring in more money.

There must have been an ulterior motive behind the Tories plan to sell off to the public. I cant see them wanting to give any benefits to the public without some grifting going on.

Or am just being cynical? :D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:52:36 pm
There must have been an ulterior motive behind the Tories plan to sell off to the public. I cant see them wanting to give any benefits to the public without some grifting going on.

Or am just being cynical? :D

I suspect they would have sold the shares cheap as a bung to voters.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:54:04 pm
I suspect they would have sold the shares cheap as a bung to voters.

So another Sunak mistake as they were planning to sell this summer. ;D
