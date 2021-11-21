We shouldn't reduce people to statistics. There are variables everywhere. The system is broken. Labour need to take steps to fix it.



Speaking from personal experience...



There are people far worse off than I am mentally, emotionally and physically trying to survive with next to no support. That doesn't make me a lazy good for nothing, or a benefits' cheat. It means I was fortunate enough to be able to communicate my needs and I had support when I wasn't able to.



That doesn't mean I'm able to work though. First time anybody got in my face or rubbed me up the wrong way and I'd probably end up on the news. Being treated like unvalued shit most of your life leaves a mark. Based on my experiences, there are plenty of people currently working who shouldn't have to be. That's an issue that needs to be addressed.



Pensions aren't (or shouldn't) be benefits. And pensioners shouldn't be considered fair game because despite popular belief they're not all Tory or Deform voters. Labour need to make adjustments now certainly, but they also need to take a long term view about how inherently unfair the safety net is.



People will always fall through the cracks because lines have to be drawn somewhere; but the new government should be aiming for fairness and equality for the most vulnerable, and not shoehorning them into other categories.