The thing here though is that we're all just laypeople at best in economics. Though perhaps there are a few pros here?



By all accounts Reeves is a bit of a genius when it comes to economics.



Whatever happens there will be many saying that patience is the key and can see why Labour would tread carefully. There will be people that are happy to just see what happens either way and there will be people that could see every good thing coming to pass and it'll never be enough - they can't talk about the 20 things that were great without thinking about the one thing that was missed.



I'm interested to see if those entrenched views will drift towards the middle over the next five years. I suspect (and hope really) that once real people start getting real help and our services start to function at even a basic level, once transport is fit for purpose, once people are starting to be seen for emergency operations and appointments and once critical functions can at least do the very, very basics that things will even out a bit.



Though I fully expect people to be unhappy with.. something.. Going to be a long, tough five years and these men and women that have put themselves into this position will need a lot of luck and support - dunno how they can even do it to be honest - even if they fix half the country, they are still going to get dogs abuse. All a bit sad in a way.