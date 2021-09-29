« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:22:02 pm
Cuts are cuts. There's only so many places you can make these cuts and wherever they're made, it means public services (and therefore public life) will be adversely affected. And at a time when public services are already on their knees.

Forget the Tories, they're done for the time being. If people continue to suffer hardships and no real change is coming, then it's Reform UK who will step into the void. They're already promising to lift the two child benefit cap etc etc. Their success at the last election, given how short a time they have existed, was truly scary. And if they continue to reap the benefits of this country's economic destruction, then next election will be even scarier.


I understand all of the above, but the consequences for this new round of austerity will still be the same in general. People want change now. Labour need to do something or else it'll be Reform UK who win in the long run.
Sorry to pick out one comment but Reform UK was effectively a continuation of UKIP.  In 2015 UKIP received 3.9m votes and finished third in the popular vote.  In 2024 Reform UK received 4.1m votes and finished third in the popular vote.  In-between Frottage struck a deal with the Tories that was effectively the death knell of the original incarnation of UKIP but the voter base has been there for a long time.

I agree with your broader point that Labour has to deliver meaningful change for working people or otherwise lose a lot of votes in 2029.  Being "not the Tories" won't carry them through in 2029 like it did a few weeks ago.  Five years is a long time though and I'm still hopeful of them making some meaningful change in the early years and hopefully not waiting for pre-election giveaways.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:25:12 pm
Labour never pleaded ignorance. It's fine for Owen to speculate from the sidelines, but he's not vying for government. Labour no doubt assumed it was bad - hence their restrained manifesto - but they needed confirmation.

I just don't get how people don't understand this very basic premise.  Owen Jones didn't say anything different to what everyone in here as been saying for the best part of 12 months.

That's exactly what Reeves has been doing the past few days ;D

It's okay to admit that Labour are playing politics with this, it's all part of the game. As I said earlier, the Tories did it for 14 years to the point that 'last Labour government' became a meme and people still remember the 'no money left' note.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:04:11 pm
Like I said, Owen Jones - much vilified for reasons unknown - has been trying to talk about this for months. He has talked about it on his YouTube channel. So, I'm sorry, but Labour don't get to plead ignorance on this. And now they're just off announcing yet another round of austerity that we all know wil make the poorest suffer for no tangible benefit because it seems Rachel Reeve has learned nothing from George WTF Osborne.

Edit: wtf is with that name change thing on here?

Have you a link to this round of austerity?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:51:46 pm

I see Owen Jones getting a lot of flack in this forum, but he's been talking about this for quite some time. If journos like Jones knew about it, then surely someone in the Labour party must have known.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jnFYQww4j8&t=9s
So Labour are supposed to fight a election promising even less, Jones never knew about it, how could he know where the Torys fiddled the books, this is what it's about, the Torys fiddling the books, the figure £20 billion must be the total figure, this figure must be made up from fiddled Tory spending figures right across the board. Labour now say the information,  Owen Jones opinion is guess work, no information to form any sort of estimate on the total figure.
Imagine Owen Jones in the Hot seat.
The Torys have left a big black hole so Labour have even less to spend
Q Where? how did the Torys manage to cover this black hole up and how big a hole is it. are we talking a few £bill or tens of £billions.
Owen Jones, ive no idea how much money or how they did it but they've left a big black hole.


 

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:27:34 pm
And yet the SNP still wanted to amend the King's Speech so that £2.9bn could be spent on removing the two child benefits cap. Great thing to ask when you don't have to worry about how it's going to be paid for.

The SNP's position was that the £20bn black hole is due to Labour choosing to stick to the Tories fiscal rules - the SNP position was not to stick to those i.e. borrow more.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:06:56 pm
SNP, Plaid, the Greens etc were all pointing out the £20bn black hole in the election campaign, it came from a report from the IFS.

It did.  Many in here (myself included), were saying it was going to have to be cuts, and (or) tax increases, or borrow.

I don't see what the major issue is, with the announcement today.  This shouldn't be a big surprise, to anyone.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:28:36 pm
That's exactly what Reeves has been doing the past few days ;D

It's okay to admit that Labour are playing politics with this, it's all part of the game. As I said earlier, the Tories did it for 14 years to the point that 'last Labour government' became a meme and people still remember the 'no money left' note.

That's not really true though, is it? We always knew it was bad, but not how bad. Labour can't take predictions as fact, even when they come from the IFS or wherever. Perhaps they held out some faint hope that money could be scrounged from somewhere, and didn't want to go into the election full of doom and gloom?

Reeves is just confirming what we have all suspected. It's why Labour's manifesto was so restrained.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:51:46 pm

I see Owen Jones getting a lot of flack in this forum, but he's been talking about this for quite some time. If journos like Jones knew about it, then surely someone in the Labour party must have known.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jnFYQww4j8&t=9s
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:56:20 pm
They might have known or suspected.

Did the general public know? If the general public didn't know (I didn't for instance) then how would you suggest that Labour could get this information to the general public somehow?
Speculation is now 'knowing' of course. And as it turns out wee Owen Jones's figure of 20Bn is incorrect - it is (so far) up to 33Bn.

And this does not even begin to include the politics of it all. The UK is in a terrible state - people (I mean people like Jones) need to get a grip and understand the seriousness of the situation. There will be a lot of hardship ahead over the next Parliament - it is inevitable. But the situation would have been exponentially worse if the Tories had been returned to office.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:00:27 pm
Thats from 17 hours ago though, ie after the £20b black hole hit the newspaper headlines.
Jones had, apparently, claimed a 20Bn shortfall in public finances before the election. Though, I cannot readily reference a source for this.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:30:38 pm
The SNP's position was that the £20bn black hole is due to Labour choosing to stick to the Tories fiscal rules - the SNP position was not to stick to those i.e. borrow more.

Our debt has taken the UK over 100% of GDP. How the fuck can we just borrow more, like it's chicken feed? :butt
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:04:11 pm
Like I said, Owen Jones - much vilified for reasons unknown - has been trying to talk about this for months. He has talked about it on his YouTube channel. So, I'm sorry, but Labour don't get to plead ignorance on this. And now they're just off announcing yet another round of austerity that we all know wil make the poorest suffer for no tangible benefit because it seems Rachel Reeve has learned nothing from George WTF Osborne.

Edit: wtf is with that name change thing on here?
He's an insufferable prick, that's why.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jones had, apparently, claimed a 20Bn shortfall in public finances before the election. Though, I cannot readily reference a source for this.

Cannot comment on Jones, but the IFS did.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:28:04 pm
Sorry to pick out one comment but Reform UK was effectively a continuation of UKIP.  In 2015 UKIP received 3.9m votes and finished third in the popular vote.  In 2024 Reform UK received 4.1m votes and finished third in the popular vote.  In-between Frottage struck a deal with the Tories that was effectively the death knell of the original incarnation of UKIP but the voter base has been there for a long time.

I agree with your broader point that Labour has to deliver meaningful change for working people or otherwise lose a lot of votes in 2029.  Being "not the Tories" won't carry them through in 2029 like it did a few weeks ago.  Five years is a long time though and I'm still hopeful of them making some meaningful change in the early years and hopefully not waiting for pre-election giveaways.


Yes, that's a fair point. And I'm not going into full panic mode thinking Reform will outright win in 2029 because of these new cuts etc. But I do think Reform are gaining momentum and tapping into new voter demographics that UKIP never did. Especially through their use of platforms like TikTok where they have millions of subs, especially among young men. Regardless of them being a continuation of UKIP/Brexit Party, I think they're much more effective now.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jones had, apparently, claimed a 20Bn shortfall in public finances before the election. Though, I cannot readily reference a source for this.
He demonstrates it a few times during the video that Elliemental linked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jnFYQww4j8&t=9s).  Within that video are pre-election clips of both he and Sarkar talking about the £20bn shortfall of funding needed to simply stand still.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jones had, apparently, claimed a 20Bn shortfall in public finances before the election. Though, I cannot readily reference a source for this.

There is literally a video on Jones' own channel containing all the relevant clips of him discussing the shortfall on various talk shows etc. Even if you do find him "an insufferable prick", you can't deny he's right on this issue.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:39:09 pm
Our debt has taken the UK over 100% of GDP. How the fuck can we just borrow more, like it's chicken feed? :butt

It's up for deabte if it's the right thing to do, but it's certainly possible. Japan's debt is over 200% of GDP.

I posted a video of the IFS podcast before the election that talked about it in a bit of detail, they believed it was very much a viable strategy, you just need to make sure you are investing in the right things.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:43:10 pm
There is literally a video on Jones' own channel containing all the relevant clips of him discussing the shortfall on various talk shows etc. Even if you do find him "an insufferable prick", you can't deny he's right on this issue.
Well, since the 'black hole' figure is now (so far) up to 33Bn, his claim was indeed incorrect. And this underlines the issue at hand: Labour (and voters) did not possess the full facts before the election. But it was surely understood by all but the most monumentally uninformed that public finances were/are in a very serious situation.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:44:44 pm
It's up for deabte if it's the right thing to do, but it's certainly possible. Japan's debt is over 200% of GDP.

I posted a video of the IFS podcast before the election that talked about it in a bit of detail, they believed it was very much a viable strategy, you just need to make sure you are investing in the right things.
Japan's economy has no grown for 20 years.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:51:39 pm
Exactly.

I'm not an economist, but, even I know that good investment, is a solution.
That's the gamble, I suppose.  The US has been over 100% of debt to GDP for some time but they seem to generally invest wisely (more or less so depending on the President and party in power).  Italy's is one of the highest debt to GDP ratios in Europe but they seem to have been in a spiral of decline for my entire lifetime.

I guess the secret is to invest in making things that the rest of the world wants to buy from you.  All the more difficult post-Brexit.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:44:44 pm
It's up for deabte if it's the right thing to do, but it's certainly possible. Japan's debt is over 200% of GDP.

I posted a video of the IFS podcast before the election that talked about it in a bit of detail, they believed it was very much a viable strategy, you just need to make sure you are investing in the right things.

Japan's debt issuance I think is heavily domestic, and a lot less skittish than UK buyers.

Its as if everyone forgot what happened the minute Truss went on her unfunded spending spree in the UK, gilt buyers ran for cover and pushed up yields making the govt debt even more expensive to finance.

For all the talk of austerity from the usual suspects, as far as I can see the declared black hole is going to be covered by a combination of pulling back on unfunded capital projects and tax increases to be announced in the autumn (CGT, IHT, and likely higher rate pension tax relief, although that last one is going to hit a lot of public sector workers pretty hard)

The real medium term black hole is likely a lot worse than £20bn though
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:44:44 pm
It's up for deabte if it's the right thing to do, but it's certainly possible. Japan's debt is over 200% of GDP.

I posted a video of the IFS podcast before the election that talked about it in a bit of detail, they believed it was very much a viable strategy, you just need to make sure you are investing in the right things.

Japan is the 4th largest economy in the world though. The UK is only sixth largest. Japan also already has exceptionally well run and high quality infrastructure.

As you say, if we're going down that route than we have to invest in the right things. Lifting a benefits cap is not on that list I would say.

At least if Labour can provide pay rises then people will have money to spend. That can help economic growth, yeah? Grow the economy a bit, get the debt down a bit, and maybe some wiggle room appears.

Re: New UK Government
The thing here though is that we're all just laypeople at best in economics. Though perhaps there are a few pros here?

By all accounts Reeves is a bit of a genius when it comes to economics.

Whatever happens there will be many saying that patience is the key and can see why Labour would tread carefully. There will be people that are happy to just see what happens either way and there will be people that could see every good thing coming to pass and it'll never be enough - they can't talk about the 20 things that were great without thinking about the one thing that was missed.

I'm interested to see if those entrenched views will drift towards the middle over the next five years. I suspect (and hope really) that once real people start getting real help and our services start to function at even a basic level, once transport is fit for purpose, once people are starting to be seen for emergency operations and appointments and once critical functions can at least do the very, very basics that things will even out a bit.

Though I fully expect people to be unhappy with.. something.. Going to be a long, tough five years and these men and women that have put themselves into this position will need a lot of luck and support - dunno how they can even do it to be honest - even if they fix half the country, they are still going to get dogs abuse. All a bit sad in a way.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:42:18 pm
He demonstrates it a few times during the video that Elliemental linked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jnFYQww4j8&t=9s).  Within that video are pre-election clips of both he and Sarkar talking about the £20bn shortfall of funding needed to simply stand still.
How were they able to calculate the £20 bill figure?
£20 Bill is the total. they would need to have a lot more figures to help them to reach the total £20 bill figure.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:46:22 am
As usual, only the South will see any benefit when it comes to HS2.

As I see it, Labour need to grow the economy and or rely on taxation to raise funds. Hopefully if interest rates start coming down, then the national debt will begin to fall as a proportion of GDP, yes? That might give Labour some wiggle room.

Instead of flagship infrastructure projects or scrapping the child benefits cap, raising salaries for public sector workers is probably a wiser use of money. Also, boosting money for local authorities so they can begin to restore services will help benefit a lot of people.



I'm hoping this doom-mongering by Reeves is a prelude to introducing CG Tax reforms and a wealth tax in the autumn statement.

With any tax that targets the top 1%, you first need to bring in legislation that prevents these wankers being able to squirrel their ill-gotten out of the reach of the taxman.

WRT interest rates, if the Middle East goes off, you can kiss goodbye to that.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:59:50 pm
How were they able to calculate the £20 bill figure?
£20 Bill is the total. they would need to have a lot more figures to help them to reach the total £20 bill figure.
Jones is quoting the IFS when he refers to the £20bn in those pre-election clips.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:11:46 pm
There are, of course, other ways for the Labour government to deal with this. But they won't. They'll make more cuts, more austerity, more tired old BS the Tories tried 14 yrs ago. I hope I'm wrong.
You are.

Junior doctors offered 22% pay rise in deal to end strike action
Quote
Junior doctors in England have taken industrial action 11 times since March 2023 in what's become a bitter dispute over pay.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjqe82lk5g5o

We're twenty four days into the new government.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:58:58 pm
Japan's debt issuance I think is heavily domestic, and a lot less skittish than UK buyers.

Its as if everyone forgot what happened the minute Truss went on her unfunded spending spree in the UK, gilt buyers ran for cover and pushed up yields making the govt debt even more expensive to finance.

For all the talk of austerity from the usual suspects, as far as I can see the declared black hole is going to be covered by a combination of pulling back on unfunded capital projects and tax increases to be announced in the autumn (CGT, IHT, and likely higher rate pension tax relief, although that last one is going to hit a lot of public sector workers pretty hard)

The real medium term black hole is likely a lot worse than £20bn though

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:59:58 pm


I'm hoping this doom-mongering by Reeves is a prelude to introducing CG Tax reforms and a wealth tax in the autumn statement.

With any tax that targets the top 1%, you first need to bring in legislation that prevents these wankers being able to squirrel their ill-gotten out of the reach of the taxman.

WRT interest rates, if the Middle East goes off, you can kiss goodbye to that.

Yeah. I am hoping Reeves is currently working with a lot of economists and external teams to try and pick a way through this financial minefield. Unfortunately, as we've seen in recently posted articles, the rich already see the writing on the wall and are working hard to avoid their money being taxed.

If one service needs investment, it's HMRC, so they can start tackling large scale tax avoidance.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:59:22 pm
Japan is the 4th largest economy in the world though. The UK is only sixth largest. Japan also already has exceptionally well run and high quality infrastructure.

As you say, if we're going down that route than we have to invest in the right things. Lifting a benefits cap is not on that list I would say.

At least if Labour can provide pay rises then people will have money to spend. That can help economic growth, yeah? Grow the economy a bit, get the debt down a bit, and maybe some wiggle room appears.

There's a big differnce between 100% and 200% of GDP so it's not a binary choice!  Anyway my main point was the IFS - the actual experts - were saying it was a perfectly valid strategy to borrow more in our current situation, as long as it was managed well.

This was the video, they talk about it in the first 10 minuts.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fN0PDLpOyb8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fN0PDLpOyb8</a>
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:06:07 pm
You are.

Junior doctors offered 22% pay rise in deal to end strike action
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjqe82lk5g5o

We're twenty four days into the new government.



The comments are predictably  :puke2   and full of misinformation to try and paint Labour as being held hostage by the unions, or Labour spending £billions we don't have.

To clarify a bit:

9% of this was already budgeted for by the previous government, as the general NHS staff pay rise for 2023/4.

The new offer adds 4% to that figure

There is a then to be a 6% rise for 2024/5 plus £1k  (other NHS staff to get 5.5%, so it's an extra 0.5% plus £1k above what other NHS staff will get. Even the Tories would likely have given a 3-4% rise this year)

So overall it's not a case of the Govt having to find money for a 22% increase. The amount of additional money is a lot less.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:08:53 pm
There's a big differnce between 100% and 200% of GDP so it's not a binary choice!  Anyway my main point was the IFS - the actual experts - were saying it was a perfectly valid strategy to borrow more in our current situation, as long as it was managed well.

This was the video, they talk about it in the first 10 minuts.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fN0PDLpOyb8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fN0PDLpOyb8</a>

I can see the logic in borrowing more to fund infra projects, after you have laid the groundwork with financial markets, not to fund day to day spending.

The other issue is the outlook for finances are even worse in coming years as demographic pressures mount (we will have a lower % of the population of working age and a higher % in the kind of age groups where they are more likely to need healthcare or long term care generally), its a tougher sell to borrow more now when you know finances are likely to get even worse in the coming years.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:17:01 pm


The comments are predictably  :puke2   and full of misinformation to try and paint Labour as being held hostage by the unions, or Labour spending £billions we don't have.

To clarify a bit:

9% of this was already budgeted for by the previous government, as the general NHS staff pay rise for 2023/4.

The new offer adds 4% to that figure

There is a then to be a 6% rise for 2024/5 plus £1k  (other NHS staff to get 5.5%, so it's an extra 0.5% plus £1k above what other NHS staff will get. Even the Tories would likely have given a 3-4% rise this year)

So overall it's not a case of the Govt having to find money for a 22% increase. The amount of additional money is a lot less.

Away with your factual breakdown of the pay rise.

And just wait until the rail workers strike is settled.

Labours disgraceful behaviour in sorting out lengthy industrial disputes.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:57:29 pm
That's the gamble, I suppose.  The US has been over 100% of debt to GDP for some time but they seem to generally invest wisely (more or less so depending on the President and party in power).  Italy's is one of the highest debt to GDP ratios in Europe but they seem to have been in a spiral of decline for my entire lifetime.

I guess the secret is to invest in making things that the rest of the world wants to buy from you.  All the more difficult post-Brexit.
The US is in a unique position, since it can print a lot of (additional) money without tanking the Dollar. (Since it remains the primary international reserve currency.) Try printing a proportionate increase with Sterling, and its value will drop proportionately or worse. (I've never studied economics, so someone else here might provide a more nuanced or better explanation.)
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:17:01 pm


The comments are predictably  :puke2   and full of misinformation to try and paint Labour as being held hostage by the unions, or Labour spending £billions we don't have.
Quote from: iWonder
Perhaps the NHS could get rid of the ridiculously highly paid diversity managers to pay for this.
I wonder if people actually believe that stuff?

It would take a lot of "diversity managers" being axed to fund a 22% pay rise for 75k junior doctors  ;D.  It's also been shown that those roles reduce the instances of workplace bullying, unfair dismissals and the associated costly legal cases.  Sorry, gone off on a tangent.

Quote from: Derek
Everyone else will end up striking for similar now like it was back in the 70,s when I started work
Derek has apparently been living under a stone for the past few years.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:17:01 pm
The comments are predictably  :puke2   and full of misinformation to try and paint Labour as being held hostage by the unions, or Labour spending £billions we don't have.
Spared myself reading the comments, so thank you.

The reality is that this situation had to be resolved. I don't believe any of the essential services take industrial action lightly. I'm more than sympathetic to their needs. Last March I had to take my autistic son for an MRI scan through a picket line (not loud or aggressive but crowded). Something we could've done without.

The Tories have been faffing around for years with no solution in sight. But of course they don't want a functioning NHS for ideological reasons and fuck the rest of us.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:16:54 pm
Goodness, that's smug. Are you salty because Jones is 40 and still giving off major twink vibes? Either way, he attracts a lot of unhinged hatred.
i'm absolutely fine not looking too much like that ratty coke head to be fair. you just said 'for reasons unknown', when there has been a great deal of reasoning provided for why people don't think as highly as you do about Jones as a commentator (or his looks) - i think you mean 'for reasons I disagree with or am unconcerned by'

Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:24:26 pm
Yes, that's fair to be honest. I'm just annoyed by the fact that it was so obviously stonewalled and barely anyone in the media pushed Starmer/Reeves and then denigrated the likes of Jones and Sarkar who were trying to raise this issue. I hate to sound conspiratorial when talking about the "mainstream media" because I'm definitely NOT a tin-hatter. But I can see why people often don't trust mainstream media.
if you're looking to Novara as THE place for trusted news, and suggesting there's been a plot to favour Labour in the news media, you're probably right to point out you sound conspiratorial today
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:17:28 am

Lovely. ::)
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:24:15 pm
We end up paying for it either way. At least with nationalisation there won't be shareholders milking it for all it is worth.
so your proposed alternative to £88bn private sector investment to bring water structure in line to where it needs to get is for public money to dish out big money to water companies to nationalise them and to them pay £88bn of public money on top?

if that's the best alternative you can come up with, then I think i'm on board with hearing out the new governments proposals and giving them a chance!
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:44:44 pm
It's up for deabte if it's the right thing to do, but it's certainly possible. Japan's debt is over 200% of GDP.

I posted a video of the IFS podcast before the election that talked about it in a bit of detail, they believed it was very much a viable strategy, you just need to make sure you are investing in the right things.

Circa 10% of government spending goes on debt payments, not sure more debt is actually affordable. Japan gets away with it because their interest rate is still pretty much zero and hasnt been above 2% since the late 90s.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:48:48 pm
so your proposed alternative to £88bn private sector investment to bring water structure in line to where it needs to get is for public money to dish out big money to water companies to nationalise them and to them pay £88bn of public money on top?

if that's the best alternative you can come up with, then I think i'm on board with hearing out the new governments proposals and giving them a chance!

We either pay for it through increased water bills or through taxation. Why continue addressing the symptoms of the problem rather than the root cause which was privatisation?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:03:40 pm
Jones is quoting the IFS when he refers to the £20bn in those pre-election clips.
We will see but the IFS seem to be saying Labour will have to make cuts of up to £20 billion to fulfil their manifesto promise. many of the political commentators were saying this before the election, how they will have to raise taxes or make more cuts,  the IFS aren't saying the Torys covered up a £20 billion black hole to leave Labour with even less money to spend.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:48:48 pm
so your proposed alternative to £88bn private sector investment to bring water structure in line to where it needs to get is for public money to dish out big money to water companies to nationalise them and to them pay £88bn of public money on top?

if that's the best alternative you can come up with, then I think i'm on board with hearing out the new governments proposals and giving them a chance!



The smart way to do this is to quietly introduce legislation that makes a provision to bring into public ownership the assets of any water company that enters insolvency

Then regulate them all into insolvency.

