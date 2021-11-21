« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 27880 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #880 on: Today at 09:14:31 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:24:50 pm
Absolutely no way anything can get done without, as a bare bare minimum, reversing the 4% NI cuts from last year.

Ludicrous decision that basically benefitted nobody.

Reeves massively over hamstrung Labour with her many pledges ahead of an election they were always going to win.

Still baffles me how shes come to be such a powerful and untouchable figure when she had no meaningful base or influence in the party to start with (and wouldnt even be in the conversation when Starmer steps down one day).

The only point of that NI contributions cut was that Labour will have to reverse it, which is going to be unpopular.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #881 on: Today at 09:18:50 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:07:59 am
Yep. Its a really difficult start. Im not after a John McDonnell chancellor - but I think Reeves is pretty interchangeable with some of the more reasonable Tory chancellors in the last decade (Hammond, Javid etc) which isnt ideal for whats needed.

Reeves has inheretied and utter shit storm, she's going to announce today a £20bil hole in the public finances. I think she's very well qualified, she did a degree from the London school of economics then worked as an economist at the Bank of England and she worked on the central bank's Japan desk, looking at the country's attempts to come out of stagnation in the 1990s. Far better qualified than anyone the torys put into position.

I get it's frustrating to see projects being cancelled but I always knew it had to get worse before it got better, the torys were emptying the emergency funds to pay for idiotic schemes like Rwanda, they knew they couldn't afford the tax cuts they were promising through the election.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #882 on: Today at 09:22:21 am »
Starmer and his new government proving just why I didn't bother my arse on polling day.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #883 on: Today at 09:42:27 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:22:21 am
Starmer and his new government proving just why I didn't bother my arse on polling day.

Why?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #884 on: Today at 09:45:54 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:50 am
Reeves has inheretied and utter shit storm, she's going to announce today a £20bil hole in the public finances. I think she's very well qualified, she did a degree from the London school of economics then worked as an economist at the Bank of England and she worked on the central bank's Japan desk, looking at the country's attempts to come out of stagnation in the 1990s. Far better qualified than anyone the torys put into position.

I get it's frustrating to see projects being cancelled but I always knew it had to get worse before it got better, the torys were emptying the emergency funds to pay for idiotic schemes like Rwanda, they knew they couldn't afford the tax cuts they were promising through the election.

Aye. The Tories promised these infrastructure projects for the same reason they promised the NI cut - to make Labour look bad when they had to cancel them. Sunak chopped down the magic money tree during covid and then Liz Truss used it for firewood.

Less than a month into the job and dealing with the biggest financial shitshow in 50 years, and people are already moaning  :butt
Popcorn's Art

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #885 on: Today at 09:48:14 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:42:27 am
Why?

Cuts over investment / growth when there is an ever-increasing gap between those at the top for whom a tax increase is seen as impossible. It's the same dance we've gone through over the last decade and a half.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #886 on: Today at 09:52:34 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:48:14 am
Cuts over investment / growth when there is an ever-increasing gap between those at the top for whom a tax increase is seen as impossible. It's the same dance we've gone through over the last decade and a half.

Labour haven't cut anything though. They're putting uncosted spending plans on hold because there is no way to pay for them at this time.
Popcorn's Art

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #887 on: Today at 09:57:13 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:48:14 am
Cuts over investment / growth when there is an ever-increasing gap between those at the top for whom a tax increase is seen as impossible. It's the same dance we've gone through over the last decade and a half.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:52:34 am
Labour haven't cut anything though. They're putting uncosted spending plans on hold because there is no way to pay for them at this time.

Its this isn't it? Spending plans that the Tories promised just to put Labour into a financial hole and so they could say "see we told you they were going to cut things and raise your taxes" and you've fallen straight into the trap!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #888 on: Today at 09:58:18 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:22:21 am
Starmer and his new government proving just why I didn't bother my arse on polling day.

Er. Seems a bit of an odd stance..? So you're not really for helping people and making the UK a fairer better place?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #889 on: Today at 10:03:56 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:57:13 am
Its this isn't it? Spending plans that the Tories promised just to put Labour into a financial hole and so they could say "see we told you they were going to cut things and raise your taxes" and you've fallen straight into the trap!

Aye. And it doesn't help that the Tories have ran everything into the ground after 14 years of chronic under investment, so much of what Labour has to put on hold is desperately needed. Like just about every school in the country needing an overhaul.

The London-Midlands leg of HS2 was probably the least needed project. They should have started it in Manchester and worked southwards - at least then the North would have had an extra link, at least partly anyway.
« Reply #890 on: Today at 10:05:29 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:52:34 am
Labour haven't cut anything though. They're putting uncosted spending plans on hold because there is no way to pay for them at this time.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:57:13 am
Its this isn't it? Spending plans that the Tories promised just to put Labour into a financial hole and so they could say "see we told you they were going to cut things and raise your taxes" and you've fallen straight into the trap!

For the record, I could give a fuck about HS2, but "unnecessary spending" is Tory spiel 101 and goes against everything in Labour's manifesto re. the plan to invest in the country's infrastructure.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:58:18 am
Er. Seems a bit of an odd stance..? So you're not really for helping people and making the UK a fairer better place?

This is just trite nonsense.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #891 on: Today at 10:05:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:58:18 am
Er. Seems a bit of an odd stance..? So you're not really for helping people and making the UK a fairer better place?

They're all as bad as each other, Andy, haven't you realised that yet?
« Reply #892 on: Today at 10:07:06 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:03:56 am
Aye. And it doesn't help that the Tories have ran everything into the ground after 14 years of chronic under investment, so much of what Labour has to put on hold is desperately needed. Like just about every school in the country needing an overhaul.

The London-Midlands leg of HS2 was probably the least needed project. They should have started it in Manchester and worked southwards - at least then the North would have had an extra link, at least partly anyway.

Didn't see this when I posted my response - and I agree with you. When I say I couldn't give a fuck about HS2, I'm talking about HS2 in it's current guise. Worthless.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #893 on: Today at 10:07:13 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:05:29 am
For the record, I could give a fuck about HS2, but "unnecessary spending" is Tory spiel 101 and goes against everything in Labour's manifesto re. the plan to invest in the country's infrastructure.

This is just trite nonsense.

Who said anything about unnecessary spending? We said UNCOSTED spending.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #894 on: Today at 10:11:01 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:48:14 am
Cuts over investment / growth when there is an ever-increasing gap between those at the top for whom a tax increase is seen as impossible. It's the same dance we've gone through over the last decade and a half.

To be fair theyve inherited a £10b cost right away on pub sec employee uplifts of 5.5%, which Tories had sat on for a period, if indeed they follow through on that.

While Johnsons 40 new hospitals was only a fairytale anyway.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #895 on: Today at 10:15:31 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:05:29 am

This is just trite nonsense.

No. It isn't. The UK GDP is in the toilet. We are about 2.5 trillion down and the debt is over 100% of GDP.

On top of this, every service is on its arse after 14 years of deliberate destruction and your reaction is to blame Labour?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #896 on: Today at 10:17:23 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:57:13 am
Its this isn't it? Spending plans that the Tories promised just to put Labour into a financial hole and so they could say "see we told you they were going to cut things and raise your taxes" and you've fallen straight into the trap!

There is no trap, Labour promised to be grown ups in charge, including making tough decisions. Thank fuck for that.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #897 on: Today at 10:17:28 am »

Quote
The Government is backing plans by the regulator Ofwat for an £88 billion spending package by water utilities between 2025 and 2030, initially funded by the City or through borrowing and then recovered through higher customer bills.

Lovely. ::)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #898 on: Today at 10:20:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:15:31 am
No. It isn't. The UK GDP is in the toilet. We are about 2.5 trillion down and the debt is over 100% of GDP.

On top of this, every service is on its arse after 14 years of deliberate destruction and your reaction is to blame Labour?

Yes. I am blaming Labour for all of this. That's exactly what I said.  ::)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #899 on: Today at 10:20:42 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:20:06 am
Yes. I am blaming Labour for all of this. That's exactly what I said.  ::)

Starmer and his new government proving just why I didn't bother my arse on polling day.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #900 on: Today at 10:26:15 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:05:29 am
For the record, I could give a fuck about HS2, but "unnecessary spending" is Tory spiel 101 and goes against everything in Labour's manifesto re. the plan to invest in the country's infrastructure.


As far as I am aware the manifesto is what they plan to do over their 5 year term, not the first month.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #901 on: Today at 10:27:04 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:22:21 am
Starmer and his new government proving just why I didn't bother my arse on polling day.
Proving? you are judging them without hearing the facts.
Labour are saying the Torys have lied and covered up so they didn't have all the information they needed to lay out their plans on spending.
I don't doubt what Labour are saying, the Torys have lied and covered up.   what a shock.
Not a great pointer for the future is it.  not even a month in power and people want to shit at them already, reason? they chose to believe the Torys over Labour.
« Reply #902 on: Today at 10:29:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:20:42 am
Starmer and his new government proving just why I didn't bother my arse on polling day.

Yes, so where is that am I laying the blame on Labour?

Economically, I don't see enough of a difference this Labour party and the Conservatives under Sunak (save for wasting money on garbage like the Rwanda scheme). There's a hazy line between their approach to infrastructure investment + tax policies. The positives of nationalising railways are stuff that the Tories set the wheels in motion on anyway.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #903 on: Today at 10:30:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:52:18 am
Pledging infrastructure projects when you have no money and are covering up a £20bn hole in the nation's finances is beyond stupid.

These projects were never going to get done in any reasonable timescale. The Tories would have cancelled them as well eventually.

Case in point - how many of the new hospitals Johnson promised have actually started being built?
« Reply #904 on: Today at 10:30:51 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:27:04 am
Proving? you are judging them without hearing the facts.
Labour are saying the Torys have lied and covered up so they didn't have all the information they needed to lay out their plans on spending.
I don't doubt what Labour are saying, the Torys have lied and covered up.   what a shock.
Not a great pointer for the future is it.  not even a month in power and people want to shit at them already, reason? they chose to believe the Torys over Labour.

I think that's a ludicrous level of naivety from Reeves' part,  if that's the case.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #905 on: Today at 10:33:02 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:30:51 am
I think that's a ludicrous level of naivety from Reeves' part,  if that's the case.

It's clearly playing politics rather than genuine surprise, but the Tories were blaming the 'last Labour government' and wheeling out the 'no money left note' for most of their term - that's the game unfortunately, may as well milk it for all its worth.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #906 on: Today at 10:36:36 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:29:50 am
Yes, so where is that am I laying the blame on Labour?

Economically, I don't see enough of a difference this Labour party and the Conservatives under Sunak (save for wasting money on garbage like the Rwanda scheme). There's a hazy line between their approach to infrastructure investment + tax policies. The positives of nationalising railways are stuff that the Tories set the wheels in motion on anyway.

By extending Avantis contract by nine years?

Or another well planned trap for Labour
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #907 on: Today at 10:39:18 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:33:02 am
It's clearly playing politics rather than genuine surprise, but the Tories were blaming the 'last Labour government' and wheeling out the 'no money left note' for most of their term - that's the game unfortunately, may as well milk it for all its worth.

At least Labour arent following Millibands cowardly acceptance of the Tory claims that the financial crash was their fault.

Yes it is politics but at least its bringing the Tory mismanagement of public finances and public services into the public domain.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #908 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:29:50 am
Yes, so where is that am I laying the blame on Labour?

Economically, I don't see enough of a difference this Labour party and the Conservatives under Sunak (save for wasting money on garbage like the Rwanda scheme). There's a hazy line between their approach to infrastructure investment + tax policies. The positives of nationalising railways are stuff that the Tories set the wheels in motion on anyway.

They have been in power a few days and they have discovered that the Tories lied about a £10BN deficit on top of all the other damage and you are judging them on what they have done so far?

That sounds a bit mental to me.

And now you're giving the Tories credit if Labour re-nationalise the railways :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #909 on: Today at 10:48:07 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:30:51 am
I think that's a ludicrous level of naivety from Reeves' part,  if that's the case.

Not at all. Everyone, including Reeves, knew the Tories were covering up the scale of the mess. The only question was how bad is the reality.

Reeves is simply issuing a confirmation that it is very very bad.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:54 am by Red Beret »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #910 on: Today at 10:48:25 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:30:51 am
I think that's a ludicrous level of naivety from Reeves' part,  if that's the case.
Labour should take the blame for not knowing exactly what the Torys lied and covered up. how would Labour know how much. was it £5bill. £10bill. maybe $50 bill. you are saying they were naïve to not know about this £20 bill black hole.

Imagine Labour going into the election arguing the Torys are lying, they have covered up their over spending by £50 bill or should they have said £40 bill, maybe £30 bill, what figure should they have come up with. the cynical would be telling them to show them the proof.
