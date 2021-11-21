Yep. Its a really difficult start. Im not after a John McDonnell chancellor - but I think Reeves is pretty interchangeable with some of the more reasonable Tory chancellors in the last decade (Hammond, Javid etc) which isnt ideal for whats needed.



Reeves has inheretied and utter shit storm, she's going to announce today a £20bil hole in the public finances. I think she's very well qualified, she did a degree from the London school of economics then worked as an economist at the Bank of England and she worked on the central bank's Japan desk, looking at the country's attempts to come out of stagnation in the 1990s. Far better qualified than anyone the torys put into position.I get it's frustrating to see projects being cancelled but I always knew it had to get worse before it got better, the torys were emptying the emergency funds to pay for idiotic schemes like Rwanda, they knew they couldn't afford the tax cuts they were promising through the election.