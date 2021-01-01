« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
He's campaigned tirelessly against food poverty etc., I think his reasoning is genuine.

I think the same. Founder of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, he is campaigning for his constituents and he doesn't want his voting record to go against what he campaigns for locally (which is very different to my local MP Kim Johnson).

He wont win friends in his local CLP but I think he'll be back sooner than 6 months
Re: New UK Government
Starmer made a statement on it, soon after the SNP tabled their amendment, I believe.  It has had an impact.
think that's more wishful thinking than anytihng else. he was already commenting (as was chancellor) on it prior to any suggestion some MPs would vote against their own government they just formed too.

like Filo said, it's already well known and most likely universal that Labour MPs want to address child poverty - they campaigned on that in their manifesto. it's not moved any dial, Labour are still going to make policy changes in this area. only difference now is that a few more MPs have freeloaded their way to Independent status (maybe all).

I have no doubt Ian Byrne cares about the topic, but he's just guaranteed he'll never play a senior role in any government so I think it's fair to question his decision making if his intent was to have the ability to enact change
But, the SNP brought it to the fore.  Without the amendment, we wouldn't be having this conversation. 
I don't think this suggestion holds up to any scrutiny.

It's been discussed numerous times in different media cycles before and since the election, and you can also find discussion on this policy on RAWK that pre-dates the SNP (and other) amendments tabled within the last week or so
There were some reports in the media they were considering it, but from what I can see no. 10 denied it. But usually there is no smoke without fire on these things.

Nothing concrete I concede.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/labour-split-no10-rejects-ministers-claim-it-is-considering-lifting-2-child-benefit-cap/ar-BB1qq34k?ocid=BingNewsVerp
cheers - I just hadnt seen any news on it, so was interested if you had something to read on it
Re: New UK Government
It was a loyalty test, pure and simple and Starmer is setting his stall out that you're either all in or you're out.

Just a shame the test was on a policy so cruel (regardless on how you afford it right now)
Re: New UK Government
Some of the SCG group are clearly willing to work with the Parliamentary party but its no great secret that a few on this list are borderline Independents anyway, always good for a quote against the leadership as talking heads in the media as well, well they will at least be doing that as Indies now rather than as Labour MPs.

Honestly if Starmer goes into the next election with fewer SCG MPs as Labour candidates who are pretty much guaranteed to rebel whenever it takes their fancy, I doubt he will lose much sleep over it.

I wouldn't be surprised if some of those 7 never get back in the PLP, the 6 months is just the initial suspension, their cases will be reviewed after that and they are still expected to vote with the govt during the period of their suspension.
Re: New UK Government
As always, you're welcome to your opinion.  :)

Perhaps, the timing of the amendment and rhetoric change, was just a coincidence.

I read the manifesto, so I know what they committed on.

Seems you missed the post where I called the seven MPs idiots.  Like I said, nothing wrong with the amendment and many in here have been throwing their toys out.

The amendment has certainly brought it front and centre, since they tabled it.
Re: New UK Government
Starmer's first PMQ about to start.
Re: New UK Government
All very friendly...
Re: New UK Government
He dealt with Stephen Flynn pretty effectively.
Re: New UK Government
He dealt with Stephen Flynn pretty effectively.

I mean the mans an idiot so his questions should always be pretty easy to rebuff.
Re: New UK Government
All very friendly...
That exchange between Starmer and Sunak over Ukraine was very civilised.  Maybe Sunak will stop being so unbearable now that there's not a looming general election with him miles behind in the polls.
Re: New UK Government
That exchange between Starmer and Sunak over Ukraine was very civilised.  Maybe Sunak will stop being so unbearable now that there's not a looming general election with him miles behind in the polls.

I think he's going to leave the nastiness to his fringe colleagues and those in Reform and good on him for it. Maybe we'll get a few months of civilised behaviour.
Re: New UK Government
You either stand by the courage of your convictions or you don't. Problem with governments is they end up with too many pigs at the trough.

For someone who comments all the time you understand so little.
Re: New UK Government
I think he's going to leave the nastiness to his fringe colleagues and those in Reform and good on him for it. Maybe we'll get a few months of civilised behaviour.

I don't think he's arsed. Sunak's stuck there until November at least, so he's put himself on gardening leave. It will no doubt infuriate some of Sunak's more extreme colleagues to see Starmer given an easy ride and time to bed in, as they'll be anxious to develop attack lines. But there's nothing they can really do unless they want to replace Sunak with their deputy leader as an interim.
Re: New UK Government
As always, you're welcome to your opinion.  :)

Perhaps, the timing of the amendment and rhetoric change, was just a coincidence.

I read the manifesto, so I know what they committed on.

Seems you missed the post where I called the seven MPs idiots.  Like I said, nothing wrong with the amendment and many in here have been throwing their toys out.

The amendment has certainly brought it front and centre, since they tabled it.
I didn't miss you calling them that - not sure why you think that? My disagreement was th.at you said this conversation about two child policy wouldn't have been taking place if not for the amendment.

Likewise I have no issue with SNP proposing their amendment, it's their prerogative and important for them to get their point across
Re: New UK Government
Adrian Ramsay also getting hit out the park was quite enjoyable.
Re: New UK Government
That exchange between Starmer and Sunak over Ukraine was very civilised.  Maybe Sunak will stop being so unbearable now that there's not a looming general election with him miles behind in the polls.
in the limited bits of Sunak I've seen since the election, he's been at his career best (in terms of both his aptitude as a politician and speaker, and coming across like a more normal human)
Re: New UK Government
At least we were spared Fartage.
Re: New UK Government
I think the same. Founder of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, he is campaigning for his constituents and he doesn't want his voting record to go against what he campaigns for locally (which is very different to my local MP Kim Johnson).

He wont win friends in his local CLP but I think he'll be back sooner than 6 months

Our MP is also Kim Johnson since the boundary changes, fuming.
Re: New UK Government
Our MP is also Kim Johnson since the boundary changes, fuming.

Grim that. Ours is Dan Carden now following the change.
Re: New UK Government
He's campaigned tirelessly against food poverty etc., I think his reasoning is genuine.
Zarah Sultana always seems to be genuine and fight for good causes from what Ive seen of her as well.
Re: New UK Government
I think all seven are genuine.  I also think that the vast majority - possibly all - of the other Labour MPs would like to remove the cap.

They need to get out of the mindset of being opposition MPs campaigning against the government and get into the mindset of being in power and enacting change (albeit those seven have effectively reduced their status back to being in opposition again for the first 10% of this term...).

Re: New UK Government
I think all seven are genuine.  I also think that the vast majority - possibly all - of the other Labour MPs would like to remove the cap.

They need to get out of the mindset of being opposition MPs campaigning against the government and get into the mindset of being in power and enacting change (albeit those seven have effectively reduced their status back to being in opposition again for the first 10% of this term...).



So basically act like the Tories and pick random thing after random thing after random thing to go after rather than following any plan and then not delivering anything because you're continually just picking random other things to do?

Sounds great.

I look forward to welcoming our Tory overlords til the end of time in five years.
Re: New UK Government
I think all seven are genuine.  I also think that the vast majority - possibly all - of the other Labour MPs would like to remove the cap.


This.




Re: New UK Government
So basically act like the Tories and pick random thing after random thing after random thing to go after rather than following any plan and then not delivering anything because you're continually just picking random other things to do?

Sounds great.

I look forward to welcoming our Tory overlords til the end of time in five years.
Harsh mate, it's generally hated (on here) when posters call Labour Tory-light so if MP's want to express their own principles on such an important subject I don't think we should be saying they act like Tories.
I understand the 7 MP's & Starmers position - I wish it hadn't come to this at all.
Re: New UK Government
Zarah Sultana always seems to be genuine and fight for good causes from what Ive seen of her as well.
One of the reason all these people suffer is down to people like Sultana making the all as bad as each other attacks, she did this in her Maiden speech when she was elected,  she argued the Last Labour government supported Thatcherism. the turnout for the last election was very low, many believed they are all as bad as each other and stopped at home. all these speeches about wanting to help people are meaningless if she doesn't have the power to actually help them. that can only happen if Labour win a election.

 The reason why Labour can't do all the things she calls out for is down to Labour knowing voters will turn on them when others play politics. she is playing politics and others will cheer what she says. I haven't much respect for her not when she's actually putting people off from voting for the politicians who want to help these people she says she cares about.
Labour have just spent the last few years  trying to convince voters that they can be trusted with the economy, they know voters will turn on them if they bring in policys that can't be paid for, the fact this is unfair is irrelevant,  imagine what would happen at the next election. the Torys would be saying Labour promised you they would not put us into debt bringing in policys we can't afford, how long did it take for them to break this promise, 3 weeks!!!! they lied to you, they can't be trusted, don't trust a word they are telling you now.
ive never believed Labour have ever been able to make the change they would really like to see because of this, in a ideal world people would give them a break as Labours intentions are all about helping people but Labour know many are eager to put the boot in.
Starmer is the first high profile politician to tackle this and ive tremendous respect for him for trying. the easy way is to allow things to continue as they have done for decades, the hard way is to try and change the way the public look at politicians, they aren't all the same.
