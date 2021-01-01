Zarah Sultana always seems to be genuine and fight for good causes from what Ive seen of her as well.



One of the reason all these people suffer is down to people like Sultana making the all as bad as each other attacks, she did this in her Maiden speech when she was elected, she argued the Last Labour government supported Thatcherism. the turnout for the last election was very low, many believed they are all as bad as each other and stopped at home. all these speeches about wanting to help people are meaningless if she doesn't have the power to actually help them. that can only happen if Labour win a election.The reason why Labour can't do all the things she calls out for is down to Labour knowing voters will turn on them when others play politics. she is playing politics and others will cheer what she says. I haven't much respect for her not when she's actually putting people off from voting for the politicians who want to help these people she says she cares about.Labour have just spent the last few years trying to convince voters that they can be trusted with the economy, they know voters will turn on them if they bring in policys that can't be paid for, the fact this is unfair is irrelevant, imagine what would happen at the next election. the Torys would be saying Labour promised you they would not put us into debt bringing in policys we can't afford, how long did it take for them to break this promise, 3 weeks!!!! they lied to you, they can't be trusted, don't trust a word they are telling you now.ive never believed Labour have ever been able to make the change they would really like to see because of this, in a ideal world people would give them a break as Labours intentions are all about helping people but Labour know many are eager to put the boot in.Starmer is the first high profile politician to tackle this and ive tremendous respect for him for trying. the easy way is to allow things to continue as they have done for decades, the hard way is to try and change the way the public look at politicians, they aren't all the same.