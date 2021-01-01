Yep the SNP were snakes for putting it on the table, it was a vote to sow discord amongst Labour.



For the last time. No, they were not snakes. They are an OPPOSITION party, and were doing their job. That's how f*cking politics works!Lots of whining going on, about this.You can't praise Labour for putting amendments forward, when in opposition, and then criticise the opposition for doing the same, when Labour are in government.Robinred used the phrase 'Storm in a teacup' last night. I guess he didn't anticipate the knicker twisting on here, that proceeded it.The SNP cannot control how Labour MPs will vote.I think those seven are idiots, but it's their decision. It's really important for a new government to show unity, I think. However, you could also suggest it shows the paranoia / insecurity of the Labour machine, if they have use to three-line whip, to make them vote a certain way.I'd guess there are a lot more than seven MPs who are against the policy.They have already committed to looking at child poverty, and tackling it. So, lets just wait and see what happens.