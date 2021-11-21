What always annoys me about these arguments is it's always the people who abused the system who f.. it up for the genuine. they have made it harder for Labour, there were people who had lots of kids who thought the government have no other choice but to house them in decent homes and give them more money than most of us earn, they believed the government had no choice as the kids would suffer, this is what led to this cap. this hasn't been forgotten by many people, Ive always had a lot of sympathy for the genuine as ive been there myself.

Labour will find a way to help the kids am sure.





I kind of flip flop on the subject to be honest, but looking at child benefit in isolation, its £16.95 for the second child and would be the same for a third, forth etc so £884 per year per child, not a small figure but certainly less then the annual cost of raising a kid these days, especially the first few years when you need things like nappies, formula etc so if people were having kids on the basis that they would get child benefit someone needs to buy those parents a calculator. There might be other benefits or things like priority for larger homes which maybe need to be looked at and it made clear to parents that more kids doesnt mean youll get a larger house, but I just cant see how child benefits by itself encourages people to have more kids, be that people who already have large families or those thinking about their first.