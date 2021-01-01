« previous next »
I wouldn't want Labour to scrap it in the run up to an election as a transparent vote grabbing gimmick, but I am hoping there might be scope in the public finances to look at it in 2-3 years.

Maybe there might be some temporary solutions? Like reinstating it for people earning less than a certain amount? Or upgrading it (if that's the right word) to an interim three child cap with a commitment to phase it out altogether?
What always annoys me about these arguments is it's always the people who abused the system who f.. it up for the genuine. they have made it harder for Labour,  there were people who had lots of kids who thought the government have no other choice but to house them in decent homes and give them more money than most of us earn, they believed the government had no choice as the kids would suffer, this is what led to this cap.  this hasn't been forgotten by many people, Ive always had a lot of sympathy for the genuine as ive been there myself.
Labour will find a way to help the kids am sure.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Suspending MPs for voting to take children out of poverty... and I thought we got rid of the tories :(

Yeah we did. What are you struggling with?
Yeah we did. What are you struggling with?

The basics?
NAKED BOOBERY

What always annoys me about these arguments is it's always the people who abused the system who f.. it up for the genuine. they have made it harder for Labour,  there were people who had lots of kids who thought the government have no other choice but to house them in decent homes and give them more money than most of us earn, they believed the government had no choice as the kids would suffer, this is what led to this cap.  this hasn't been forgotten by many people, Ive always had a lot of sympathy for the genuine as ive been there myself.
Labour will find a way to help the kids am sure.

Same thing for those of us on disability. I might fair no better with PIP under Labour than I would have under the Tories. But I really hope that I'm not bitching about my own personal interests at the next election if people no longer need food banks.

I don't have kids myself, so I can't relate to family struggles. But I would say that starting to reverse austerity, and boosting council funding so we can begin to restore services, would help benefit everyone. These are the kinds of Hobson's Choices Labour are faced with. We don't need any more political grandstanding.
