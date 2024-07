Of course its political point scoring, they aren't there to give the Labour government an easy ride they're there to hold them account and to try to get them to change direction. Labour will eventually relent on the 2 child cap at some point, hopefully the economy improves enough soon for them to do so but until then pressure needs to be put on them from opposition parties to do so. Whether they've been in post for a week or 3 years doesn't matter.



You're absolutely right and this is why I'm pissed off. It's something that all parties of the Left should be committed towards removing and should be working together on, regardless of the size of Labour's majority. But instead the SNP have gone down the cheap political point scoring route because they want to embarrass Labour early doors.I mean, even if the amendment passed it's non binding. On an issue where parties should be cooperating the SNP decided to be dicks.According to the Guardian, removing the cap would cost £2.5bn. Labour have barely had a chance to look at where they could raise that kind of money.