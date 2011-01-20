« previous next »
Offline ToneLa

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 01:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm
The HoL has been of vital importance especially over recent years where the quality of legislation being presented by the government has been so dire, badly prepared, and rushed through the Commons without adequate scrutiny.
They have been a saving grace yes but that's more a reflection of how bad the government has been.

They have a role to play and I think conceptually they absolutely must not exist as unelected cronies even if some of them happen to be excellent

they MUST be phased out

... just, yknow. Not the most urgent thing

Most likely the elected replacement would enable the best amongst them to retain their seat anyway

They are an unknown quantity with a good government, and we might not even have that.

And plenty of noxious shit STILL got through them. Swings and roundabouts.

Anywho. The rest is a What If. Let's see 1) what Labour try to pass, and 2) where it gets blocked

Does sort of undercut the notion of a powerful majority, but on the other side, you also have the balance of scrutiny and experience that doesn't have to kowtow to a party whip

....I struggle to understand how the whip system is actually representative for us, who live in areas that need represented in different ways, but that's a different kettle of fish
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 01:25:06 pm »
When the majority of hereditaries got kicked out, the Lords themselves ran the beauty contest. This worked pretty well as they knew who were the serious ones and who were just there for drinkies. I don't see why they couldn't take care of another round of cuts too. That would decrease the numbers but how the new ones get selected is the problem.
Offline thaddeus

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 01:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:25:06 pm
When the majority of hereditaries got kicked out, the Lords themselves ran the beauty contest. This worked pretty well as they knew who were the serious ones and who were just there for drinkies. I don't see why they couldn't take care of another round of cuts too. That would decrease the numbers but how the new ones get selected is the problem.
Agreed.  I'd say the hereditaries are one step up on the Lords and Ladies nominated by Bozo (although it was Cameron that gifted us Baroness Mone)!
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 01:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm
The HoL has been of vital importance especially over recent years where the quality of legislation being presented by the government has been so dire, badly prepared, and rushed through the Commons without adequate scrutiny.
I was going to raise the same point as well,  the HOL is there to highlight these bad bills as well as delay them which is scrutiny, they are there to point out the flaws in the bills and the problems it will bring, why throw away this scrutiny,  this is what I mean about considering what the purpose of this new upper chamber will be, the HOL sends back many government bills for alteration, there may not be nothing controversial about the bill either, it's just about the wording, they have the experience to see these bills won't work as well with the wording as it is now so they make recommendations on how the Bill should be worded, government changes the wording and it sails through so the government might well have good intentions but they don't see the problems those bills will cause.
Online reddebs

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 01:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:42:43 pm
There has to be at least ten better alternatives than giving outgoing PMs free reign to give lifelong political positions to all their mates and cronies.

There's a few things Labour could do straight off-the-bat:

- Drop hereditary peers
- Drop the seats given to Bishops
- Stick on an age limit (something Labour have already announced)

Taking it a step further:

-Put a limit on numbers and then do a cull of the existing membership to bring it down to that limit

Leading to a whole new chamber.

-Drop the name House of Lords
-Designate a certain number of seats to represent Britain's nations and regions, as per Browns proposals
-I would personally like to see a form of elections. Say all peers can sit for 15 years. Every 5 years 25% of the peers are elected through PR, so the House is continually refreshed whilst retaining experience. Set aside 25% of the House for independent non-political appointees. Something along those lines, anyway  :D

It should also have a decent quota of community volunteers too. 

Those who work at grass roots level with disadvantaged kids, the homeless, mental health etc but not the uni educated toffs raking in 6 figure salaries for doing fuck all, I mean those actually getting their hands dirty!
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 02:24:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:59:22 pm
It should also have a decent quota of community volunteers too. 

Those who work at grass roots level with disadvantaged kids, the homeless, mental health etc but not the uni educated toffs raking in 6 figure salaries for doing fuck all, I mean those actually getting their hands dirty!

Yeah that's a great idea, and a vital one too if we want to rebuild that link between national politics and the community level, and the day-to-day problems that communities face.

However it is they're selected, I think it can still be done in a much more democratic and representative manner, and yet still retain all the important/vital functions of ensuring experience, accountability, and checks coming from Commons legislation, that Red Beret/OldFordie/Dr. Beaker/Nobby have all mentioned.

And we can finally bin off the name Lords 1,000 years after the imposition of the aristocracy on ordinary folk.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 03:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:48:28 pm
A lot of good suggestions for improvements there. I'm not in favour of elections though. The place would be stuffed with soap opera stars.

The best argument for the House of Lords is the House of Commons.
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:59:22 pm
It should also have a decent quota of community volunteers too. 

Those who work at grass roots level with disadvantaged kids, the homeless, mental health etc but not the uni educated toffs raking in 6 figure salaries for doing fuck all, I mean those actually getting their hands dirty!

I'm not opposed to the idea but what people would be interested in, or find the time for, being in an upper elected chamber who's job it is to review government legislation and make amendments, correct legal wording etc? Won't that just take them away from their communities and the vital work they do there?

I'm no sure I agree with an elected upper chamber either. The public are sick of elections and too gullible. Turnout at the GE was the lowest since universal suffrage. What's needed, I think, is a panel to vet and approve/decline appointments to the upper house, with members serving a fixed term. The panel itself would also serve a fixed term.

Only a certain number of appointments made each year, and anybody could apply - like a job application. Maybe a final vote in the HoC or a committee to approve candidates. It's difficult because we know the Tories will try to politicise any independent body by appointing cronies, like with the BBC. But I don't trust an electorate that can be so easily swayed by single issue politics or slick spin from people who know how to shout.
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:08:58 am »
Well that didn't take long... ;D

Labour to fight 2029 election like an insurgent as preparations begin

Partys strategist already planning how to secure second term, bolstered by former MPs appointment to thinktank

Quote
Labour has already begun preparing for its 2029 election campaign, with the partys political strategist Morgan McSweeney telling associates that he wants to build a new coalition of voters and fight it like an insurgent party.

Keir Starmer has only been prime minister for a week, making a slick start in his first days in government, but his team has already started putting in place the structures to win a second term.

This includes McSweeney being charged with thinking about political choices that will secure another victory, and Jonathan Ashworth, the former MP now leading the Labour Together thinktank, taking a highly, highly political role.

In a fireside chat this week with David Axelrod, the US star strategist for Barack Obama, McSweeney told those attending that his job now was to think about the 2029 election.

He said the party did not have to start with its current coalition of voters and would start again building the support it would need to win based on the likely electoral picture. His main argument was that the winning party always has to fight an election like an insurgent.

In his first seven days, Starmer and his team have begun sowing a political narrative of being left a disastrous financial inheritance by the Conservatives, while positioning themselves as the fixers. David Lammy, the foreign secretary, went immediately to European countries to start rebuilding the UKs relationships abroad, while Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, said the Tories had left her with no money and in the worst position since the second world war. Any scandals or departmental crises, from prison overcrowding to NHS waiting lists, are to be blamed on the legacy of the Conservatives.

The prime minister has pitched himself as the man to solve the problems left by the Conservatives, staking his reputation on being able to deliver change. Sue Gray, his chief of staff and a former senior civil servant, is integral to his efforts to get Whitehall to implement his plans.

However, some within Labour said the party was very conscious of the likely clash between politics and policy, and aware of the need to win over voters regardless of how difficult policies may be to deliver. One Labour source said Gray was already rubbing some of the political operatives in Starmers team up the wrong way as she appeared to be back in her comfort zone of letting the civil service be in the driving seat.

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/13/labour-to-fight-2029-election-like-an-insurgent-as-preparations-begin
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:36:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm
I'm not opposed to the idea but what people would be interested in, or find the time for, being in an upper elected chamber who's job it is to review government legislation and make amendments, correct legal wording etc? Won't that just take them away from their communities and the vital work they do there?

I'm no sure I agree with an elected upper chamber either. The public are sick of elections and too gullible. Turnout at the GE was the lowest since universal suffrage. What's needed, I think, is a panel to vet and approve/decline appointments to the upper house, with members serving a fixed term. The panel itself would also serve a fixed term.

Only a certain number of appointments made each year, and anybody could apply - like a job application. Maybe a final vote in the HoC or a committee to approve candidates. It's difficult because we know the Tories will try to politicise any independent body by appointing cronies, like with the BBC. But I don't trust an electorate that can be so easily swayed by single issue politics or slick spin from people who know how to shout.

FT reporting Labour are going to do away with the hereditaries - but as a sweetener they can still use the restaurants and bars. ;D
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:46:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:08:58 am
Well that didn't take long... ;D

Labour to fight 2029 election like an insurgent as preparations begin

Partys strategist already planning how to secure second term, bolstered by former MPs appointment to thinktank

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/13/labour-to-fight-2029-election-like-an-insurgent-as-preparations-begin
This is great but I would have prefered it to have been kept secret.
Offline Bennett

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #411 on: Today at 11:01:44 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:46:01 am
This is great but I would have prefered it to have been kept secret.

Hardly divulging any secrets to be fair. I'd have thought it was pretty obvious this is what they'd do, and given the vote share, it's needed as well. I guess the first key is shrinking the LD's votes from this past election. If people were still voting for the Tories after the farce of the last 14 years, I doubt you can do much to convince them anyway.
Offline ToneLa

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:38:19 pm
The best argument for the House of Lords is the House of Commons.

feels like this is a month out of date

this Commons is untested, but I appreciate the bigger diversity.

As a starting point. Obviously, time will tell if this house is effective or not.

So far though I'm very happy with Labour's approach to many things. There's so much to do, but this is how you start. (And yeah, everyone's gonna have their percieved top issue.. mine hasn't been touched yet, but there's a lot going on to make me optimistic)
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:01:42 pm
feels like this is a month out of date

this Commons is untested, but I appreciate the bigger diversity.

As a starting point. Obviously, time will tell if this house is effective or not.

So far though I'm very happy with Labour's approach to many things. There's so much to do, but this is how you start. (And yeah, everyone's gonna have their percieved top issue.. mine hasn't been touched yet, but there's a lot going on to make me optimistic)

The Lords has been proven to be the sane House during the 14 year Tory reign. I'm of an engineering bent, so I go with what works until it's proven something else works better.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:14:24 pm
The Lords has been proven to be the sane House during the 14 year Tory reign. I'm of an engineering bent, so I go with what works until it's proven something else works better.

Putting the descendants of William the Conquerors associates out to grass is an easy hit but any fundamental change requires a lot of work.
Online TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:26:01 pm »
William Cecil (Lord Burghley) was born in 1520, worked for Elizabeth I and has had a direct decedent actively in government until the current Lord who has no children.

Pretty much 500 years!!
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #416 on: Today at 01:31:13 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:19:36 pm
Putting the descendants of William the Conquerors associates out to grass is an easy hit but any fundamental change requires a lot of work.
I think improvements can be made but I think tweaking is the way to go. I haven't seen any completely new structure that would fill me with confidence.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #417 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:31:13 pm
I think improvements can be made but I think tweaking is the way to go. I haven't seen any completely new structure that would fill me with confidence.

For some reason I read that as twerking, and wanted to bleach my eyes and erase my brain.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:58:57 pm »
Not much twerking going on in that place. I've been in the corridors there when the division bells go off and they all start turning up to vote. It's like a scene from Dawn of the Dead.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #419 on: Today at 02:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:58:57 pm
Not much twerking going on in that place. I've been in the corridors there when the division bells go off and they all start turning up to vote. It's like a scene from Dawn of the Dead.

Baron Tebbit is 93.

Definite evidence that the saying those god loves die young is correct.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:57:05 pm »
Turned the tv on earlier and that dreadful BBC news thing where Laura K and a couple of others tell hilarious anecdotes, and pontifficate on their latest theories. All I heard was LK saying, "So the conservatives need to get in quick with their defence or we'll be listening to Labour blaming everything on them forever more". Had to turn off at that point.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #421 on: Today at 08:03:20 pm »
Labour have been in power for a week, why isn't the NHS fixed yet, why haven't they sorted the water crisis, we were making jokes about this but people are actually saying it.
I knew people would ignore everything good they do and only look to attack them for what they don't do, that was certain to happen but I did think they would at least leave it till a few years.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #422 on: Today at 08:05:12 pm »
It must have taken decades to clean those rivers up.
