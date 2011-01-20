« previous next »
gazzam1963

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,893
Re: New UK Government
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 09:32:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:08:23 pm
I thought it was a bit suspicious Barratt doing a Hodgson and immediately trying to downplay expectations the moment Labour won.

I see no issue with Labour taking matters into their own hands. It can't be too difficult to set up a national house building company with accompanying construction partners.

The main problem we will have in a national housebuilding programme and the major housebuilders have this issue right now is the lack of tradesman .
You can build a house but if you suddenly cant get electricians ( my trade ) on site because they are on eco4 or other schemes then the build comes to a halt .
They also have a shortage of site managers which again is slowing down build rates , I know this from personal experience here in the northwest
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:48:26 pm
They need to install Fergal Sharky as a Rivers/Water, Tzar.

He's fantastic.  Passionate fisherman and river campaigner.

Indeed. A good carp these days is hard to find.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,764
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:36:33 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:31:43 pm
IIRC they called it the Reform Party.

None of that Reform nonsense in London Ill have you know!
Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,127
Re: New UK Government
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:38:07 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:33 pm
None of that Reform nonsense in London Ill have you know!

Were they all flushed out?
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,193
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:48:30 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:52:35 pm
I'm sure back in 2013/14 I had a client who was a civil engineer working on a huge project in London upgrading all the Victorian sewers. 

Am I imagining it?
No its been moving along the north bank for the last few years.
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,941
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: New UK Government
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:33:05 pm
I had the misfortune to listen to GB News for about an hour yesterday morning. Even they were wondering why water was ever privatised.

Actually I will also say that they were being incredibly generous to Starmer in terms of the challenges the nation faces. I expected them to broadly be in line with the Telegraph, giving it the whole "Woe, woe and thrice woe" that a Labour government dares darken their door.

Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,212
Re: New UK Government
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:52:35 pm
I'm sure back in 2013/14 I had a client who was a civil engineer working on a huge project in London upgrading all the Victorian sewers. 

Am I imagining it?

No.  I've seen it on TV..

The Victorians over-engineered the sewer system, to cater for 8 million people, I think (can't remember prcisely).
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,941
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: New UK Government
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
Indeed. A good carp these days is hard to find.

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,749
Re: New UK Government
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:52:35 pm
I'm sure back in 2013/14 I had a client who was a civil engineer working on a huge project in London upgrading all the Victorian sewers. 

Am I imagining it?

The Thames Tideway Tunnel super sewer?

The first sewage is expected to flow into the tunnel this summer and it should be fully operational in 2025. Initially expected to cost £4.2bn, the tunnel has ending up costing about £5bn. That cost will be paid for by Thames Water customers over several decades with bills increasing by about £25 a year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-68464798#:~:text=The%20first%20sewage%20is%20expected,about%20%C2%A325%20a%20year.
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:44:43 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
Indeed. A good carp these days is hard to find.
 
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,764
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
No.  I've seen it on TV..

The Victorians over-engineered the sewer system, to cater for 8 million people, I think (can't remember prcisely).

8 million is about the population of London now so I assume it would have been designed by them for less people, but from what I saw on the TV its not just the population and sewage thats the issue. Because so much of the city has been concreted over there is a lot more run off of rain water than there used to be and that with the sewage overwhelms the sewer system hence the need for the super sewer.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,552
Re: New UK Government
Reply #371 on: Today at 12:38:08 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:09:22 pm
I've never heard of Gail's bakery.  All these lovelier parts of England that I've been missing out on!

As you say, as a strategy it really paid off.  It was easily their best return for seats despite a few million less votes than the days of Ashdown, Kennedy and Clegg.

They're still not really showing any signs of recovering that vote share though and may not benefit so much from tactical voting at the next GE.  If I was Ed Davey I would position the Lib Dems as a loud and proud pro-EU party, give them something unique to talk about beyond just being a non-red alternative to the Tories.
There's one in Manchester city centre ;D
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 53,058
Re: New UK Government
Reply #372 on: Today at 08:00:19 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 09:32:58 pm
The main problem we will have in a national housebuilding programme and the major housebuilders have this issue right now is the lack of tradesman .
You can build a house but if you suddenly cant get electricians ( my trade ) on site because they are on eco4 or other schemes then the build comes to a halt .
They also have a shortage of site managers which again is slowing down build rates , I know this from personal experience here in the northwest

If only there was a pool of tradesmen we could have drawn from, perhaps from the continent...
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 53,058
Re: New UK Government
Reply #373 on: Today at 08:12:22 am
Politics section in the guardian today makes grim reading for Labour, in the sense of scale of the problems it faces.

Campaigners livid at Ofwat over proposed bill hikes - even as water companies complain the rises aren't high enough.

Housing providers pleading for a cash injection to meet the government's affordable housing targets.

Police warning of a breakdown in law and order if prisons become full.

Government facing a confrontation with unions on public sector pay.

A downturn in international University students.

Labour under pressure on the two child benefits cap.


Everything is in the shitter, and everyone is clamoring for equal attention, and the money that goes with it. Labour's going to be hard pressed to prioritise.

Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,212
Re: New UK Government
Reply #374 on: Today at 08:33:32 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
8 million is about the population of London now so I assume it would have been designed by them for less people, but from what I saw on the TV its not just the population and sewage thats the issue. Because so much of the city has been concreted over there is a lot more run off of rain water than there used to be and that with the sewage overwhelms the sewer system hence the need for the super sewer.

Can't remember exactly.  I though London had a population of 20 million, now?? I know they over-engineered by a few million, just to be on the safe side.  Of course, we are way past that, now.

Yes, run-off is a huge issue.  I'm currently researching artificial/constructed wetlands - very interesting.  I get mocked on here sometimes, when it comes to nature loss (I know a lot of it is tongue-in-cheek).  But, one of the things nature does really well is slow down flood water/run-off.

Certain plants and habitats soak it up, like a sponge.

I would incentivise homeowners and residents to create rain gardens (an urban, miniture version of a constructed wetland).  In fact, I would incentivise planting/retaining all green infrastructure.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
Reply #375 on: Today at 09:58:55 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:33:32 am
Can't remember exactly.  I though London had a population of 20 million, now?? I know they over-engineered by a few million, just to be on the safe side.  Of course, we are way past that, now.

Yes, run-off is a huge issue.  I'm currently researching artificial/constructed wetlands - very interesting.  I get mocked on here sometimes, when it comes to nature loss (I know a lot of it is tongue-in-cheek).  But, one of the things nature does really well is slow down flood water/run-off.

Certain plants and habitats soak it up, like a sponge.

I would incentivise homeowners and residents to create rain gardens (an urban, miniture version of a constructed wetland).  In fact, I would incentivise planting/retaining all green infrastructure.

I'd massively find any mother fucker who concretes, paves or tarmacs their outdoor spaces. 

Parking spaces should only ever be the soak away types.

If they can't be arsed to keep a garden let it run wild.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,769
Re: New UK Government
Reply #376 on: Today at 10:14:19 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:12:22 am
Politics section in the guardian today makes grim reading for Labour, in the sense of scale of the problems it faces.

Campaigners livid at Ofwat over proposed bill hikes - even as water companies complain the rises aren't high enough.

Housing providers pleading for a cash injection to meet the government's affordable housing targets.

Police warning of a breakdown in law and order if prisons become full.

Government facing a confrontation with unions on public sector pay.

A downturn in international University students.

Labour under pressure on the two child benefits cap.


Everything is in the shitter, and everyone is clamoring for equal attention, and the money that goes with it. Labour's going to be hard pressed to prioritise.



Have we figured out why Sunak called an election early yet?
Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,286
  • IFWT
Re: New UK Government
Reply #377 on: Today at 10:15:34 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:58:55 am
I'd massively find any mother fucker who concretes, paves or tarmacs their outdoor spaces. 

Parking spaces should only ever be the soak away types.

If they can't be arsed to keep a garden let it run wild.

Yep, I have a front and back garden.  They should ban astro turf as well for gardens.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 53,058
Re: New UK Government
Reply #378 on: Today at 10:22:27 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:14:19 am
Have we figured out why Sunak called an election early yet?

Trying not to shit myself thinking about what might have happened if he'd won.

It's good to finally have some adults in government and not some grandstanding, posturing ideologues - but people need to be prepared to listen to the adults and not tune them out.
