Do you mean Privatise?
I think this only goes one way, the water companies go bust and they have to come back into National ownership with the taxpayer picking up the bill. We've seen it in the not too distant past with all those micky mouse energy companies folding at the first sign of troubled water. EDF and British gas had to take on the customers but wanted paying for it and the taxpayers picked up the bill, it didn't even register with a lot of people.
There simply isn't any money in these companies as it's all been paid out to shareholders without enough being spent on infrastructure maintenance. The Tories have been systematically asset stripping these public services companies for decades starting with the railways. The Crown jewels have been sold in the name of saving tax payers money but things like the railways are costing us more now than it ever was under British Rail - fact.
Yeah, thanks. multi tasking again
Yeah, theres a sound argument to re-nationalise all our services, forget the old image of Nationalised industry's of the past. we've moved on from those days.
I actually believe all our services will run better with cheaper bills. no shareholders syphoning off profits. money will be spent on regularly maintenance and upgrades.
This is politics though and Labour have to be careful, it would be foolish to take over the water companies without going into all the details of just how bad a state they are in now and the reasons this happened, no good saying everything was crap before we took over when the Labour government are responsible for these services. make sure the public know how bad things are and the public will not lay they blame on Labour for not improving things much. it will take time.