Yeah, I think Labour have to make some sort of announcement for a couple of reasons, imo, one of the reasons the Torys wanted Nationalisation was to was absolve themselves from the responsibility of running our services, if Labour Nationalise Water then they will be responsible for providing a decent service at a reasonable price. the public have to understand just how bad our services are now, including Water, it won't be fixed quickly so exposing the bosses of the water companies and the Torys giving them the green light to run these services down to the bone will bring some understanding for Labours task.

You can just imagine the reaction from the Torys and right wing media when things don't improve quickly.. it's all Labours fault.



Do you mean Privatise?I think this only goes one way, the water companies go bust and they have to come back into National ownership with the taxpayer picking up the bill. We've seen it in the not too distant past with all those micky mouse energy companies folding at the first sign of troubled water. EDF and British gas had to take on the customers but wanted paying for it and the taxpayers picked up the bill, it didn't even register with a lot of people.There simply isn't any money in these companies as it's all been paid out to shareholders without enough being spent on infrastructure maintenance. The Tories have been systematically asset stripping these public services companies for decades starting with the railways. The Crown jewels have been sold in the name of saving tax payers money but things like the railways are costing us more now than it ever was under British Rail - fact.