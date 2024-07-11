« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 9063 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #320 on: Today at 03:39:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:11:10 pm
It's just great that everything is calmer and people doing constructive things again, rather than the circus we had before.

They aren't half moving fast though, far quicker than I thought, so impressed.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #321 on: Today at 03:49:31 pm »
Starmers fuming. Labour have uncovered some shocking stuff showing just how bad our services are.
Tory government allowed everything to go to s,, never had a clue yet they had the nerve to accuse Labour for not having any plans. got that badly wrong as well.

You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #322 on: Today at 04:08:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:49:31 pm
Starmers fuming. Labour have uncovered some shocking stuff showing just how bad our services are.
Tory government allowed everything to go to s,, never had a clue yet they had the nerve to accuse Labour for not having any plans. got that badly wrong as well.
Maybe it's performative - and why not? - but he really shouldn't be surprised.  The major public sector unions have been shining a light on it for long enough.

Speaking of things going to shit...
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cyx0jxrq7y4o
Row over rise in water bills as firms say it's not enough

A proposed average 21% hike in bills in England and Wales won't be enough to address problems including sewage leaks, water firms have warned.

The firms are in a standoff with regulator Ofwat over proposed bill rises.

Ofwat has said it wants firms to limit rises for households to an average of £19 per year until 2030.

But water companies have hit back, saying the regulator had "got this wrong" and warned the bill rises wouldn't be enough to "deal with the water shortages we know are coming".

Although the proposed average rise will put more pressure on households, it is a third less than the amount requested by water companies.

The bill hike is intended to fund investment for improvements such as replacing leaking pipes and reducing sewage discharges into rivers and seas.
NHS, education, local authorities etc. are all areas that need long-term support after Tory neglect but it feels like the issues with water companies will be the first they're judged on.  Thames Water in-particular must be flashing red on somebody in government's KPI dashboard!

The Labour manifesto talked about giving regulators the power to block the payment of exec bonuses and that they would bring criminal charges against the worst offenders.  For me that's the least they should do so it will be interesting if they use their massive majority to go harder on the water companies.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #323 on: Today at 04:10:36 pm »
Here's a radical idea water companies - cut your fucking dividend payouts and exec bonuses.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #324 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:49:31 pm
Starmers fuming. Labour have uncovered some shocking stuff showing just how bad our services are.
Tory government allowed everything to go to s,, never had a clue yet they had the nerve to accuse Labour for not having any plans. got that badly wrong as well.


And this is another sear where Labour need to be ruthless.

Make it public just how far the Tory scum had let the rot sink.

(If I go into 'optimist mode' again, I'm hoping that Starmer and Reeves make some sort of emergency announcement about the state of the nation's public services and finances and announce they will need to implement a wealth tax and harmonisation of CGT rates with Income Tax  ;D)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #325 on: Today at 04:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:12:30 pm

And this is another sear where Labour need to be ruthless.

Make it public just how far the Tory scum had let the rot sink.

(If I go into 'optimist mode' again, I'm hoping that Starmer and Reeves make some sort of emergency announcement about the state of the nation's public services and finances and announce they will need to implement a wealth tax and harmonisation of CGT rates with Income Tax  ;D)
Yeah, I was thinking the same. Ministers have to be ready and waiting with all the facts to rip the Torys apart when they try to scrutinise them.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:47:00 pm »
Is there a reason for the government to not nationalise the water supply as soon as it's viable?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #327 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Is there a reason for the government to not nationalise the water supply as soon as it's viable?

Thames Water is £15.2bn in debt. It will never be viable unless it goes bust.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:49:42 pm
Thames Water is £15.2bn in debt. It will never be viable unless it goes bust.

We should seize the parent company.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #329 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:49:42 pm
Thames Water is £15.2bn in debt. It will never be viable unless it goes bust.

Who are they in debt to?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #330 on: Today at 04:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Is there a reason for the government to not nationalise the water supply as soon as it's viable?

The cost primarily, secondary its probably not a good look for the country, if you cant run your water industry properly (the most basic thing we need to live) then what chance have you got being able to run anything else.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #331 on: Today at 04:54:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:51:10 pm
The cost primarily, secondary its probably not a good look for the country, if you cant run your water industry properly (the most basic thing we need to live) then what chance have you got being able to run anything else.

But isn't the problem that someone else is running it and taking as much profit as possible while letting it go to shit? Taking it over and sinking those profits into repairs and debt seems like an easy win.

Unless it's so fucked that they want to wait for it to fall into administration and then pick up the pieces.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #332 on: Today at 04:57:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:50:56 pm
Who are they in debt to?

I don't know the answer to that I'm afraid Debs but if Thames Water is nationalised that debt then goes onto the country's books. That shouldn't be allowed to happen and would just give the green light for private investors to load up national services with debt until it becomes such a distressed asset that the government eventually take it over. We shouldn't have to pay for the private sectors failings.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #333 on: Today at 04:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:54:07 pm
But isn't the problem that someone else is running it and taking as much profit as possible while letting it go to shit? Taking it over and sinking those profits into repairs and debt seems like an easy win.

Unless it's so fucked that they want to wait for it to fall into administration and then pick up the pieces.

The problem with Thames is that it seems to have taken on loans to pay the directors bonuses instead of using them to put into repairs and paying off its debts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #334 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:50:56 pm
Who are they in debt to?

Thats a key question.  Is it borrowing costs etc and, if so, what was it for?  Who are the primary creditors?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:57:00 pm
I don't know the answer to that I'm afraid Debs but if Thames Water is nationalised that debt then goes onto the country's books. That shouldn't be allowed to happen and would just give the green light for private investors to load up national services with debt until it becomes such a distressed asset that the government eventually take it over. We shouldn't have to pay for the private sectors failings.

Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:00:55 pm
Thats a key question.  Is it borrowing costs etc and, if so, what was it for?  Who are the primary creditors?

I always understood that most of it was from taxpayers to supposedly pay for all the repairs, leaks etc but instead it was used to pay high dividends to investors so if that's the case it'll save us money by doing the job properly without the need for dividends.

Would it be disastrous to Thames customers if if went bust?  Or will it just effect the investors who should know their money is at risk with stocks and shares?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:41:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:36:55 pm
I dont think the Tory was suggesting it would have made a huge difference to the result, but 20 seats is still 20 seats. The Putin comments didnt help Frottage obviously, but the racism bit didnt seem to hurt too much either, I think racism is kind of built into the Reform vote, even the ones who aint racist know there are racists in the party well before the C4 sting.

I get what you're saying. I'm certainly not underestimating Frottage's ability to do long term damage to the Tories. If the GE had been in November and Frottage had missed out on getting into Parliament as a result, I think the Tories would be in better shape. So whilst I don't think he made much of an impact in the election itself, he will now have a corrosive effect within the HoC.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:57:00 pm
I don't know the answer to that I'm afraid Debs but if Thames Water is nationalised that debt then goes onto the country's books. That shouldn't be allowed to happen and would just give the green light for private investors to load up national services with debt until it becomes such a distressed asset that the government eventually take it over. We shouldn't have to pay for the private sectors failings.

In the case of Thames water the government might not have much choice.

I did a quick google. This Bloomberg article is from today. You have to be subbed to access the full article, but here is a quick extract and link:

Quote
Britains water industry is bracing for the biggest overhaul since privatization in the 1980s amid a scandal over systematic sewage spills and chronic pipe leaks. The crisis follows decades of poor regulatory oversight that allowed company owners to pay themselves billions of pounds in dividends instead of using the money to maintain the infrastructure. Things have got so bad that Thames Water Ltd., which serves about a quarter of the UK population, is being taken into special measures and could eventually be broken up or nationalized. The industrys finances are too weak to cover the heavy investments needed to fix the problems, so customers will be forced to shoulder the cost through higher bills.

UK water utilities have enjoyed a rock-steady stream of income from bill-paying households and businesses, but many of them are laboring under heavy debts racked up by the international investment funds that own them.

Thames Water's owners monetized its valuable infrastructure and steady income stream by creating shell companies that then issued debt to be serviced using money siphoned from the core business. The operating company also issued debt regularly over the years, partly to finance investments in the network.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-11/why-thames-water-customers-may-face-higher-bills-amid-utility-s-debt-crisis
« Last Edit: Today at 05:46:59 pm by Red Beret »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:47:21 pm »
Water infrastructure needs to be nationalise, it's quite simple.  Find a way, but do it.  It will continue to be unfit for purpose, otherwise.  The issues cannot be rectified, under the current model.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #339 on: Today at 05:52:39 pm »
Problem is the Tories have fucked the finances so much that it may be impossible to nationalise the water industry in the near future. They cut and cut and cut everything, ran it all into the ground, and have seemingly worked hard to cover up just how badly everything is falling apart.

Starmer should issue a statement to parliament ASAP to make a public announcement of how bad things are, make it clear the Tories are complicit in a cover up, and announce a public enquiry that will look to press criminal charges. This goes far beyond negligence. This is pre-meditated destruction.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:52:39 pm
Problem is the Tories have fucked the finances so much that it may be impossible to nationalise the water industry in the near future. They cut and cut and cut everything, ran it all into the ground, and have seemingly worked hard to cover up just how badly everything is falling apart.

Starmer should issue a statement to parliament ASAP to make a public announcement of how bad things are, make it clear the Tories are complicit in a cover up, and announce a public enquiry that will look to press criminal charges. This goes far beyond negligence. This is pre-meditated destruction.
Yeah, I think Labour have to make some sort of announcement for a couple of reasons, imo, one of the reasons the Torys wanted Privatisation was to was absolve themselves from the responsibility of running our services, if  Labour Nationalise Water then they will be responsible for providing a decent service at a reasonable price. the public have to understand just how bad our services are now, including Water, it won't be fixed quickly so exposing the bosses of the water companies and the Torys giving them the green light to run these services down to the bone will bring some understanding for Labours task.
You can just imagine the reaction from the Torys and right wing media when things don't improve quickly.. it's all Labours fault.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:09 pm by oldfordie »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #341 on: Today at 07:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:52:39 pm
Problem is the Tories have fucked the finances so much that it may be impossible to nationalise the water industry in the near future. They cut and cut and cut everything, ran it all into the ground, and have seemingly worked hard to cover up just how badly everything is falling apart.

Starmer should issue a statement to parliament ASAP to make a public announcement of how bad things are, make it clear the Tories are complicit in a cover up, and announce a public enquiry that will look to press criminal charges. This goes far beyond negligence. This is pre-meditated destruction.

The choice is bail the c*nts out or nationalise.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #342 on: Today at 07:06:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:06:27 pm
Yeah, I think Labour have to make some sort of announcement for a couple of reasons, imo, one of the reasons the Torys wanted Nationalisation was to was absolve themselves from the responsibility of running our services, if  Labour Nationalise Water then they will be responsible for providing a decent service at a reasonable price. the public have to understand just how bad our services are now, including Water, it won't be fixed quickly so exposing the bosses of the water companies and the Torys giving them the green light to run these services down to the bone will bring some understanding for Labours task.
You can just imagine the reaction from the Torys and right wing media when things don't improve quickly.. it's all Labours fault.

Do you mean Privatise?

I think this only goes one way, the water companies go bust and they have to come back into National ownership with the taxpayer picking up the bill. We've seen it in the not too distant past with all those micky mouse energy companies folding at the first sign of troubled water. EDF and British gas had to take on the customers but wanted paying for it and the taxpayers picked up the bill, it didn't even register with a lot of people.

There simply isn't any money in these companies as it's all been paid out to shareholders without enough being spent on infrastructure maintenance. The Tories have been systematically asset stripping these public services companies for decades starting with the railways. The Crown jewels have been sold in the name of saving tax payers money but things like the railways are costing us more now than it ever was under British Rail - fact.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:47:21 pm
Water infrastructure needs to be nationalise, it's quite simple.  Find a way, but do it.  It will continue to be unfit for purpose, otherwise.  The issues cannot be rectified, under the current model.

Surely what they have done is illigal? They need to go after the shareholders or at least ban them from ever owning anything in this country again.
« Reply #344 on: Today at 07:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:36 pm
Surely what they have done is illigal? They need to go after the shareholders or at least ban them from ever owning anything in this country again.

The regulator has made attempts to bring them in line:-

https://news.sky.com/story/ofwat-hits-ailing-thames-water-with-40m-fine-over-dividend-payment-13146393

Their behaviour has been enabled by the Tory government, they even passed a bill allowing them to dump more sewage into the rivers legally. They've worked out its cheaper to pay the fines than fix the problems.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:06:00 pm
Do you mean Privatise?

I think this only goes one way, the water companies go bust and they have to come back into National ownership with the taxpayer picking up the bill. We've seen it in the not too distant past with all those micky mouse energy companies folding at the first sign of troubled water. EDF and British gas had to take on the customers but wanted paying for it and the taxpayers picked up the bill, it didn't even register with a lot of people.

There simply isn't any money in these companies as it's all been paid out to shareholders without enough being spent on infrastructure maintenance. The Tories have been systematically asset stripping these public services companies for decades starting with the railways. The Crown jewels have been sold in the name of saving tax payers money but things like the railways are costing us more now than it ever was under British Rail - fact.
Yeah, thanks. multi tasking again  ;D
Yeah, theres a sound argument to re-nationalise all our services, forget the old image of Nationalised industry's of the past. we've moved on from those days.
I actually believe all our services will run better with cheaper bills. no shareholders syphoning off profits. money will be spent on regularly maintenance and upgrades.
This is politics though and Labour have to be careful, it would be foolish to take over the water companies without going into all the details of just how bad a state they are in now and the reasons this happened, no good saying everything was crap before we took over when the Labour government are responsible for these services. make sure the public know how bad things are and the public will not lay they blame on Labour for not improving things much. it will take time.




Re: New UK Government
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:18:03 pm
The regulator has made attempts to bring them in line:-

https://news.sky.com/story/ofwat-hits-ailing-thames-water-with-40m-fine-over-dividend-payment-13146393

Their behaviour has been enabled by the Tory government, they even passed a bill allowing them to dump more sewage into the rivers legally. They've worked out its cheaper to pay the fines than fix the problems.

When you think about how the deregulated debt market led to the 2008 financial crash, this in some ways is just as bad. The Tories allowed the infrastructure to collapse through a wilful lack of regulation for the sake of profit above all else.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #347 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:40:23 pm
Yeah, thanks. multi tasking again  ;D
Yeah, theres a sound argument to re-nationalise all our services, forget the old image of Nationalised industry's of the past. we've moved on from those days.
I actually believe all our services will run better with cheaper bills. no shareholders syphoning off profits. money will be spent on regularly maintenance and upgrades.
This is politics though and Labour have to be careful, it would be foolish to take over the water companies without going into all the details of just how bad a state they are in now and the reasons this happened, no good saying everything was crap before we took over when the Labour government are responsible for these services. make sure the public know how bad things are and the public will not lay they blame on Labour for not improving things much. it will take time.

Labour will probably have to seek some kind of middle ground to head off right wing hysteria. Perhaps shareholders in part ownership, but with the government owning a golden share - basically acting as the CEO, so they get to determine dividend payouts, bonus payments, having the final say on borrowing, foreign investment etc.

Maybe such control could be divulged to the regulators themselves, with sweeping new powers?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #348 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:18:03 pm
The regulator has made attempts to bring them in line:-

https://news.sky.com/story/ofwat-hits-ailing-thames-water-with-40m-fine-over-dividend-payment-13146393

Their behaviour has been enabled by the Tory government, they even passed a bill allowing them to dump more sewage into the rivers legally. They've worked out its cheaper to pay the fines than fix the problems.

The regulaor is part of the problem.  People that work or Ofwat, have also been employed for the water companies, too.  They are way too cosy.  Owat needs to be disbanded.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #349 on: Today at 08:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:03:05 pm
The regulaor is part of the problem.  People that work or Ofwat, have also been employed for the water companies, too.  They are way too cosy.  Ofwat needs to be disbanded.

Or given some teeth to punish the companies properly. I've heard that they are too understaffed to monitor water pollution due to cut backs (surprise) meaning that they have to take the numbers and figures provided to them by the water companies. Effectively they have to take the information that is given to them in good faith!
 ;D

A regulator is supposed to provide independent governance and apply serious sanctions for non compliance, that doesn't appear to have happened over the years. That 'proposed' £40M fine is probably the first time I'd seen some serious action, perhaps knowing a new government was coming. I still don't think its been approved though?
 :-\

EDIT: These figures are staggering and it seems Ofwat have only recently been given powers to stop the payment of dividends. It looks like the prosecutions which resulted in fines were carried out by the Environment agency who hardly have any staff.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/jul/11/debt-sewage-and-dividends-the-rising-tide-of-thames-waters-troubles
« Last Edit: Today at 08:31:49 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #350 on: Today at 08:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:58:58 pm
Labour will probably have to seek some kind of middle ground to head off right wing hysteria. Perhaps shareholders in part ownership, but with the government owning a golden share - basically acting as the CEO, so they get to determine dividend payouts, bonus payments, having the final say on borrowing, foreign investment etc.

Maybe such control could be divulged to the regulators themselves, with sweeping new powers?
Yeah they have to have control over the bosses who will run these services. leave them in no doubt, they are there to run a efficient decent service at a reasonable cost, out the door if you put shareholders interests above this.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #351 on: Today at 08:25:23 pm »
One thing I will say - I realise Starmer has never been "popular" but he is clearly the PM the country needs right now. He comes across as a gifted organiser who knows to employ smart, capable people. And as a former prosecutor I'm guessing he'll have an instinct as to whether laws have been broken, even if it's not an area he specialises in.

I did say he will make a better PM than opposition leader. Still very early days of course, but I'm hopeful.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #352 on: Today at 08:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:18:03 pm
The regulator has made attempts to bring them in line:-

https://news.sky.com/story/ofwat-hits-ailing-thames-water-with-40m-fine-over-dividend-payment-13146393

Their behaviour has been enabled by the Tory government, they even passed a bill allowing them to dump more sewage into the rivers legally. They've worked out its cheaper to pay the fines than fix the problems.

Might help us not cosying up to any money from anywhere, China, Russian, Saudi.. they have no internet in nests best for the Uk.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #353 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:26:44 pm
Might help us not cosying up to any money from anywhere, China, Russian, Saudi.. they have no internet in nests best for the Uk.

I've updated that post, looks like the Guardian have been looking at the fiances in detail.
