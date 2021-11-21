Anybody remember the Walton Group in Liverpool, and how they sat on derelict land and buildings in Liverpool city centre? Every so often they would put boards or scaffold around a site and pretend to do something for a few months, but the reality was they were waiting for someone - probably the council - to get so desperate to develop the site they would offer the group stupid money for it.



The council didn't help of course, but I think the final straw came when the Discovery Centre planned for Chavesse Park collapsed. Someone in LCC had sold the group an option for the land years earlier that apparently everyone had forgot about. The group watched the plans get developed over a two year period, said nothing. I think work was literally weeks away from starting when Walton finally pulled the option out of their arse and waved it around, saying "actually we've decided that we want to build on the site" - which of course never got past the model stage.



They made a lot of enemies in the city pulling that stunt, and I think it was then the council vowed to drive them out. They were naught but vultures.