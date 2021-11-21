« previous next »
Anybody remember the Walton Group in Liverpool, and how they sat on derelict land and buildings in Liverpool city centre? Every so often they would put boards or scaffold around a site and pretend to do something for a few months, but the reality was they were waiting for someone - probably the council - to get so desperate to develop the site they would offer the group stupid money for it.

The council didn't help of course, but I think the final straw came when the Discovery Centre planned for Chavesse Park collapsed. Someone in LCC had sold the group an option for the land years earlier that apparently everyone had forgot about. The group watched the plans get developed over a two year period, said nothing. I think work was literally weeks away from starting when Walton finally pulled the option out of their arse and waved it around, saying "actually we've decided that we want to build on the site" - which of course never got past the model stage.

They made a lot of enemies in the city pulling that stunt, and I think it was then the council vowed to drive them out. They were naught but vultures.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:48:10 am
Water bills to rise on average by £19 a year until 2030. I hope Labour are going to get involved in this.

Id bite their hand off at £19, last year mine went up by over £100 because Im not on a meter.

Edit, just checked it, was £90 quid.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:18:57 am
Uk economy grows by 0.4% in May

Why on earth did the Tories call the election

I read something where one of the Tories was saying that the smart thing would have been to call the election close to the US one as Frottage would have busy running around behind Trump and they would have had a much better time of it without him being around.

Im sure at some point the actual reason for the timing of the election will come out but right now it makes zero sense.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:48:10 am
Water bills to rise on average by £19 a year until 2030. I hope Labour are going to get involved in this.

Be interesting to see what they do with water.  The Lib Dems has strong manifesto pledges, on the issue.  Labour, not so.

They said this morning that it was a 'reset' with the water companies.  Whatever that means..........?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:17:32 am
I read something where one of the Tories was saying that the smart thing would have been to call the election close to the US one as Frottage would have busy running around behind Trump and they would have had a much better time of it without him being around.

Im sure at some point the actual reason for the timing of the election will come out but right now it makes zero sense.

I don't buy that argument myself. Deform were already chugging along at around 13% before Frottage got involved. Yeah, the Tories might have saved themselves 20 seats, but Frottage's Putin comments really shot Deform in the foot, as did his response to the racism scandal that he claimed was a sting operation.

Deform stalled in the polls at that point, right on the cusp of level pegging in the polls.
Clive Lewis is such an attention seeking prick at times.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:46:15 am
Clive Lewis is such an attention seeking prick at times.

is this about his 'under protest' bit?  I'll be honest, i wouldn't want to swear to the king or sky fairies either
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:49:44 am
is this about his 'under protest' bit?  I'll be honest, i wouldn't want to swear to the king or sky fairies either

Thats fine, but he then tweeted it out and said look at me guys, look how rebellious I am.
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:49:44 am
is this about his 'under protest' bit?  I'll be honest, i wouldn't want to swear to the king or sky fairies either

Yeah, that's fine, then he shouldn't stand for MP, or else abstain like the sinn feiners do. Otherwise it's just whinging.
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:03:50 am
Yeah, that's fine, then he shouldn't stand for MP, or else abstain like the sinn feiners do. Otherwise it's just whinging.
weird take that you cant be a serving MP in Westminster unless you pledge allegiance to a God or King - which of those 2 things stop you doing the right thing?
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:25:02 pm
Biggest housebuilder Barratt cuts target just as Labour promises more homes

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/biggest-housebuilder-barratt-cuts-target-just-as-labour-promises-more-homes-13175928

This is where I think the government needs to get more forceful with house builders, otherwise I wouldnt put it past the big house builders to drag their feet on building to keep prices inflated (they are already being investigated by the CMA for anti-competitive behaviour).
Take back land (without compensation) earmarked for house-building which has been left undeveloped. That might sharpen Barratt's focus.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:09:48 am
Take back land (without compensation) earmarked for house-building which has been left undeveloped. That might sharpen Barratt's focus.

Nationalise public housing construction. The government can use land they own or buy via compulsory acquisition under the banner of vital infrastructure.

If construction companies can make a wedge in profit then surely a government run/owned 'company' can do so by saving on the land component and by waiving certain government fees/levies/taxes.

The parliamentary oath is about as religious as wishing someone a happy Christmas.

Fwiw I think its about time Sinn Fein consider attending and actually represent their constituents on the issues that impact their everyday lives now they profess not to be a one issue party.
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:05:27 am
weird take that you cant be a serving MP in Westminster unless you pledge allegiance to a God or King - which of those 2 things stop you doing the right thing?

I agree.  It's very outdated and needs changing.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:25:02 pm
Biggest housebuilder Barratt cuts target just as Labour promises more homes

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/biggest-housebuilder-barratt-cuts-target-just-as-labour-promises-more-homes-13175928

This is where I think the government needs to get more forceful with house builders, otherwise I wouldnt put it past the big house builders to drag their feet on building to keep prices inflated (they are already being investigated by the CMA for anti-competitive behaviour).

No surprises they are already kicking off.  They're absolute c*nts!  Labour have put all their eggs in the private investment basket, though.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:25:02 pm
Biggest housebuilder Barratt cuts target just as Labour promises more homes

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/biggest-housebuilder-barratt-cuts-target-just-as-labour-promises-more-homes-13175928

This is where I think the government needs to get more forceful with house builders, otherwise I wouldnt put it past the big house builders to drag their feet on building to keep prices inflated (they are already being investigated by the CMA for anti-competitive behaviour).

This is the problem. Any company or individual who works in property development is a robbing c*nt.
Rachel Reeves just fills me with confidence every time she speaks. Quick interview there on Sky, keeps it simple, drives every point home and doesn't miss a beat or a target.

Water bosses being called in today for a talking to about bonuses etc. People must notice a completely different tone and direction.

Maybe Ministers should actually say, "We want people to realise that we are not all the same, Labour are different from the tories".
I thought it was a bit suspicious Barratt doing a Hodgson and immediately trying to downplay expectations the moment Labour won.

I see no issue with Labour taking matters into their own hands. It can't be too difficult to set up a national house building company with accompanying construction partners.
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:05:27 am
weird take that you cant be a serving MP in Westminster unless you pledge allegiance to a God or King - which of those 2 things stop you doing the right thing?

Yeah people say "wierd take" a lot as though they are somehow the arbiter of takes. Usually they misrepresent or imagine said take as well.

As it stands, it's common knowledge that you can't enter the HoC as an MP without doing so. I wonder why he didn't say he would be swearing allegiance under protest during his election campaigning?
Isn't swearing allegiance to the state (ie King) just to stop anyone acting on behalf of a foreign state (ie Putin) thus giving a means to get rid of anyone who does (ie Bozo and the frog) at least theoretically.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:28:33 pm
Isn't swearing allegiance to the state (ie King) just to stop anyone acting on behalf of a foreign state (ie Putin) thus giving a means to get rid of anyone who does (ie Bozo and the frog) at least theoretically.

Not sure.

Couldn't you just say I pledge allegiance to the state of the United Kingdom.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:28:33 pm
Isn't swearing allegiance to the state (ie King) just to stop anyone acting on behalf of a foreign state (ie Putin) thus giving a means to get rid of anyone who does (ie Bozo and the frog) at least theoretically.

Agree, and in this country the objects of that oath are outdated I would agree. While it's no biggie, if you know the current status, then do it or don't. Or act all precious.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:33:40 pm
Not sure.

Couldn't you just say I pledge allegiance to the state of the United Kingdom.



Most wouldn't have any issue with that sort of wording.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:33:40 pm
Not sure.

Couldn't you just say I pledge allegiance to the state of the United Kingdom.


Agree, but what would be the point of having a monarchy if you don't contrive to mention them every now and then.
Surely the allegiance should be to the people they represent and govern.

But I agree, it means nothing and should just be dropped. As should all the other ridiculous "traditions" that make parliament look like a panto.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:44:28 pm
Surely the allegiance should be to the people they represent and govern.

But I agree, it means nothing and should just be dropped. As should all the other ridiculous "traditions" that make parliament look like a panto.

Agree.  The state and it's people.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:44:28 pm
Surely the allegiance should be to the people they represent and govern.

But I agree, it means nothing and should just be dropped. As should all the other ridiculous "traditions" that make parliament look like a panto.
I've said it a million times, parliament is obsessed with tradition to keep us focussed on the past, because the present is shite and we haven't got a future. Maybe now we can move forward.
