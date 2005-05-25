Any chance you could break it down into normal, understandable English rather than corporate/political jargon please.



I started reading it but had no clue what it was talking about, what it was trying to say or who it was aimed at and more importantly why I should read or understand it.



Fair point!It was written last year in response to Joe Biden's very positive economic reforms (including a record drop in child poverty) completely failing to turn into a growth of political support. On the contrary, his support continued to dip. It is an article aimed at progressives hoping to counter the growing power of rightwing populist authoritarianism (i.e. like the likes of Trump and Reform). The context is American, but all the lessons are relevant for here.In summary, it's about how counting on the delivery of positive economic reform to simply translate into growing political support does not work. This idea is what the author calls "deliverism". i.e. delivering good policy = popularity. This is an idea that progressives of all stripes have tended to rely on. The whole article is about how we need to completely reassess that idea.The article than goes onto say the biggest issue leading to support for authoritarinism is the general societal growth of unhappiness over the last 40/50 years. The strongest indicator of support for Trump was not class, colour or gender, but low sense of wellbeing. The current power of rightwing authoritarism lies in it's ability to put forward a simple message addressing the unhappiness of people, complete with good guys and bad guys and a sense of community.In the face of this, progressives can put forward as many good economic policies as they want, but they will not recieve the credit for it, without a viable story addressing peoples unhappiness and sense of isolation and social dislocation. Trump is more trusted on economics than Biden, despite a worse economic record, because Trump tied his economic policies into a more coherent social and cultural narrative.The article then puts forward four things that progressives should do to address this:1) "Take identity, emotion, and story much more seriously" - including "the need to better identify and make clear for people the culprits fueling our discontents. Stories without villains make no sense to anyone."2) Addressing as a priority feelings of cultural and social dislocation, and everyday lived experience including crime and ill-health (mental and physical). Economic policy is often at the root of all these problems, but if you put it front and centre of your messaging than people simply switch off, as it doesn't connect with their day-to-day experiences.3) A strong and coherant narrative and vision of how we should live, what we should care about, and what makes a good life. Neoliberalism gave us the very convincing narrative (to many people) that if we work for it, we can be successful and have nice things, which will give us a sense of self-worth. Now that idea is largely dead, and authoritarianism is filling the void with a new sense of meaning based on the feeling of being under siege and needing to fight back against undesirables for an imagined way of life. Progressives need a narrative to fight this and give meaning to people.4) From the grassroots level (but with governmental support), we need to remake the community level institutions that bring people together and create connections and meaning. People can have policies done to them by the government (good and bad), but if they feel like they have a hand in those policies through communal organisations (be they trade unions, charitys, community centres and anything else) then they are far more likely to be receptive of them.