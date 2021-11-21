From the article I posted:



In my view the only way that ID should be a requirement for voting is if everyone is required to have a free government issued card, in the same way everyone automatically gets a national insurance number when they turn 16, but that's a whole other can of worms. Expanding the list of acceptable IDs is just adding more sticking plasters to a wound that it would be easier to heal completely.



Agreed, the people who supported voter ID ie the Tories kept saying voter ID is common in Europe but missed the crucial detail that most if not all of those countries have mandatory ID cards and few if any journalists ever picked them up on that. The only reason Id keep voter ID and extend the list of IDs significantly is that I can just see Frottage screaming voter fraud when he looses the next election like the Orange one and I really dont want us as a country to go down that route of where people are convinced by rabble rousers like Frottage that the election has been stolen and all that BS. We dont need our own 6th January