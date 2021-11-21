« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 4744 times)

Offline classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:38:14 pm
Hopefully this happens soon. Avanti must be resigned to it by now.
oh they'll know their gravy train is up.

i'm sure the new government will be considering their move cautiously to ensure that the kind of people at Avanti who were caught taking the piss about the public money they get rewarded with for their poor work will not feel smug (about more rewards) or relieved (of taking responsibility for their failures, instead of being simply relieved of duties) any time soon

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/jan/16/free-money-avanti-west-coast-bosses-caught-joking-about-uk-government-handouts
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 03:25:07 pm
It's very exciting, isn't it?

The fact they've been on course for a landslide for so long has hopefully given them a good head start.

Yeah, obviously had loads of this primed and ready to go. Which makes a further mockery of the shite Tory attack line that they had a plan (they didnt) and that Labour didnt (they did).
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:13:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:29:21 pm
Avanti are dog shit.

Believe it or not my trains to and from London actually ran on time.

Unlike my last journey to London in April when they didnt.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #163 on: Today at 04:57:48 pm »
More appointments to ministerial posts, including the Chairman of Network Rail as a Transport Minister;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjm9ep4gr84o
Online John C

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:06:55 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 03:25:07 pm
It's very exciting, isn't it?
My mate attended a seminar given by Angela Raynor today and that's exactly what he text me after it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:09:18 pm »
Sunak about to announce his shadow cabinet

Kemi Badenoch expected to get the shadow housing, communities and local government brief

Cameron will not take shadow foreign sec role - Andrew Mitchell will step in

James Cleverly shadow home secretary

Jeremy C*nt shadow chancellor

Vicky Atkins shadow health
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:11:33 pm »
Richard Holden quits as Tory chairman

New shadow cabinet:

·         Shadow Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Oliver Dowden 

·         Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy C*nt 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Andrew Mitchell 

·         Shadow Home Secretary: James Cleverly 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Ed Argar 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Andrew Griffith 

·         Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Victoria Atkins 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kemi Badenoch 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Barclay 

·         Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Chris Philp 

·         Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Kevin Hollinrake 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Claire Coutinho 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Mel Stride 

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Damian Hinds

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Helen Whately

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Julia Lopez

·         Shadow Attorney General: Jeremy Wright

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: John Lamont

·         Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Lord Davies of Gower

·         Opposition Chief Whip: Stuart Andrew

·         Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Laura Trott

·         Shadow Paymaster General: John Glen

·         Shadow Security Minister: Tom Tugendhat

·         Shadow Veterans Minister: Andrew Bowie

·         Shadow Women and Equalities: Mims Davies

Lord Cameron and Richard Holden have both offered their resignations, and Rishi Sunak has accepted.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:15:43 pm »
Online Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:43:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:15:43 pm
Theyre toast along with other private providers

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/labour-plan-nationalise-railways-kings-speech-3155147


Aye. Most of the franchises will be reclaimed as contracts expire and are not renewed. But Avanti and a few others are reportedly so bad that the government could strip them of the franchise right now. There's so much to be done, and improvements won't happen over night, but at least we can now make a start.

I especially liked this from that link:

Quote
Other bills to be included in the agenda are a fiscal responsibility lock which will bar the Government from making major tax or spending announcements without oversight from the Office for Budget Responsibility, and a package of strengthened workers rights.

Hopefully this will avoid another Liz Truss type budget fiasco.
Logged
Online Libertine

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:01:59 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:11:33 pm


Shadow Minister of Irrelevance: All of the above.
Offline Statto Red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:43:14 pm

Aye. Most of the franchises will be reclaimed as contracts expire and are not renewed. But Avanti and a few others are reportedly so bad that the government could strip them of the franchise right now. There's so much to be done, and improvements won't happen over night, but at least we can now make a start.

I especially liked this from that link:

Hopefully this will avoid another Liz Truss type budget fiasco.

AWC services cancelled services as new MPs headed off to London

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3g3zyz7k48o

Won't be surprised if AWC is one of the first to be stripped the franchise [the government don't need to pay any comp to AWC as the service is bad enough right now], it's amazing AWC got an extension when the service has been dreadful since covid.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:10:34 pm »
Alison McGovern MP has been appointed Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions
Online Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:05:47 pm
AWC services cancelled services as new MPs headed off to London

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3g3zyz7k48o

Won't be surprised if AWC is one of the first to be stripped the franchise [the government don't need to pay any comp to AWC as the service is bad enough right now], it's amazing AWC got an extension when the service has been dreadful since covid.

Not really amazing, given the omni-shambles of the previous administration, regulators etc
Offline Riquende

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:38:02 pm »
I have to take a trains next week from Edinburgh to Milton Keynes. I've only ever gone down to London on the East coast line, apparently the AWC route I'm going has 2 changes (Stoke and Crewe) and only about 10 minutes waits for the connecting trains. Presumably I'm about to get shafted.
Online Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:53:58 pm »
Still not as bad as GWR and Southern.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:46:45 pm »
Probably better belongs in the election thread but since it's been locked it can go in here.
Quote
Voter ID rule may have stopped 400,000 taking part in UK election, poll suggests

Exclusive: 3.2% of those surveyed say they were turned away at least once, with minority ethnic people worse affected

More than 400,000 people may have been prevented from voting in the general election because they lacked the necessary ID, with those from minority ethnic communities more than twice as likely to have experienced this, polling has suggested.

Of those surveyed by More In Common, 3.2% said they were turned away at least once last Thursday, which if reflected across the UK would equate to more than 850,000 people. Of these, more than half said they either did not return or came back and were still unable to vote.

Among people turned away at least once, about a third had ID that was not on the relatively narrow list of permitted documents; about a quarter said the name on their ID was different to that on the electoral register; and 12% said they were told the picture on the ID did not match their appearance.

The poll of more than 2,000 people across Great Britain, coordinated by the campaign group Hope Not Hate, also indicated that the voter ID rules, used last week for the first time at a general election, disproportionately affected minority ethnic people.

It found that 6.5% of voters of colour were turned away from a polling booth at least once, compared with 2.5% of white voters.

The rule that voters must show photo ID was introduced by the Conservative government as part of its 2022 Elections Act, despite minimal evidence that in-person voter fraud was a significant problem.

Before it was brought in, charities and campaigners said it was more likely to affect people from poorer or minority ethnic communities or those with disabilities, who were less likely to have the necessary ID.

People lacking the correct ID can apply for a free document called a voter authority certificate. However, take-up has been relatively low, with only about 60,000 issued during the general election campaign.

Another potential issue is people deciding not to vote, or even register to vote, because they know they lack ID. The polling found that 6% of people said the ID requirements had affected their decision on whether or not to vote and that they then did not vote, which if reflected nationally could mean up to 2.8 million people not voting when they might otherwise have done.

David Weaver, the chair of Operation Black Vote, said it was no surprise that minority ethnic people were disproportionately affected. These systematic barriers underscore a democracy that too often works against us rather than for us, highlighting the urgent need for large-scale constitutional reform, he said.

Georgie Laming, of Hope Not Hate, said: This was a generation-defining election and yet hundreds of thousands of voters were shut out from voting because of confusing and unnecessary voter ID laws. This general election was the first under new photo ID rules and it must be the last.

Before the rule was brought in, Labour opposed the idea, arguing that it was not needed given the apparently tiny problem of voter impersonation. From 2010 to 2016, spanning two general elections and the EU referendum, there were 146 allegations of what is officially known as voter personation. Seven people were convicted, five of them in a single case in Derby.

However, Labour is not pledging to change the policy in government, beyond looking at potentially expanding the list of acceptable documents, which includes six types of pass for older people but no equivalent ones for younger people.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/08/voter-id-rule-may-have-stopped-400000-taking-part-in-uk-election-poll-suggests

If even one person was stopped from voting for not having an acceptable ID it's unacceptable but if those numbers are anywhere close to being accurate? It's an absolute scandal. Would be such an easy win for the new government to do away with it.
Online John C

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #176 on: Today at 10:00:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:46:45 pm
Probably better belongs in the election thread but since it's been locked it can go in here.
"More than 400,000 people may have been prevented from voting in the general election because they lacked the necessary ID, with those from minority ethnic communities more than twice as likely to have experienced this, polling has suggested."

It's almost as if the Tory plan could have worked in different circumstances. Everything they ever introduced always hit the poor or some of the minorities.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:01:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:46:45 pm
Probably better belongs in the election thread but since it's been locked it can go in here.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/08/voter-id-rule-may-have-stopped-400000-taking-part-in-uk-election-poll-suggests

If even one person was stopped from voting for not having an acceptable ID it's unacceptable but if those numbers are anywhere close to being accurate? It's an absolute scandal. Would be such an easy win for the new government to do away with it.

Im sure they said they would, whether that scrap voter ID or just expand the list of IDs I dont know but they did say they will do something.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:07:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:01:52 pm
Im sure they said they would, whether that scrap voter ID or just expand the list of IDs I dont know but they did say they will do something.

From the article I posted:

Quote
Before the rule was brought in, Labour opposed the idea, arguing that it was not needed given the apparently tiny problem of voter impersonation. From 2010 to 2016, spanning two general elections and the EU referendum, there were 146 allegations of what is officially known as voter personation. Seven people were convicted, five of them in a single case in Derby.

However, Labour is not pledging to change the policy in government, beyond looking at potentially expanding the list of acceptable documents, which includes six types of pass for older people but no equivalent ones for younger people.

In my view the only way that ID should be a requirement for voting is if everyone is required to have a free government issued card, in the same way everyone automatically gets a national insurance number when they turn 16, but that's a whole other can of worms. Expanding the list of acceptable IDs is just adding more sticking plasters to a wound that it would be easier to heal completely.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #179 on: Today at 10:14:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:00:12 pm
"More than 400,000 people may have been prevented from voting in the general election because they lacked the necessary ID, with those from minority ethnic communities more than twice as likely to have experienced this, polling has suggested."

It's almost as if the Tory plan could have worked in different circumstances. Everything they ever introduced always hit the poor or some of the minorities.
I think Frottage argued for it first days after defending Trump shouting election fraud. Frottage argued everybody knows the UK has a serious problem with election fraud as well. never challenged on this at the time. Torys loved loved it and brought it in.
