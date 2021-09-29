« previous next »
When the parents are tetchy, stressed, and anxious, then so are the kids. That was the Tories in government and the affect they were having on the country.

I'm not expecting him to have much of a honeymoon period, but Kier Calmer will put the country at ease through quiet competence. That alone will generate some goodwill. But nobody on here underestimates the scale of his task.
Sorting the doctors strike out quickly will be a huge tick, along with cancelling Rwanda. Two quick wins which will give some time to implement the heavy changes.
Sorting the doctors strike out quickly will be a huge tick, along with cancelling Rwanda. Two quick wins which will give some time to implement the heavy changes.

I know what you mean about Rwanda but there wasnt that much activity to cease was there? ;D

Mind you have a thought for all the lawyers who were looking forward to years of plump briefs arguing against the scheme. Keir will be snubbed at the next Bar shindig.
Sorting the doctors strike out quickly will be a huge tick, along with cancelling Rwanda. Two quick wins which will give some time to implement the heavy changes.

Aye. Sort the strikes now whilst the Tories are in disarray. You just know they'll be accusing Labour of being weak on strikers and giving in to blackmail, so sort it now whilst people aren't paying attention to them.
I know what you mean about Rwanda but there wasnt that much activity to cease was there? ;D

Mind you have a thought for all the lawyers who were looking forward to years of plump briefs arguing against the scheme. Keir will be snubbed at the next Bar shindig.

£500mil spent, 2 people "deported" including one who was paid £3000 for the pleasure. Corruption at the highest level, stopped, more of the same!

A cull of the BBC is needed, get all the tory boys out.

https://x.com/BBCNews/status/1809605409323335721

"Gloomy in Looe as fishermen reflect on Labour coup" Disgraceful title.

Then hit all the regulatory bodies - Ofcom, OfGem, OfWat etc. Clear out the cronys who have allowed our public services to be not fit for purpose whilst siphoning off not even profits..
Nationalise rail tomorrow  ;)
£500mil spent, 2 people "deported" including one who was paid £3000 for the pleasure. Corruption at the highest level, stopped, more of the same!

A cull of the BBC is needed, get all the tory boys out.

https://x.com/BBCNews/status/1809605409323335721

"Gloomy in Looe as fishermen reflect on Labour coup" Disgraceful title.

Then hit all the regulatory bodies - Ofcom, OfGem, OfWat etc. Clear out the cronys who have allowed our public services to be not fit for purpose whilst siphoning off not even profits..
The Beeb have removed it. It seems there was a lot of negative reaction to it.

https://x.com/stephens_ben/status/1809669876111331428

https://x.com/Ferretgrove/status/1809635477454221509

Skip that. The BBC Tweet has gone, but the article remains (but with a changed title):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9r3kywqlkno

Original title here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/BBCauto/comments/1dwrv72/top_stories_gloomy_in_looe_as_fishermen_reflect/
Proper tory behaviour that.. Get rid of the cartel at the top.
Sorting the doctors strike out quickly will be a huge tick, along with cancelling Rwanda. Two quick wins which will give some time to implement the heavy changes.
I'd include increasing the funding for GPs which I believe is the major problem for the service (as opposed to a skills shortage). The GP surgery is the main interface to the public so an improvement will be noticed. They also need to sort out the mess of the "Associates" program. Nobody should be passing themselves off as a doctor or specialist on the back of a two year course.
I'd include increasing the funding for GPs which I believe is the major problem for the service (as opposed to a skills shortage). The GP surgery is the main interface to the public so an improvement will be noticed. They also need to sort out the mess of the "Associates" program. Nobody should be passing themselves off as a doctor or specialist on the back of a two year course.

I dont see the point of the associate physicians. Neither fish nor fowl.

Wouldnt the money be better spent on training more doctors or specialist technical staff?
The Beeb have removed it. It seems there was a lot of negative reaction to it.

https://x.com/stephens_ben/status/1809669876111331428

https://x.com/Ferretgrove/status/1809635477454221509

Skip that. The BBC Tweet has gone, but the article remains (but with a changed title):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9r3kywqlkno

Original title here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/BBCauto/comments/1dwrv72/top_stories_gloomy_in_looe_as_fishermen_reflect/

That's some butt hurt Tory at the Beeb who knows what's coming. Even if it's a quote, it's a crazy headline to run with. Pure tabloid
"...how ethnic diversity has become a new norm across the main political parties."

From Guardian about HoC....welllll...maybe not one party
Your council is Plaid I guess, this is a big issue for them
It always has been an issue for Welsh Nationalists, much better that they are now taxing the second homes than what they used to do with them!
https://x.com/BBCNews/status/1809605409323335721

"Gloomy in Looe as fishermen reflect on Labour coup" Disgraceful title.


A quote from a fisherman: "I voted Conservative, it seemed the lesser of two evils. I've no clue what Labour's policy is on fishing but every government so far has been a let down."

I mean, maybe try to find out what their policy is on fishing? :butt
A quote from a fisherman: "I voted Conservative, it seemed the lesser of two evils. I've no clue what Labour's policy is on fishing but every government so far has been a let down."

I mean, maybe try to find out what their policy is on fishing? :butt

This was my favourite part He cites "red tape and paperwork" - "made worse by Brexit"

Remind me which industry were the poster children for Brexit and which government delivered it?
It always has been an issue for Welsh Nationalists, much better that they are now taxing the second homes than what they used to do with them!

Yeah they like a good bonfire 🤔
This was my favourite part He cites "red tape and paperwork" - "made worse by Brexit"

Remind me which industry were the poster children for Brexit and which government delivered it?
The fishing industry and the farmers couldnt get to the ballot box quick enough to vote for brexit so I love it hearing them bleat about how bad it is for them now .
Boo fucking hoo ,you reap what you sow .brainless the lot of them
I can't believe that these people outwit fish for a living.
I can't believe that these people outwit fish for a living.
I can't believe that these people outwit fish for a living.
Aye. Sort the strikes now whilst the Tories are in disarray. You just know they'll be accusing Labour of being weak on strikers and giving in to blackmail, so sort it now whilst people aren't paying attention to them.
I dont think at the moment anyone cares what the tories think or say .theyre gone ,irrelevant.
Definitely sort the strikes out .it shows a responsible,working government trying for the best solution for all sides not just ignoring them like the tories did trying to act tough and refusing to meet or deal with them and actively prolonging the strikes.
Likewise with the rail unions ,get a deal sorted with them ,quickly and effectively and lay out the plans for a nationalised rail industry while negotiating with said rail unions.its a big winner all round not least the commuters .
A quote from a fisherman: "I voted Conservative, it seemed the lesser of two evils. I've no clue what Labour's policy is on fishing but every government so far has been a let down."

I mean, maybe try to find out what their policy is on fishing? :butt

And people question how the likes of reform and the Torys get votes, there is a glut of idiots throughout the lands.
A quote from a fisherman: "I voted Conservative, it seemed the lesser of two evils. I've no clue what Labour's policy is on fishing but every government so far has been a let down."

I mean, maybe try to find out what their policy is on fishing? :butt

Ban fishing I reckon

Can't wait til they close the oil refineries

"but people will be out of work!"

I've worked in one. I changed career successfully. Boo fuckin hoo*, change requires change

* with a labour government I don't expect my suicide-level universal credit experience to still exist, hence this attitude - I was unemployed for 3 years under the Tories, so I have not only been there, but been on the Vicky Derbyshire show about it. Changing career is not a death sentence. Caveat being, of course, universal credit and the benefits system NEEDS to change to be a genuine safety net and not this weird punitive fuckin Tory idea where you're not allowed to be sick or disabled
A quote from a fisherman: "I voted Conservative, it seemed the lesser of two evils. I've no clue what Labour's policy is on fishing but every government so far has been a let down."

I mean, maybe try to find out what their policy is on fishing? :butt
It just brings us back to the quote many of us say on here never underestimate the stupidity of the British public / working class
