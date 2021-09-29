Aye. Sort the strikes now whilst the Tories are in disarray. You just know they'll be accusing Labour of being weak on strikers and giving in to blackmail, so sort it now whilst people aren't paying attention to them.



I dont think at the moment anyone cares what the tories think or say .theyre gone ,irrelevant.Definitely sort the strikes out .it shows a responsible,working government trying for the best solution for all sides not just ignoring them like the tories did trying to act tough and refusing to meet or deal with them and actively prolonging the strikes.Likewise with the rail unions ,get a deal sorted with them ,quickly and effectively and lay out the plans for a nationalised rail industry while negotiating with said rail unions.its a big winner all round not least the commuters .