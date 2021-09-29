A quote from a fisherman: "I voted Conservative, it seemed the lesser of two evils. I've no clue what Labour's policy is on fishing but every government so far has been a let down."
I mean, maybe try to find out what their policy is on fishing?
Ban fishing I reckon
Can't wait til they close the oil refineries
"but people will be out of work!"
I've worked in one. I changed career successfully. Boo fuckin hoo*, change requires change
* with a labour government I don't expect my suicide-level universal credit experience to still exist, hence this attitude - I was unemployed for 3 years under the Tories, so I have not only been there, but been on the Vicky Derbyshire show about it. Changing career is not a death sentence. Caveat being, of course, universal credit and the benefits system NEEDS to change to be a genuine safety net and not this weird punitive fuckin Tory idea where you're not allowed to be sick or disabled