New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:18:14 pm
Interesting choices for Lammy's initial calls....


@DavidLammy
This government will reconnect Britain to build a better future.

Great to have my first calls today with:

...
🇮🇪 Tánaiste @MichealMartinTD
...
The Taoiseach was in nice and early as well, as per. Hoping the new British government get their skates on and follow through on all the positive noises they were making in opposition on the Legacy Act.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:23:50 pm
Cabinet minister announcements so far:

   Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
   Rachel Reeves - Chancellor of the Exchequer
   David Lammy - Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
   Yvette Cooper - Home Secretary
   John Healey - Secretary of State for Defence
   Pat McFadden - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
   Wes Streeting - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care;
   Shabana Mahmood - Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice
   Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education
   Ed Miliband  - Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
   Liz Kendall - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
   Louise Haigh - Secretary of State for Transport
   Jonathan Reynolds - Secretary of State for Business and Trade
   Lisa Nandy MP - Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
   Hilary Benn - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
   Ian Murray - Secretary of State for Scotland
   Jo Stevens MP - Secretary of State for Wales
   Lucy Powell - Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons
   Baroness Smith of Basildon - Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords
   Alan Campbell - Chief Whip
   Darren Jones - Chief Secretary to the Treasury
   Richard Hermer KC - Attorney General


Is that the first cabinet with a 50-50 male/female split?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm
Brought in a lawyer with no political ties to the party as attorney general. Great move.

Means Thornberry has got the push which is a surprise.

That is a surprise.  Thornberry always gave the impression of not suffering fools, particularly when it came to debates with Tories.
Re: New UK Government
Really good first 24hrs, the adults are back in charge.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
Is that the first cabinet with a 50-50 male/female split?

That's the gender quota at work. If it's due to merit only, the cabinet would be 75% female.

I find it smile-provoking that, after all the complaints over the years by sexists about why promoting this woman or that is just feminist conspiracy (see Dirty Harry), nearly every Labour Big Beast I can think of is female. I'm male BTW.
Re: New UK Government
Look at the timing as well, the speed with which the appointments have been announced show a lot of planning and preparatory work was already done before the election.
Contrast this with the Trump admin struggling / not bothering to fill positions deep into their administration.
There is so much information to work with these days when it comes to assessing people, organisations if you develop a structure on what to look for.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:53:58 pm
In the case of science, he's more likely to be in a position of actually being able to understand more of what he is being told as opposed to tory ones that did think they knew more than the experts.

True. Lets hope his successor doesnt advocate for herd immunity like he did

Timpson is an inspired choice though. Be interesting to see who gets the schools roles etc
Re: New UK Government
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:18:14 pm
Interesting choices for Lammy's initial calls....


@DavidLammy
This government will reconnect Britain to build a better future.

Great to have my first calls today with:

🇺🇦 FM @DmytroKuleba
🇺🇸 @SecBlinken
🇮🇪 Tánaiste @MichealMartinTD
🇦🇪 HH @ABZayed
🇰🇾 Premier Juliana O'Connor-Connolly
🇬🇾 @presidentaligy


Let's hope he didn't mention the war.
Re: New UK Government
What do people make of this?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/06/labour-nick-boles-planning-tsar

Quote
Labour has approached a former Conservative minister to help steer through its proposals to bulldoze planning rules, with a flurry of changes expected within days to get Britain building millions of new homes.

Nick Boles, who was a planning minister in David Camerons coalition government, has been approached for a review of the UKs National Planning Policy Framework, with the aim of making it easier to build homes, laboratories, digital infrastructure and gigafactories.

Starmer is preparing to announce immediate changes to planning regulations as early as next week, including reinstating mandatory targets for local authorities to build more homes and making it easier to build on green belt land.

Labour is also planning to launch a consultation to decide where to build a series of new towns, with the aim of selecting sites by the end of the year.

Rachel Reeves, the new chancellor, has put planning reform at the heart of her growth plans, arguing that none of the partys broader housebuilding and infrastructure plans will work without it.

Party sources said that Boles, who switched his allegiance from the Tories to Labour in late 2022 shortly after Liz Trusss disastrous mini-budget, could be made a planning tsar to help pilot a broad-ranging review of the system.

Boles, who made his name as a minister by pushing for wide-ranging planning reform, has criticised the Conservative party for dropping the agenda under pressure from backbench MPs.

Labour has promised to restore the requirement for local authorities to hit population-based housing targets, which was dropped last year by Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove when he was housing secretary.

Launching one of the most radical shake-ups for planning regulation in decades could prove politically risky for Labour, with the changes likely to pave the way for construction projects that could prove locally unpopular.

Successive governments have struggled to make changes amid stiff opposition. However, the party hopes that by moving early in his premiership, fresh from a landslide victory, and building a broader base of political support, Starmer can give the shake-up more chance of making progress.

It is also expected to take time for changes in regulations to have an impact on construction, adding to the urgency of the changes should Labour want to be able to point to a track record of housing delivery come the next general election in 2029.

In its manifesto Labour said it would make changes to forge ahead with new roads, railways, reservoirs, and other nationally significant infrastructure. It would also set out new national policy statements to prioritise construction projects.

On the whole I don't mind this, but I am concerned about building on green belt land. I realise it's easier and cheaper than developing brownfield sites; but for me, derelict areas within and around cities also need redevelopment if cities are going to experience the full benefits of regeneration.

It's not all Nimby-ism. It's called green belt for a reason.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:36:09 am
What do people make of this?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/06/labour-nick-boles-planning-tsar

On the whole I don't mind this, but I am concerned about building on green belt land. I realise it's easier and cheaper than developing brownfield sites; but for me, derelict areas within and around cities also need redevelopment if cities are going to experience the full benefits of regeneration.

It's not all Nimby-ism. It's called green belt for a reason.

I think it's needs to be done with a certain amount of thought and consideration. I think Labour should work alongside all parts of the community on this. I would also like to see them work with environmental groups as well. It's an issue that everyone knows exits, but this idea of rushing in with bulldozers straight away (which there are a number of articles in the Guardian about) are giving me nervous vibes. If Labour really want to create a world to the benefit of everyone and green as well, involve all different groups into that process and consider it from all angles. We know more homes need to be built, but the environment is under considerable stress due to the Tories taking away all of the protection it once had. Just work with everyone to find a way where everyone benefits. I just don't trust some of the builders who would just use mainly green belt land, because that would be easier to them, but it would be a disaster on the environment.
Re: New UK Government
Weird to be looking at a cabinet and not thinking "c*nt, c*nt, c*nt...."


Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:17:02 pm
Weird to be looking at a cabinet and not thinking "c*nt, c*nt, c*nt...."




Absolutely. 😂
Re: New UK Government
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:36:09 am
What do people make of this?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/06/labour-nick-boles-planning-tsar

On the whole I don't mind this, but I am concerned about building on green belt land. I realise it's easier and cheaper than developing brownfield sites; but for me, derelict areas within and around cities also need redevelopment if cities are going to experience the full benefits of regeneration.

It's not all Nimby-ism. It's called green belt for a reason.

As I have said before, I grew up in an area that had plenty of brownfield sites where they have built housing, an old army barracks, the old council building, car parks, converting office buildings into residential buildings, its a nice idea when you dont live there is what id say. There is only so many people you can cram into an area before all the problems that come with it come, pollution, crime, shit public services etc repeating the same mistakes of the 60s housing policy but just making the buildings slightly shorter and more fatter because most of these brownfield site are only actually big enough for flats and not houses. For the people who live on those areas its shit.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:23:36 pm
As I have said before, I grew up in an area that had plenty of brownfield sites where they have built housing, an old army barracks, the old council building, car parks, converting office buildings into residential buildings, it’s a nice idea when you don’t live there is what id say. There is only so many people you can cram into an area before all the problems that come with it come, pollution, crime, shit public services etc repeating the same mistakes of the 60’s housing policy but just making the buildings slightly shorter and more fatter because most of these brownfield site are only actually big enough for flats and not houses. For the people who live on those areas it’s shit.

That sounds more something that could be addressed with a better planning policy. For example, set a limit to how many buildings you can have in an area before you need to convert some brownfield land to a park. Have limits on the number of of housing before you need to build schools and GP surgeries, or even public transport connections.

Spreading out into the green belt isn't a great solution imo. I wouldn't want our cities to end up like many American cities, where most people live in the suburbs, and the old inner cities become undesirable places to live, full or poverty and crime.


Anyway, my hope is that the new minister (even if an ex-tory) will take concerns about the impact on people and the  environment into account, and not just remove legislation so that his mates in the building trade can make some more money.
Re: New UK Government
Strong strong first 24 hours.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:39:38 pm
Strong strong first 24 hours.
Happy strong strong first non-tory 24 hours.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:32:26 pm
That sounds more something that could be addressed with a better planning policy. For example, set a limit to how many buildings you can have in an area before you need to convert some brownfield land to a park. Have limits on the number of of housing before you need to build schools and GP surgeries, or even public transport connections.

Spreading out into the green belt isn't a great solution imo. I wouldn't want our cities to end up like many American cities, where most people live in the suburbs, and the old inner cities become undesirable places to live, full or poverty and crime.


Anyway, my hope is that the new minister (even if an ex-tory) will take concerns about the impact on people and the  environment into account, and not just remove legislation so that his mates in the building trade can make some more money.

Keep building on brownfield sites in cities and thats exactly what youll end up with, the density of the centre will just spread outwards.
