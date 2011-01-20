What do people make of this?



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/06/labour-nick-boles-planning-tsar



On the whole I don't mind this, but I am concerned about building on green belt land. I realise it's easier and cheaper than developing brownfield sites; but for me, derelict areas within and around cities also need redevelopment if cities are going to experience the full benefits of regeneration.



It's not all Nimby-ism. It's called green belt for a reason.



I think it's needs to be done with a certain amount of thought and consideration. I think Labour should work alongside all parts of the community on this. I would also like to see them work with environmental groups as well. It's an issue that everyone knows exits, but this idea of rushing in with bulldozers straight away (which there are a number of articles in the Guardian about) are giving me nervous vibes. If Labour really want to create a world to the benefit of everyone and green as well, involve all different groups into that process and consider it from all angles. We know more homes need to be built, but the environment is under considerable stress due to the Tories taking away all of the protection it once had. Just work with everyone to find a way where everyone benefits. I just don't trust some of the builders who would just use mainly green belt land, because that would be easier to them, but it would be a disaster on the environment.