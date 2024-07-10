Poll

Do we think they are..?

c*nts
3 (2.6%)
c*nts
0 (0%)
c*nts
2 (1.7%)
c*nts
2 (1.7%)
Racist c*nts with fucking bells on. And c*nts.
110 (94%)

Total Members Voted: 117

Author Topic: Reform UK - let's be fair here  (Read 5953 times)

Bobsackamano

Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #120 on: July 10, 2024, 11:41:38 am
Quote from: PaulF on July 10, 2024, 11:16:33 am
Historically , we've not lived for more than a handful of years beyond the useful productive age?  Yet most of us are planning for at least a dozen years of comfortable retirement. Have no idea how to square that circle.

(oh, the answer has to be robots and AI )

Current life expectancy is a snitch under 82 years with the retirement age set at 66 years. That's 16 years of retirement on average.

In 1950 life expectancy was just under 69 years whilst the pension age was 65 for men and 60 for women.

So yeah you are entirely correct, increasing life expectancy like that in such a short time is an incredible human achievement, we just never figured out how to pay for it.


As a little historical side note the first state pension in 1908 was only paid at 70 years and this was only reduced to 65 for both sexes in 1925. Womens pension age was only reduced to 60 in 1940 and this was done so couples could claim the married pension rate as the cultural norm was for men to be slightly older than women when they married each other.
thaddeus

Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #121 on: July 10, 2024, 11:48:47 am
Quote from: PaulF on July 10, 2024, 11:16:33 am
Historically , we've not lived for more than a handful of years beyond the useful productive age?  Yet most of us are planning for at least a dozen years of comfortable retirement. Have no idea how to square that circle.

(oh, the answer has to be robots and AI )
The state pension age of 65 was set in 1925 when life expectancy from birth was around 50 years old and up until the 1950s life expectancy was below the current retirement age.  Since 1970 life expectancy has gone up by about 10 years whilst the state pension age has gone up by one year for men and six years for women.  As ever with averages though that hides lots of inequalities with some living to beyond 100 and some not enjoying any kind of retirement.

Life expectancy in much of the world is still below our current retirement ages.

I think the UK spends about 10-15% of tax income on the state pension.  The NHS is about 18-20% as a comparison.  I don't really have any comment to make on those figures as both are essential for most people but it's ever more difficult to find such sums.

AI and robotics could solve loads of problems but realistically will just make us ever more dependent on corporations - I daren't think how much money the public sector spend on Microsoft licensing each year!

Edit: Bobsackamano beat me on the stats  ;D
PaulF

Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #122 on: July 10, 2024, 12:45:30 pm
I was being tongue in cheek about the AI and the robots.
I wonder why this massive problem isn't even on the radar of most manifestos.
Maybe because the attempts , as outlined above, have been such a disaster.

Might go and watch Logan's run.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #123 on: July 10, 2024, 01:27:18 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 10, 2024, 12:45:30 pm
I was being tongue in cheek about the AI and the robots.
I wonder why this massive problem isn't even on the radar of most manifestos.
Maybe because the attempts , as outlined above, have been such a disaster.

Might go and watch Logan's run.

If you want some dystopian fiction regarding AI and Robots I'd recommend Kazuo Ishiguro's book Klara and the Sun.

Though inevitably Japan has already tried something similar with it's Care Robots. Didn't really work out...

https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/01/09/1065135/japan-automating-eldercare-robots/
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #124 on: July 11, 2024, 01:14:23 pm
The deputy leader has just been unceremoniously dumped by Frottage so that Tice can take the position.

Hes now in something of a strop and appears to have only just noticed that Frottage having completely unchecked power is perhaps not the greatest thing, and that some form of democracy in an organisation currently shouting about Parliamentary elections being undemocratic would probably be a good idea.

Of course he had no issue with it a short time ago when he was on the inside pissing out.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #125 on: July 11, 2024, 01:33:26 pm
Quote from: Kekule on July 11, 2024, 01:14:23 pm
The deputy leader has just been unceremoniously dumped by Frottage so that Tice can take the position.

Hes now in something of a strop and appears to have only just noticed that Frottage having completely unchecked power is perhaps not the greatest thing, and that some form of democracy in an organisation currently shouting about Parliamentary elections being undemocratic would probably be a good idea.

Of course he had no issue with it a short time ago when he was on the inside pissing out.

Ben Habib who was born in Pakistan.

Wonder if the penny has dropped?
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #126 on: July 11, 2024, 01:34:27 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 11, 2024, 01:33:26 pm
Ben Habib who was born in Pakistan.

Wonder if the penny has dropped?
Nope. Its just all about me me me and hes been shafted. Which is of course funny
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #127 on: July 11, 2024, 01:41:54 pm
It's frankly amazing that a "party" of a handful of people needs a grand title like "Deputy leader".

Do you reckon Tice demands Frottage refers to him as his "Vice Admiral" when they go out on pedalo.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #128 on: July 11, 2024, 01:47:42 pm
Quote from: Kekule on July 11, 2024, 01:41:54 pm
It's frankly amazing that a "party" of a handful of people needs a grand title like "Deputy leader".

Do you reckon Tice demands Frottage refers to him as his "Vice Admiral" when they go out on pedalo.

I just saw on Twitter, Lee Anderson has been made Chief Whip of their 5 MPs. Tha't basically a WhatsApp group chat admin.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #129 on: July 11, 2024, 02:09:07 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on July 11, 2024, 01:47:42 pm
I just saw on Twitter, Lee Anderson has been made Chief Whip of their 5 MPs. Tha't basically a WhatsApp group chat admin.

The prefix "chief" would rather imply that he'll have a deputy or assistant does it not? So a leader, a deputy leader and more whips than there are MPs to whip!

Comical.

Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #130 on: July 11, 2024, 02:41:49 pm
A vote from three of them is a majority.
( I must admit I thought they only had four MPs. Five is disappointing. Well obviously one is, but yo know what I mean)
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #131 on: July 11, 2024, 02:43:35 pm
Quote from: Kekule on July 11, 2024, 01:41:54 pm
It's frankly amazing that a "party" of a handful of people needs a grand title like "Deputy leader".

Do you reckon Tice demands Frottage refers to him as his "Vice Admiral" when they go out on pedalo.

Probably calls him Imperial wizard
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #132 on: July 11, 2024, 04:42:54 pm
I occasionally dip into an article from the right wing press to keep aware of what they're angrily ranting about but it's not something I can put myself through too frequently.  Have any of the Tory stalwart papers starting to throw behind Reform or are they just sticking to be anti-Labour?

Presumably the Torygraph will hold true but I could well see the despicable red top rag championing Reform for the next few years.  That particular rag never gets my online clicks so I've no idea what they're belching out.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #133 on: July 11, 2024, 10:50:05 pm
Daily express seem to be banging on about all the rich people fleeing the country
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #134 on: July 11, 2024, 10:56:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 11, 2024, 10:50:05 pm
Daily express seem to be banging on about all the rich people fleeing the country

The Apple News App shows a lot of newspapers headlines and the Telegraph is exactly the same, millionaires are leaving by the plane load, how to protect your pension from a Labour tax raid etc etc
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #135 on: July 11, 2024, 11:47:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July 11, 2024, 10:56:28 pm
The Apple News App shows a lot of newspapers headlines and the Telegraph is exactly the same, millionaires are leaving by the plane load, how to protect your pension from a Labour tax raid etc etc

The Telegraph says that it's duty now is to "hold the government to account".

No it isn't you pompous twats. It is to spread as much lies and toxicity about the government as you can and to defend the class interests of your rich and wealthy readership. 
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #136 on: July 12, 2024, 05:43:34 am
Quote from: thaddeus on July 11, 2024, 04:42:54 pm
I occasionally dip into an article from the right wing press to keep aware of what they're angrily ranting about but it's not something I can put myself through too frequently.  Have any of the Tory stalwart papers starting to throw behind Reform or are they just sticking to be anti-Labour?

Presumably the Torygraph will hold true but I could well see the despicable red top rag championing Reform for the next few years.  That particular rag never gets my online clicks so I've no idea what they're belching out.

I heard on The Rest is Politics that the red-top rag was supporting Labour. Not surprising - Murdoch rags supported Labor in Australia in '07 when the polls forecast a landslide loss for the incumbent conservatives. That old c*nt knows which way the wind blows.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #137 on: July 12, 2024, 06:52:30 am
Quote from: GreatEx on July 12, 2024, 05:43:34 am
I heard on The Rest is Politics that the red-top rag was supporting Labour. Not surprising - Murdoch rags supported Labor in Australia in '07 when the polls forecast a landslide loss for the incumbent conservatives. That old c*nt knows which way the wind blows.
Pre-election they were always going to support the favourites.  Post-election though I think they may champion Reform.

I see from a Beeb article that Streeting has done another interview/article with them so Labour still courting the horrible b'stards even with a five-year "supermajority".  Maybe pragmatic to head off a Reform takeover but I still wish they'd have nothing to do with the rag.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #138 on: July 12, 2024, 07:27:40 am
In FPTP system , especially with Liverpool highly likely to vote red, I expect Labour's election winning machine are happy to court the rag.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #139 on: July 12, 2024, 07:29:03 am
Quote from: west_london_red on July 11, 2024, 10:56:28 pm
The Apple News App shows a lot of newspapers headlines and the Telegraph is exactly the same, millionaires are leaving by the plane load, how to protect your pension from a Labour tax raid etc etc
I expect they pay sod all tax anyway so good riddance.
Possibly we'll lose a knightsbridge restaurant or two as they struggle , maybe a ferrari dealership , but mostly I doubt the drop in tax take will register.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #140 on: July 12, 2024, 07:46:37 am
Quote from: PaulF on July 11, 2024, 02:41:49 pm
A vote from three of them is a majority.
( I must admit I thought they only had four MPs. Five is disappointing. Well obviously one is, but yo know what I mean)

The fifth one came in late on Friday I think, it was the 649th constituency to declare - a tight race in Essex that had gone to a recount.

Final result in England sees Reform win fifth seat

Less than 100 votes ahead of Labour, and the Tory incumbent of 14 years knocked down to 3rd place:

Voting breakdown

    James McMurdock (Reform) 12,178 (30.79%)

    Jack Ferguson (Labour) 12,080 (30.54%)

    Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative) 10,159 (25.69%)

Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #141 on: July 12, 2024, 07:51:25 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 11, 2024, 01:33:26 pm
Ben Habib who was born in Pakistan.

Wonder if the penny has dropped?

The other deputy, David Bull (the TV Doctor who was briefly on the BBC coverage looking quite slimy), has been dropped as well after failing to win a seat - although he seems to be a lot more gracious (in public) as he probably doesn't want to cut any ties to the burgeoning 'movement'. If the Reform "party" had a wider footprint and any actual members you'd think they could find things for the non-MPs to do, but they've even given the presumably-ceremonial 'chair' position to that businessman who donated 200k to them during the election campaign, probably just so he can have photo ops with F'rage to boost his 'executive concierge' business amongst that sort of client.

Also I should add that the new chair is Zia Yusuf, a Scottish-born Muslim son of Sri Lankan migrants. I'm not contesting that lots of Reform supporters are racist (or that it doesn't run through the party entirely), but I think they've got some pretty good retorts to the accusation that Habib was dumped because of his ethnicity or birthplace.  As I alluded to, I think these manoeuvres are made more because their main non-Tice backer wanted a proper post to grift off, and the electoral losers Habib and Bull had to be sacrificed for it.

Actually it may even be more insidious than that, this guy specialises in bringing high-profile clients in to London and arranging things for them. He's now chair of Reform and can get these people an audience with F'rage, an MP and party leader, directly. I wonder which sort of person might seek that under-the-radar service?
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #142 on: July 12, 2024, 10:32:27 am
Interesting and not surprising.

Wonder if Frottage will ever drop or modify his economic hard right beliefs in the hope of more electoral success?


Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #143 on: July 12, 2024, 10:40:04 am
Quote from: Libertine on July 12, 2024, 10:32:27 am
Interesting and not surprising.

Wonder if Frottage will ever drop or modify his economic hard right beliefs in the hope of more electoral success?




I doubt it, as personal financial interest seems to be the aim of the game for him and his cronies. It's what makes him even more odious in my view, as I'm not even sure he's a committed fascist (although a committed racist to be sure!), just an all-round charlatan willing to sacrifice anything and everything for a few quid and the limelight.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #144 on: July 12, 2024, 10:46:42 am
Quote from: Libertine on July 12, 2024, 10:32:27 am
Interesting and not surprising.

...

Wonder if Frottage will ever drop or modify his economic hard right beliefs in the hope of more electoral success?
The right impoverish more people through growing inequality and the far right take advantage with the promise of left-wing economic policies.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #145 on: July 12, 2024, 10:50:04 am
Quote from: Libertine on July 12, 2024, 10:32:27 am
Interesting and not surprising.

Wonder if Frottage will ever drop or modify his economic hard right beliefs in the hope of more electoral success?




He hardly ever talks about his economic views, its just immigration, immigration, immigration.

He wants to cut government spending and taxes significantly, so the question needs to be what are you going to cut? Because despite his bluster immigrants and asylum seekers dont cost us much if anything.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #146 on: July 12, 2024, 10:50:55 am
Quote from: thaddeus on July 12, 2024, 10:46:42 am
The right impoverish more people through growing inequality and the far right take advantage with the promise of left-wing economic policies.

Theyll be promising to build autobahns next.
Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 12:06:29 pm
Led By Donkeys
@ByDonkeys
Everything you need to know about Nigel Frottage

https://x.com/ByDonkeys/status/1797651718852804923



It's been 8yrs since the referendum, how can people still be repeating the same rubbish now, how they miss all the corner shops as if it's all the EUs fault. d/heads.
They must live in a bubble repeating the same rubbish over and over all their lives.

Apparently, it aint England anymore becauseand I quotethere used to be pubs everywhere and betting shops everywhere.

https://x.com/twisted__kidney/status/1820555422354256054
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 12:18:25 pm
The UK is in a toxic relationship with Frottage, and it keeps missing very obvious red flags.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
He seems to be hiding again though doesn't he.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 03:14:25 pm
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 03:42:48 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
He seems to be hiding again though doesn't he.
He's the full definition of a coward! Fucking c*nt!
All blame should on him for both brexshit and and the riots these past few days  :no  :wanker :wanker :no :butt
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 04:19:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:18:25 pm
The UK is in a toxic relationship with Frottage, and it keeps missing very obvious red flags.
..and speaking of red flags, there are the links back to Putin. There appears little doubt that Russian money aided and abetted the Brexit lies and our courts have been used to try and shut up any journalists that highlighted this (e.g. Carole Cadwalladr), often using libel laws to target individuals who might be less able financially to fight it. Frottage has long been an admirer of Putin so it's not a stretch to suggest that he might be having his strings pulled. You'd hope that the security services have got him on their radar. Ditto Johnson. Alarm bells should have been deafening as soon as the scruffy idiot ditched his security detail at a high level NATO meeting and was seen a couple of days later hardly able to walk straight after partying with Russians including a supposedly ex-KGB agent (are they ever "ex"?). All this trouble and strife is music to Putin's ears.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 04:55:44 pm
A useful guide to the far rights equivalent of the Judean Peoples Front,et al, from todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/aug/07/the-edl-actors-and-conspiracy-theorists-a-guide-to-the-british-far-right?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #154 on: Today at 08:33:18 pm
Has Frottage been a regular in parliament since he won Clacton?
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #155 on: Today at 09:21:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:33:18 pm
Has Frottage been a regular in parliament since he won Clacton?

No.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
Reply #156 on: Today at 11:10:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:33:18 pm
Has Frottage been a regular in parliament since he won Clacton?

That Frottage acolyte Alex Phillips was on Newsnight earlier. Like her mentor, shes a slippery fucker; her words are very carefully chosen, but shes a badun.

I do wonder why the Beeb continues to invite such people onto their current affairs programmes - they are entirely unrepresentative, and dont deserve the coverage they get - its very odd, and rather sinister imo.
