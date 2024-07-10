Ben Habib who was born in Pakistan.



Wonder if the penny has dropped?



The other deputy, David Bull (the TV Doctor who was briefly on the BBC coverage looking quite slimy), has been dropped as well after failing to win a seat - although he seems to be a lot more gracious (in public) as he probably doesn't want to cut any ties to the burgeoning 'movement'. If the Reform "party" had a wider footprint and any actual members you'd think they could find things for the non-MPs to do, but they've even given the presumably-ceremonial 'chair' position to that businessman who donated 200k to them during the election campaign, probably just so he can have photo ops with F'rage to boost his 'executive concierge' business amongst that sort of client.Also I should add that the new chair is Zia Yusuf, a Scottish-born Muslim son of Sri Lankan migrants. I'm not contesting that lots of Reform supporters are racist (or that it doesn't run through the party entirely), but I think they've got some pretty good retorts to the accusation that Habib was dumped because of his ethnicity or birthplace. As I alluded to, I think these manoeuvres are made more because their main non-Tice backer wanted a proper post to grift off, and the electoral losers Habib and Bull had to be sacrificed for it.Actually it may even be more insidious than that, this guy specialises in bringing high-profile clients in to London and arranging things for them. He's now chair of Reform and can get these people an audience with F'rage, an MP and party leader, directly. I wonder which sort of person might seek that under-the-radar service?