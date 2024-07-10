Poll

Do we think they are..?

c*nts
3 (2.9%)
c*nts
0 (0%)
c*nts
2 (1.9%)
c*nts
1 (1%)
Racist c*nts with fucking bells on. And c*nts.
98 (94.2%)

Total Members Voted: 104

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Reform UK - let's be fair here  (Read 4062 times)

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #120 on: July 10, 2024, 11:41:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July 10, 2024, 11:16:33 am
Historically , we've not lived for more than a handful of years beyond the useful productive age?  Yet most of us are planning for at least a dozen years of comfortable retirement. Have no idea how to square that circle.

(oh, the answer has to be robots and AI )

Current life expectancy is a snitch under 82 years with the retirement age set at 66 years. That's 16 years of retirement on average.

In 1950 life expectancy was just under 69 years whilst the pension age was 65 for men and 60 for women.

So yeah you are entirely correct, increasing life expectancy like that in such a short time is an incredible human achievement, we just never figured out how to pay for it.


As a little historical side note the first state pension in 1908 was only paid at 70 years and this was only reduced to 65 for both sexes in 1925. Womens pension age was only reduced to 60 in 1940 and this was done so couples could claim the married pension rate as the cultural norm was for men to be slightly older than women when they married each other.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #121 on: July 10, 2024, 11:48:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July 10, 2024, 11:16:33 am
Historically , we've not lived for more than a handful of years beyond the useful productive age?  Yet most of us are planning for at least a dozen years of comfortable retirement. Have no idea how to square that circle.

(oh, the answer has to be robots and AI )
The state pension age of 65 was set in 1925 when life expectancy from birth was around 50 years old and up until the 1950s life expectancy was below the current retirement age.  Since 1970 life expectancy has gone up by about 10 years whilst the state pension age has gone up by one year for men and six years for women.  As ever with averages though that hides lots of inequalities with some living to beyond 100 and some not enjoying any kind of retirement.

Life expectancy in much of the world is still below our current retirement ages.

I think the UK spends about 10-15% of tax income on the state pension.  The NHS is about 18-20% as a comparison.  I don't really have any comment to make on those figures as both are essential for most people but it's ever more difficult to find such sums.

AI and robotics could solve loads of problems but realistically will just make us ever more dependent on corporations - I daren't think how much money the public sector spend on Microsoft licensing each year!

Edit: Bobsackamano beat me on the stats  ;D
« Last Edit: July 10, 2024, 11:51:48 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,675
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #122 on: July 10, 2024, 12:45:30 pm »
I was being tongue in cheek about the AI and the robots.
I wonder why this massive problem isn't even on the radar of most manifestos.
Maybe because the attempts , as outlined above, have been such a disaster.

Might go and watch Logan's run.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #123 on: July 10, 2024, 01:27:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 10, 2024, 12:45:30 pm
I was being tongue in cheek about the AI and the robots.
I wonder why this massive problem isn't even on the radar of most manifestos.
Maybe because the attempts , as outlined above, have been such a disaster.

Might go and watch Logan's run.

If you want some dystopian fiction regarding AI and Robots I'd recommend Kazuo Ishiguro's book Klara and the Sun.

Though inevitably Japan has already tried something similar with it's Care Robots. Didn't really work out...

https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/01/09/1065135/japan-automating-eldercare-robots/
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 01:14:23 pm »
The deputy leader has just been unceremoniously dumped by Frottage so that Tice can take the position.

Hes now in something of a strop and appears to have only just noticed that Frottage having completely unchecked power is perhaps not the greatest thing, and that some form of democracy in an organisation currently shouting about Parliamentary elections being undemocratic would probably be a good idea.

Of course he had no issue with it a short time ago when he was on the inside pissing out.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,846
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 01:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:14:23 pm
The deputy leader has just been unceremoniously dumped by Frottage so that Tice can take the position.

Hes now in something of a strop and appears to have only just noticed that Frottage having completely unchecked power is perhaps not the greatest thing, and that some form of democracy in an organisation currently shouting about Parliamentary elections being undemocratic would probably be a good idea.

Of course he had no issue with it a short time ago when he was on the inside pissing out.

Ben Habib who was born in Pakistan.

Wonder if the penny has dropped?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,414
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 01:34:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:33:26 pm
Ben Habib who was born in Pakistan.

Wonder if the penny has dropped?
Nope. Its just all about me me me and hes been shafted. Which is of course funny
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 01:41:54 pm »
It's frankly amazing that a "party" of a handful of people needs a grand title like "Deputy leader".

Do you reckon Tice demands Frottage refers to him as his "Vice Admiral" when they go out on pedalo.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,126
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 01:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:41:54 pm
It's frankly amazing that a "party" of a handful of people needs a grand title like "Deputy leader".

Do you reckon Tice demands Frottage refers to him as his "Vice Admiral" when they go out on pedalo.

I just saw on Twitter, Lee Anderson has been made Chief Whip of their 5 MPs. Tha't basically a WhatsApp group chat admin.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 02:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:47:42 pm
I just saw on Twitter, Lee Anderson has been made Chief Whip of their 5 MPs. Tha't basically a WhatsApp group chat admin.

The prefix "chief" would rather imply that he'll have a deputy or assistant does it not? So a leader, a deputy leader and more whips than there are MPs to whip!

Comical.

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,675
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 pm »
A vote from three of them is a majority.
( I must admit I thought they only had four MPs. Five is disappointing. Well obviously one is, but yo know what I mean)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,094
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 02:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:41:54 pm
It's frankly amazing that a "party" of a handful of people needs a grand title like "Deputy leader".

Do you reckon Tice demands Frottage refers to him as his "Vice Admiral" when they go out on pedalo.

Probably calls him Imperial wizard
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 04:42:54 pm »
I occasionally dip into an article from the right wing press to keep aware of what they're angrily ranting about but it's not something I can put myself through too frequently.  Have any of the Tory stalwart papers starting to throw behind Reform or are they just sticking to be anti-Labour?

Presumably the Torygraph will hold true but I could well see the despicable red top rag championing Reform for the next few years.  That particular rag never gets my online clicks so I've no idea what they're belching out.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,675
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 pm »
Daily express seem to be banging on about all the rich people fleeing the country
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:56:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:50:05 pm
Daily express seem to be banging on about all the rich people fleeing the country

The Apple News App shows a lot of newspapers headlines and the Telegraph is exactly the same, millionaires are leaving by the plane load, how to protect your pension from a Labour tax raid etc etc
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,144
  • The first five yards........
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:47:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:56:28 pm
The Apple News App shows a lot of newspapers headlines and the Telegraph is exactly the same, millionaires are leaving by the plane load, how to protect your pension from a Labour tax raid etc etc

The Telegraph says that it's duty now is to "hold the government to account".

No it isn't you pompous twats. It is to spread as much lies and toxicity about the government as you can and to defend the class interests of your rich and wealthy readership. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,524
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:43:34 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:42:54 pm
I occasionally dip into an article from the right wing press to keep aware of what they're angrily ranting about but it's not something I can put myself through too frequently.  Have any of the Tory stalwart papers starting to throw behind Reform or are they just sticking to be anti-Labour?

Presumably the Torygraph will hold true but I could well see the despicable red top rag championing Reform for the next few years.  That particular rag never gets my online clicks so I've no idea what they're belching out.

I heard on The Rest is Politics that the red-top rag was supporting Labour. Not surprising - Murdoch rags supported Labor in Australia in '07 when the polls forecast a landslide loss for the incumbent conservatives. That old c*nt knows which way the wind blows.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 