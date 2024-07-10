Historically , we've not lived for more than a handful of years beyond the useful productive age? Yet most of us are planning for at least a dozen years of comfortable retirement. Have no idea how to square that circle.



(oh, the answer has to be robots and AI )



The state pension age of 65 was set in 1925 when life expectancy from birth was around 50 years old and up until the 1950s life expectancy was below the current retirement age. Since 1970 life expectancy has gone up by about 10 years whilst the state pension age has gone up by one year for men and six years for women. As ever with averages though that hides lots of inequalities with some living to beyond 100 and some not enjoying any kind of retirement.Life expectancy in much of the world is still below our current retirement ages.I think the UK spends about 10-15% of tax income on the state pension. The NHS is about 18-20% as a comparison. I don't really have any comment to make on those figures as both are essential for most people but it's ever more difficult to find such sums.AI and robotics could solve loads of problems but realistically will just make us ever more dependent on corporations - I daren't think how much money the public sector spend on Microsoft licensing each year!Edit: Bobsackamano beat me on the stats