Oh absolutely, but joe public has been conditioned to think that isn't the case. And I believe a reasonable number of reform voters will know this for the NHS.

Less clear for them for housing, jobs etc though.

Making quite a few jumps here, but I think what we have is an ageing population problem. We don't save anywhere near enough to support ourselves in old age, so the government runs a massive ponzi scheme to tax more and more people to pay for the elderly. And as a nation that population isn't growing fast enough, so we import immigrants. I



Gideon saw it coming which is why he was so keen to promote pensions. It wasn't about thinking 50 years into the future for 20-year olds, it was just about plumping up the pension funds to see them through the boomer generation. It would certainly help though if everyone was able to reach retirement age with a decent private pension pot! It's unfortunately very apparent in both private and public sector that the terms of pension schemes get worse by the year so newer starters have less incentive to join.There's not really a solution to ageing populations. If you keep artificially raising the tax-payer part of the demographic through immigration then you just create an ever growing need for future immigration.Theresa May tried to find some sort of solution but her idea was immediately labelled as a "dementia tax" and withdrawn. Johnson faked a "Health and Social Care Levy" but the money clearly went elsewhere. Raising the retirement age is being done slowly but even with medical advancements the majority of people can't work beyond 70 - if they're physically and mentally able then most will at that point have taken on caring responsibilities for their parents and/or grandchildren.When you look around the world the residents of the UK are still very well supported by the state compared to most countries but it's only heading one way. Reform don't have any answers beyond rhetoric.