I don't want to get into an argument on PR, and I would certainly like a more representative system. However I'm happy to see Deform and its support hamstrung by the current system, especially if they're attempting to exploit a perceived loophole.



Even if the paper candidates are real people, putting them up to boost the vote share is akin to Britain First buying likes on FB to give the impression that you have more support than you actually do - or at least suggest that your support has deeper roots than it does and that you're more than just a protest party.



Frottage has been relying on smoke and mirrors in this way to over inflate his perceived support for a decade. We've all complained how this no-mark got the kind of exposure and publicity of a mainstream politician for the sake of "balance". As a result he's finally starting to gain some traction, and he needs cutting off at the knees.



I know that tactical voting can also be considered an "exploit" of FPTP, but the Lib Dems don't put up candidates nationally knowing they can't win because they're deliberately trying to skewer the election results. That's why I don't support Labour or the Lib Dems deliberately standing down candidates in Tory seats to give the other party a clear run at it - that really is undemocratic in my view. But Frottage will and has done this, and it's partly what helped Boris crack 2019.



Deform and Frottage aren't trying to give a voice to 4 million odd voters. It's nothing but a power play, and should be treated with due contempt. UKIP has been around for a good 30 odd years, but I swear that 10 years ago I'd not even heard of Frottage. He just seemed to pop into existence with a ready made political profile and everything after apparently quitting the Tories. Then he jumped ship from UKIP as soon as Brexit was achievable. He's only about himself and is dodgy af.



Good post Red, you made some points I should of mentioned but the point highlighted puts it far better than I have.Many people were saying Reform are going to win dozens of seats before the election, a few people said they might even end up the opposition so I checked out Reforms chances of wining in every single seat in the country, not as hard as it sounds, just checked what price the bookies offered for every Reform candidate in every seat.All I saw was 50/1 to 500/1 for the vast majority of candidates so it did give me good reason to challenge the belief that Reform will win many seats.I estimated Reform gaining up to around 5 seats with a maximum of 9 with a few shock results.There are 650 seats in Parliament. I would say Reform knowingly stood around 630 candidates with zero chance of wining, clever really as I imagine it didn't cost him a penny. each candidate paid their own deposit.we now know why Frottage did this. if we add up the total number of votes received by these 630 odd no-hope Reform candidates then I wouldn't be surprised if that came to 4 million.Frottage had this planned, he knew Reforms vote share for each candidate would probably be around 5000 to 20000 if the Reform candidates with a chance stood which weakens his fight for PR, so he stood as many Reform candidates as possible to artificially inflate Reforms total votes, it worked, it's now 800.000 per MP.He's no different to Trump. a con-man who looked for a way to exploit our democracy.