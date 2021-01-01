Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Reform UK - let's be fair here
Poll
Do we think they are..?
c*nts
1 (3.8%)
c*nts
0 (0%)
c*nts
1 (3.8%)
c*nts
0 (0%)
Racist c*nts with fucking bells on. And c*nts.
24 (92.3%)
Total Members Voted:
26
Author
Topic: Reform UK - let's be fair here (Read 140 times)
Andy @ Allerton!
Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 74,079
Asterisks baby!
Reform UK - let's be fair here
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:39 pm »
So! A new Poll for the Nazi Party and their fucking Nazi fucking inbred fucking voters.
RAWK Have your say and let's be fair here :hugs
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm
They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height. Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
[new username under construction]
Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,577
Insert something awesome here!
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:59:17 am »
Man I saw c*nts and thought yep, didn't even read the rest of the list
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Reform UK - let's be fair here
