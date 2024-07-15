The house he left was on a road but he left it. Why?



Just speaking from my own experience to give an example of the kind of dumb decisions you make when you are not thinking straight.I was walking home after a night out and part of the route was a footpath down a steep slope. The slope was steep enough that the path did not go straight down but wound it's way back and forth. I decided that I didn't have the patience to do that and tried to go straight down the hill to cut the corners. Almost immediately I fell all the way down the hill, ending up in the mud at the bottom a little winded but otherwise fine.If you look at the area he went missing in you can see that there are lots of winding roads up and down steep hills. It is not a huge leap of imagination to see him deciding that he needed to make progress by cutting the corners and falling. Sadly for him the terrain was much less forgiving than it was for me.Another possibility...you mentioned how you thought he should have used Google maps. Given that he was in the hills it is very possible that there may have been a footpath marked that cut straight across some terrain feature (a hill or steep sided valley) that the roads had to go around. If he was on foot then Google may well have directed him off the road onto the most direct route.All of which are much more likely explanations than some kind of foul play.FWIW I do think that it is a possibility that some kind of argument happened at the AirBnB that made him leave abruptly and not fancy hanging around at the bus stop. But everything else suggests that that is where any outside involvement ended. He made at least two calls after leaving and did not say anything about feeling threatened.