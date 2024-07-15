« previous next »
Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
July 15, 2024, 04:29:57 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 15, 2024, 03:01:30 pm
This is now what we get on social media ::)

I'd love to know (not really) what they think about the TV Doctor.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
July 15, 2024, 05:41:44 pm
My mates brother was in a snowboarding accident where he fell into a small hole and landed in a cave, hurting himself badly. He was alone and in a remote enough area and only for someone spotting him earlier in the general area, rescue services say he might not have been found for a long time. They managed to locate him using a thermal drone but could only do so with the rough location as there was such a wide area involved.

Im guessing even thermal drones will have missed the body in this case because the death happening fairly soon after the fall. It doesnt strike me as odd at all that he was missed in initial searches.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
July 15, 2024, 05:46:37 pm
Quote from: thejbs on July 15, 2024, 05:41:44 pm
My mates brother was in a snowboarding accident where he fell into a small hole and landed in a cave, hurting himself badly. He was alone and in a remote enough area and only for someone spotting him earlier in the general area, rescue services say he might not have been found for a long time. They managed to locate him using a thermal drone but could only do so with the rough location as there was such a wide area involved.

Im guessing even thermal drones will have missed the body in this case because the death happening fairly soon after the fall. It doesnt strike me as odd at all that he was missed in initial searches.

I'm not sure how useful a thermal drone would be in a baking hot and rocky environment anyway.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
July 15, 2024, 06:05:43 pm
So it's pretty much what everyone theorised from the beginning. And instead, this lads memory has been sullied by a month of social media investigation by amateur sleuths and their tip offs (and spurred on by clickbait tabloid media), and his family have not only had the joy of losing a son, but of being in the middle of that shitstorm.

Well done all.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
July 15, 2024, 06:10:52 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July 15, 2024, 06:05:43 pm
So it's pretty much what everyone theorised from the beginning. And instead, this lads memory has been sullied by a month of social media investigation by amateur sleuths and their tip offs (and spurred on by clickbait tabloid media), and his family have not only had the joy of losing a son, but of being in the middle of that shitstorm.

Well done all.

It's been on here too. It was "clear as daylight" what had happened apparently.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
July 15, 2024, 10:31:44 pm
The video of the ravine on bbc news shows how absolutely treacherous it was. You wouldve need proper gear to trek through it. Poor lad. At least his family have closure and can get some peace now.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 03:52:40 pm
So there was no Moroccans, no boat, no bag of drugs, no Rolex, no stabbing on the beach, no sightings of him watching an England game, no sex trafficking, no organ trafficking , no drug mules, no nothing. Just a lad off his tits that got lost and fell down a big hole.

The internet is a real c*nt sometimes, and some of the people at the other end of the internet are bigger c*nts. The Tick-tock generation.

RIP to the lad, and condolences to his family and friends.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 05:02:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 15, 2024, 06:10:52 pm
It's been on here too. It was "clear as daylight" what had happened apparently.

I'm counting this as social media. Those posters have all gone quiet now. They had their fun.

RIP to Jay Slater, and condolences to his family and friends.

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 03:52:40 pm
So there was no Moroccans, no boat, no bag of drugs, no Rolex, no stabbing on the beach, no sightings of him watching an England game, no sex trafficking, no organ trafficking , no drug mules, no nothing. Just a lad off his tits that got lost and fell down a big hole.

The internet is a real c*nt sometimes, and some of the people at the other end of the internet are bigger c*nts. The Tick-tock generation.

RIP to the lad, and condolences to his family and friends.

And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?
A young man with a chequered past, goes to a place in the middle of nowhere. Then walks for 4 hours (in the wrong direction and off-road) across treacherous ground rather walk on the road that he had to cross, when he could easily see the correct direction.
I'm no detective, but if I'm his folks, I want to get to the bottom of that. Even someone who is "off his tits" has some sense of danger and an instinct to survive.
Phoning his girlfriend and saying that his phone only had one percent left on it is a bit of a red herring. That was close to where he died, but he had been walking for hours. When he left that house, there would have been 10% or more. Even if he was paralytic or high, the first thing someone his age would do would be to use his phone to call up Google maps which would tell him which direction to walk on the road.
If he went that far off road, it would not be a huge stretch to believe that he did it because he thought he was in some kind of danger on the road and had to get off it.
You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to want answers to that series of events. RIP you say, a sentiment I echo, but also spare a thought to his parents who will never find peace until this is investigated further.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?
A young man with a chequered past, goes to a place in the middle of nowhere. Then walks for 4 hours (in the wrong direction and off-road) across treacherous ground rather walk on the road that he had to cross, when he could easily see the correct direction.
I'm no detective, but if I'm his folks, I want to get to the bottom of that. Even someone who is "off his tits" has some sense of danger and an instinct to survive.
Phoning his girlfriend and saying that his phone only had one percent left on it is a bit of a red herring. That was close to where he died, but he had been walking for hours. When he left that house, there would have been 10% or more. Even if he was paralytic or high, the first thing someone his age would do would be to use his phone to call up Google maps which would tell him which direction to walk on the road.
If he went that far off road, it would not be a huge stretch to believe that he did it because he thought he was in some kind of danger on the road and had to get off it.
You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to want answers to that series of events. RIP you say, a sentiment I echo, but also spare a thought to his parents who will never find peace until this is investigated further.

almost everything in your post is a huge stretch. Completely ignoring the most obvious and likely turn of events. Lad under the influence, in a place he didn't know (whether or not that's because he was up to no good, or some other nefarious reasons which I doubt) ends up trying to walk home, in incredibly challenging terrain and sadly succumbs.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 08:06:53 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?


Well they seem pretty accepting of it?

You're looking for a conspiracy when there really isn't one to be found.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 08:22:15 pm
What I find mad is how collectively everyone seems to have decided this case is fair game to have a joke about. Especially the younger generation who pride themselves on tolerance and the #bekind slogans etc. Twitter has been full of memes and jokes about it, football fans singing about him, there's this weird mob mentality where for some reason certain cases are allowed to be exceptions to the usual rule.

I get that he had a colourful past, to put it kindly, but really in these instances you're thinking of the family and it must've been absolutely horrible for them. Horrible enough without a load of dickheads looking for likes by posting wind up comments on their official search pages on Facebook.

It really has been one of those stories that has brought out the worst in social media and the worst in the great British public.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 08:29:50 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
I'm no detective

Thats fairly clear
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm
almost everything in your post is a huge stretch. Completely ignoring the most obvious and likely turn of events. Lad under the influence, in a place he didn't know (whether or not that's because he was up to no good, or some other nefarious reasons which I doubt) ends up trying to walk home, in incredibly challenging terrain and sadly succumbs.

Nothing I have said is a huge stretch.
A lad under the influence who had at least 4 hours to walk it off. No doubt the toxicology report will shed light on your hypothesis.
The house he left was on a road but he left it. Why?
I haven't posted anything that a concerned parent wouldn't ask.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 10:41:52 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:29:50 pm
Thats fairly clear

And you stop at 'he was off his face, end of story' too.
Run that by his folks mate. ::)
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm
Nothing I have said is a huge stretch.
A lad under the influence who had at least 4 hours to walk it off. No doubt the toxicology report will shed light on your hypothesis.
The house he left was on a road but he left it. Why?
I haven't posted anything that a concerned parent wouldn't ask.

He left the house to catch a bus back to Los Cristianos (where he was staying) and faced a 2 hour wait, so made the decision (likely under the influence of booze and/or other) to try and hike there through extremely tough terrain, and unfortunately fell down a ravine.  Its all reported.

Accidents happen daily without being subject to conspiracies.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?
A young man with a chequered past, goes to a place in the middle of nowhere. Then walks for 4 hours (in the wrong direction and off-road) across treacherous ground rather walk on the road that he had to cross, when he could easily see the correct direction.
I'm no detective, but if I'm his folks, I want to get to the bottom of that. Even someone who is "off his tits" has some sense of danger and an instinct to survive.
Phoning his girlfriend and saying that his phone only had one percent left on it is a bit of a red herring. That was close to where he died, but he had been walking for hours. When he left that house, there would have been 10% or more. Even if he was paralytic or high, the first thing someone his age would do would be to use his phone to call up Google maps which would tell him which direction to walk on the road.
If he went that far off road, it would not be a huge stretch to believe that he did it because he thought he was in some kind of danger on the road and had to get off it.
You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to want answers to that series of events. RIP you say, a sentiment I echo, but also spare a thought to his parents who will never find peace until this is investigated further.

Have you never been blocked/high? Or young?  You make daft decisions that seem completely irrational to a sober person. In his stupor he may have thought it was a shortcut. Or that it would be more pleasant than walking on the road. He likely had no idea how dangerous and inhospitable it was - most posters on here had no idea.

Ive ended up lost in a forest at 5am as a pissed 20 year old after an attempted shortcut. And thats in a city.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 11:03:10 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm
The house he left was on a road but he left it. Why?

Just speaking from my own experience to give an example of the kind of dumb decisions you make when you are not thinking straight.

I was walking home after a night out and part of the route was a footpath down a steep slope. The slope was steep enough that the path did not go straight down but wound it's way back and forth. I decided that I didn't have the patience to do that and tried to go straight down the hill to cut the corners. Almost immediately I fell all the way down the hill, ending up in the mud at the bottom a little winded but otherwise fine.

If you look at the area he went missing in you can see that there are lots of winding roads up and down steep hills. It is not a huge leap of imagination to see him deciding that he needed to make progress by cutting the corners and falling. Sadly for him the terrain was much less forgiving than it was for me.

Another possibility...you mentioned how you thought he should have used Google maps. Given that he was in the hills it is very possible that there may have been a footpath marked that cut straight across some terrain feature (a hill or steep sided valley) that the roads had to go around. If he was on foot then Google may well have directed him off the road onto the most direct route.

All of which are much more likely explanations than some kind of foul play.

FWIW I do think that it is a possibility that some kind of argument happened at the AirBnB that made him leave abruptly and not fancy hanging around at the bus stop. But everything else suggests that that is where any outside involvement ended. He made at least two calls after leaving and did not say anything about feeling threatened.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm
Ironically the Spanish police never did stop searching, despite reporting at one point the search had ended.  They done this to prevent the area being swamped with social media conspiracy sleuths, predominantly from the UK, as referenced within the beeb article below.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckdgy27wyjlo
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Today at 09:56:19 am
Where's the 4 hour walk thing come from? I've not read that anywhere, I thought he was found fairly close to where his phone pinged which was close to the AirBnB wasn't it?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Today at 10:04:07 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?
A young man with a chequered past, goes to a place in the middle of nowhere. Then walks for 4 hours (in the wrong direction and off-road) across treacherous ground rather walk on the road that he had to cross, when he could easily see the correct direction.
I'm no detective, but if I'm his folks, I want to get to the bottom of that. Even someone who is "off his tits" has some sense of danger and an instinct to survive.
Phoning his girlfriend and saying that his phone only had one percent left on it is a bit of a red herring. That was close to where he died, but he had been walking for hours. When he left that house, there would have been 10% or more. Even if he was paralytic or high, the first thing someone his age would do would be to use his phone to call up Google maps which would tell him which direction to walk on the road.
If he went that far off road, it would not be a huge stretch to believe that he did it because he thought he was in some kind of danger on the road and had to get off it.
You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to want answers to that series of events. RIP you say, a sentiment I echo, but also spare a thought to his parents who will never find peace until this is investigated further.

The only people who won't let the parents find peace are the people continuing to peddle shite. If the parents want it investigated further, they can pursue that (although as it is, fallling down a ravine looks pretty clear cut). Until that time, stop continuing to peddle internet conspiracies under the guise of helping his parents find "the truth".

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Today at 10:33:47 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:56:19 am
Where's the 4 hour walk thing come from? I've not read that anywhere, I thought he was found fairly close to where his phone pinged which was close to the AirBnB wasn't it?

Saw it on Facebook, must be true  ::)

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Today at 02:57:20 pm
If Rob shows up back on Rawk wearing a 12k rolex it's case closed for me
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Today at 03:13:32 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 02:57:20 pm
If Rob shows up back on Rawk wearing a 12k rolex it's case closed for me

It was Rob, with a candlestick, in the back of a 26 tonner.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Today at 04:02:45 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 03:13:32 pm
It was Rob, with a candlestick, in the back of a 26 tonner.

Is this Cluedo or Mills and Boon?
