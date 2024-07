My mates brother was in a snowboarding accident where he fell into a small hole and landed in a cave, hurting himself badly. He was alone and in a remote enough area and only for someone spotting him earlier in the general area, rescue services say he might not have been found for a long time. They managed to locate him using a thermal drone but could only do so with the rough location as there was such a wide area involved.



Iím guessing even thermal drones will have missed the body in this case because the death happening fairly soon after the fall. It doesnít strike me as odd at all that he was missed in initial searches.