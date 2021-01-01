« previous next »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:50:17 am
I know people like to shit on social media, but this stuff (except specifically the Rolex) has been going around for well over a week. Why do you think so many people (including me in this thread) think foul-play is involved?

It might still be mis-adventure, but I strongly think it is foul play and that his body will never be found.

Been following the case and within a couple of days of him going missing people were saying about the watch, never mentioned that it was specifically a rolex at the beginning, but saying that he had stolen a watch worth 12k.

While the majority of things coming out would suggest foul play, at the end of the day it's all still speculation and there will be very few people out there that know the truth.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:09:23 am
I don't understand where you're getting your information from? I'm pretty sure the police don't release this sort of information from their investigations?

Yeah it's the famous british private investigator who has been over there doing his own investigation (due to lack of trust of the spanish investigator).  Hes seen snapchats from Jay sent to Jay's friends about him stealing a 12k rolex.  He also stated that his friends asked him to go back to the BnB to wait for the bus (presumably from another snapchat) and stated he was too scared to go back, which possibly fits why he went the wrong way from the BnB and into terrain (maybe to throw someone off his expected trail)?

The driver has been named as Ayub Qassim who the papers have dug up received a 9 year sentence in Luton for a drugs racket supplying into Wales.  He gave a brief interview to the Daily Fail on what happened last night.  The 2nd guy who Qassim was with has not been named yet and neither have been interviewed by british police, only spanish police who cleared them straight away.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:09:23 am
I don't understand where you're getting your information from? I'm pretty sure the police don't release this sort of information from their investigations?
It was reported on the Echo website last night. I'd heard about it earlier but didn't post it in case it was bull. Apparently mates of his have confirmed that he told them he'd 'acquired' someone's 12k Rolex. I've seen it posted numerous times now online. The info apparently comes from people the lad himself knows and who he told.
Itd be a bit shit to just be an unassuming, tangential part of this story and have the papers digging through and publishing your history for the world to see

That said, post some links I like a bit of hot tea

 :P
I think even in spite of these revelations, it seems quite clear what happened to him? Whether it was drunken bravado thinking he could easily walk it or he's decided to lam it after nicking a watch, the end result is the same. He's thought he's invincible and ended up lost, dehydrated and with no phone battery.

Two of his mates are saying he phoned them saying he was trying to walk home and was lost. It just seems open and shut since day one. Is there anything at all that suggests he was kidnapped or whatever else? Where is the foul play?
