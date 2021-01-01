I don't understand where you're getting your information from? I'm pretty sure the police don't release this sort of information from their investigations?



Yeah it's the famous british private investigator who has been over there doing his own investigation (due to lack of trust of the spanish investigator). Hes seen snapchats from Jay sent to Jay's friends about him stealing a 12k rolex. He also stated that his friends asked him to go back to the BnB to wait for the bus (presumably from another snapchat) and stated he was too scared to go back, which possibly fits why he went the wrong way from the BnB and into terrain (maybe to throw someone off his expected trail)?The driver has been named as Ayub Qassim who the papers have dug up received a 9 year sentence in Luton for a drugs racket supplying into Wales. He gave a brief interview to the Daily Fail on what happened last night. The 2nd guy who Qassim was with has not been named yet and neither have been interviewed by british police, only spanish police who cleared them straight away.