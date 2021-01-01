I think even in spite of these revelations, it seems quite clear what happened to him? Whether it was drunken bravado thinking he could easily walk it or he's decided to lam it after nicking a watch, the end result is the same. He's thought he's invincible and ended up lost, dehydrated and with no phone battery.
Two of his mates are saying he phoned them saying he was trying to walk home and was lost. It just seems open and shut since day one. Is there anything at all that suggests he was kidnapped or whatever else? Where is the foul play?