Will tune in to BBC around 10pm for the exit poll. The result of which will determine my next move.



If it says the Tories will get their arses handed to them Iíll stay up for a while and enjoy the squirming. If the polling to this point has been utterly wrong and it suggests weíll end up with a hung Parliament, or a narrow Labour majority Iíll go to bed/stick on a film. I can do without the more pungent Tories sneering and lining up to smugly tell me that itís actually a win for them.