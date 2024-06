Qantas tanked it hard during Covid.



Lots of job cuts. 25k just doing a quick search (one of my close friends lost her job then and started working for company im with)

Too expensive to use for the average person since we now have heaps more options.

Service is not great for frankly an overpriced carrier. Many prefer Singapore or Cathay to be honest.



otoh Im surprised Fiji one is so high on list and is that two Japan airlines in top 10?