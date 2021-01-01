I never seen a minute of the tournament but says a lot that the only thing i've really heard abut it is Darwin having a fight in the stands and the bedlam outside before the final. The football sounded poor but it's pure overkill when it's 5 Copa Americas in less than a decade. The World Cup qualifiers are grueling enough as well.



South American football does seem unwatchable. It's just constant fouling and diving and cheating. I know Europe's not far behind but at least you get teams like Spain playing more in the spirit of how the likes of Brazil used to.

I watched the tournament and you're not far off Fromola.I've always loved south American footy, and I pushed back or tried to ignore the notion that corruption was killing the game (especially in Brazil) and that Europe was miles ahead in terms of coaching, facilities, growing the game etc. Probably some romantic notion from a bygone era.However, reluctantly, for the 1st time seeing this tournament I thought hmmmm yeah... maybe there's something to that.It probably brought it more into focus when Conmebol aligned it with the Euros.Granted, the chaos with the facilities, transportation and other venue related issues this year might be the US hosts dropping the ball, but still, the overall product on and off the pitch looked far more polished and advanced at the Euros, and that's a shame.