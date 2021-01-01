« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 32523 times)

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm
Maybe because that was my point, soft lad.

Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez are examples of 2 good players in that squad, a few others clearly have their best days behind them. The rest, meh. I don't have to "dodge" fuck all, you're behaving like I give a toss if you 'caught me' with a point; it's my own opinion on an internet forum that's clearly getting you worked up.

Winning is everything for you, good lad, you must be fun at the end of every season. Others can still admire players like Puskas, Yashin, Zico, Cruyff who played on great teams and never won anything of note at the international level, yet still recognize that in addition to skill and ability, winning a tournament trophy can also be down to luck of the draw, injuries, dodgy ref decision and other factors.

The best squad on paper doesnt always win things, the literal reality of football at ALL levels, has no baring on their current side.

The greatest player of all time is in that team and MacAllister and Martinez alone qualify as good

If you say so mate. Ive never been worked up by things on RAWK in my life :lmao youre just chatting absolute shite

I also never said people cant enjoy players who havent won certain things anywhereeeeee, youre just making ridiculous shite arguments based on things no one said while I discuss what was actually said. But yes MacAllister and Martinez are Argentinas only 2 good players :lmao
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm »
You do know Messi is now 37 and plays in the US, actually fuck it never mind, nah you're well sorted mate.

Life's too short.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm »
Not great this.

https://twitter.com/ValverdeSZN/status/1812916571867869645

[@enzojfernandez on Instagram] Argentina players chanting the They play in France but come from Angola racist chant as they celebrate their Copa America win


The lyrics:

they play for france
but are from angola
how nice they are going to run
they are cometravas (like to fuck transgender)
their mom is nigerian
their father cambodian
but on the passport:french
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Colombia federation president, son arrested at Copa América final

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40569659/colombia-federation-president-arrested-copa-america-final

In addition to being the Colombia Football Federation president, the 71-year-old Jesurún also serves on the FIFA Council, the "strategic and oversight body" for soccer's global governing body.

We aren't ready for international sports over here :/
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 01:29:58 am »
CONMEBOL statement: https://copaamerica.com/en/news/message-conmebol-copa-america-final

Quote
We congratulate the finalist of CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024️, Argentina and Colombia, for the great final played yesterday.

Yesterday, the most challenging tournament in history organized by CONMEBOL together with Concacaf concluded, reaching record figures in venues, attendance, audience, and staff dedicated to its organization, with more than 42,000 collaborators.

As it is already known, during the final held in Miami, fans without tickets went to the stadium's vicinity, which delayed the normal access of people who did have tickets, slowing down the entry and leading to the closure of doors.

In this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities, according to the contractual responsibilities established for security operations.

In addition to the preparations determined in this contract, CONMEBOL recommended to these authorities the procedures proven in events of this magnitude, which were NOT taken into account.

We regret that the acts of violence caused by malicious individuals have tarnished a final that was ready to be a great sports celebration.

CONMEBOL saying that they weren't listened to.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 01:35:18 am »
The Mayor of Miami-Dade County





Saying it was organised by CONMEBOL and they were there to provide Support.

Whole lot of finger pointing going on.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 02:44:45 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 05:27:55 am
56 days since the end of the season and Mac Allister & Diaz have finally finished international duty.  Shite.

Wonder how worse is for clubs who are in club world cup next year. they have no rest period at all.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 09:31:21 am »
It's crazy -but probably not unexpected-how the blame for the chaos is being passed around from one to another.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 09:57:30 am »
It was also the 5th Copa America in 9 years. 2 of the other years there was a World Cup, another summer was the Covid shutdown.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 11:17:34 am »
What a farcical tournament. The football was poor quality apparently (didn't see any), the pitches were all a mess, Argentina's players celebrated by singing a racist song, there was violence wherever Colombia played, the gates were crashed and the stadium overcrowded for the Final, and now the President of the Colombian Football Federation and his son have been arrested for assaulting a security officer after the match.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 01:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:17:34 am
What a farcical tournament. The football was poor quality apparently (didn't see any), the pitches were all a mess, Argentina's players celebrated by singing a racist song, there was violence wherever Colombia played, the gates were crashed and the stadium overcrowded for the Final, and now the President of the Colombian Football Federation and his son have been arrested for assaulting a security officer after the match.
Some people would wish you're describing the antics of the England cohort there yorky  ;)
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:28:48 pm
Some people would wish you're describing the antics of the England cohort there yorky  ;)

Yep. Seen some of that.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:17:34 am
What a farcical tournament. The football was poor quality apparently (didn't see any), the pitches were all a mess, Argentina's players celebrated by singing a racist song, there was violence wherever Colombia played, the gates were crashed and the stadium overcrowded for the Final, and now the President of the Colombian Football Federation and his son have been arrested for assaulting a security officer after the match.

I never seen a minute of the tournament but says a lot that the only thing i've really heard abut it is Darwin having a fight in the stands and the bedlam outside before the final. The football sounded poor but it's pure overkill when it's 5 Copa Americas in less than a decade. The World Cup qualifiers are grueling enough as well.

South American football does seem unwatchable. It's just constant fouling and diving and cheating. I know Europe's not far behind but at least you get teams like Spain playing more in the spirit of how the likes of Brazil used to.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:05:29 pm
I never seen a minute of the tournament but says a lot that the only thing i've really heard abut it is Darwin having a fight in the stands and the bedlam outside before the final. The football sounded poor but it's pure overkill when it's 5 Copa Americas in less than a decade. The World Cup qualifiers are grueling enough as well.

Moaning about something you didn't watch...

Pure, unadulterated Fromola...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:06:49 pm
Moaning about something you didn't watch...

Pure, unadulterated Fromola...

The person I quoted didn't see any of it either and they were the ones slagging it off.

Maybe it was a purist's dream and the football was boss, I stand to be corrected. Just said what I have heard about it was about shit off the pitch rather than any actual football, which isn't a great barometer.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 05:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:07:43 pm
The person I quoted didn't see any of it either and they were the ones slagging it off.


Oh do fuck off. I said the football was "apparently poor". The rest of the comment was about what I had seen and read about - the violence in the stands, the racism of the Argentinian players, the rush of the gates, the attack on the security guard by the losing Federation's President.

And do us all a favour next season and keep out of the half-time threads. I'm sick of seeing you berate our players when things go a teensy bit wrong. I suspect you don't even watch our games either.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 05:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:31:47 pm
Oh do fuck off. I said the football was "apparently poor". The rest of the comment was about what I had seen and read about - the violence in the stands, the racism of the Argentinian players, the rush of the gates, the attack on the security guard by the losing Federation's President.

And do us all a favour next season and keep out of the half-time threads. I'm sick of seeing you berate our players when things go a teensy bit wrong. I suspect you don't even watch our games either.
a few years back (not on RAWK) I had a 3-day back-and-forth about one of our lad's performance, with a guy who eventually said "well OK I didn't actually see the game").

fucking knobhead.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 05:36:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:34:55 pm
a few years back (not on RAWK) I had a 3-day back-and-forth about one of our lad's performance, with a guy who eventually said "well OK I didn't actually see the game").

fucking knobhead.

Be honest. It was Fromola.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 05:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:31:47 pm
Oh do fuck off. I said the football was "apparently poor". The rest of the comment was about what I had seen and read about - the violence in the stands, the racism of the Argentinian players, the rush of the gates, the attack on the security guard by the losing Federation's President.

And do us all a favour next season and keep out of the half-time threads. I'm sick of seeing you berate our players when things go a teensy bit wrong. I suspect you don't even watch our games either.

All I did was pretty much echo what you said - about the shit off the pitch overshadowing the football on it, which was supposedly poor - and someone jumps on me for it.

I only mentioned your post because the lad decided to have a go at me for echoing the same sentiment.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:37:52 pm
All I did was pretty much echo what you said - about the shit off the pitch overshadowing the football on it, which was supposedly poor - and someone jumps on me for it.

I only mentioned your post because the lad decided to have a go at me for echoing the same sentiment.

Didn't really mean for it to be taken that seriously. I apologize.

Will that trigger a moan about my misspelling 'apologise?'  :D
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 06:02:41 pm »
I watched both the Euros and the Copa. I enjoyed the Copa more. Both had some enjoyable group games but the Copas had a couple more. I think the Euros had the better quality finishes. The knockout games were more cagey in both tournaments, but the only real stinker in the Copa was the Uruguay vs Brazil match. Columbia, Uruguay and even Canada gave it a real go in the knockouts. Whereas France, England and Portugal were boring throughout.

The 3rd place playoff game between Bielsa's Uruguay and Marsch's Canada was more enjoyable than almost all the Euros' games.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:02:41 pm
I watched both the Euros and the Copa. I enjoyed the Copa more. Both had some enjoyable group games but the Copas had a couple more. I think the Euros had the better quality finishes. The knockout games were more cagey in both tournaments, but the only real stinker in the Copa was the Uruguay vs Brazil match. Columbia, Uruguay and even Canada gave it a real go in the knockouts. Whereas France, England and Portugal were boring throughout.

The 3rd place playoff game between Bielsa's Uruguay and Marsch's Canada was more enjoyable than almost all the Euros' games.
I agree with that, 100%.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 06:21:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:58:29 pm
Didn't really mean for it to be taken that seriously. I apologize.

Will that trigger a moan about my misspelling 'apologise?'  :D

No it's fine, I was just told to fuck off over nothing.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 06:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:21:59 pm
No it's fine, I was just told to fuck off over nothing.
I thought you'd be used to that by now. ;D
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:05:29 pm
I never seen a minute of the tournament but says a lot that the only thing i've really heard abut it is Darwin having a fight in the stands and the bedlam outside before the final. The football sounded poor but it's pure overkill when it's 5 Copa Americas in less than a decade. The World Cup qualifiers are grueling enough as well.

South American football does seem unwatchable. It's just constant fouling and diving and cheating. I know Europe's not far behind but at least you get teams like Spain playing more in the spirit of how the likes of Brazil used to.
I watched the tournament and you're not far off Fromola.

I've always loved south American footy, and I pushed back or tried to ignore the notion that corruption was killing the game (especially in Brazil) and that Europe was miles ahead in terms of coaching, facilities, growing the game etc. Probably some romantic notion from a bygone era.

However, reluctantly, for the 1st time seeing this tournament I thought hmmmm yeah...  maybe there's something to that.

It probably brought it more into focus when Conmebol aligned it with the Euros.

Granted, the chaos with the facilities, transportation and other venue related issues this year might be the US hosts dropping the ball, but still, the overall product on and off the pitch looked far more polished and advanced at the Euros, and that's a shame.
