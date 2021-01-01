« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 31582 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm
Maybe because that was my point, soft lad.

Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez are examples of 2 good players in that squad, a few others clearly have their best days behind them. The rest, meh. I don't have to "dodge" fuck all, you're behaving like I give a toss if you 'caught me' with a point; it's my own opinion on an internet forum that's clearly getting you worked up.

Winning is everything for you, good lad, you must be fun at the end of every season. Others can still admire players like Puskas, Yashin, Zico, Cruyff who played on great teams and never won anything of note at the international level, yet still recognize that in addition to skill and ability, winning a tournament trophy can also be down to luck of the draw, injuries, dodgy ref decision and other factors.

The best squad on paper doesnt always win things, the literal reality of football at ALL levels, has no baring on their current side.

The greatest player of all time is in that team and MacAllister and Martinez alone qualify as good

If you say so mate. Ive never been worked up by things on RAWK in my life :lmao youre just chatting absolute shite

I also never said people cant enjoy players who havent won certain things anywhereeeeee, youre just making ridiculous shite arguments based on things no one said while I discuss what was actually said. But yes MacAllister and Martinez are Argentinas only 2 good players :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm »
You do know Messi is now 37 and plays in the US, actually fuck it never mind, nah you're well sorted mate.

Life's too short.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,942
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm »
Not great this.

https://twitter.com/ValverdeSZN/status/1812916571867869645

[@enzojfernandez on Instagram] Argentina players chanting the They play in France but come from Angola racist chant as they celebrate their Copa America win


The lyrics:

they play for france
but are from angola
how nice they are going to run
they are cometravas (like to fuck transgender)
their mom is nigerian
their father cambodian
but on the passport:french
Logged

Online davegc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Colombia federation president, son arrested at Copa América final

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40569659/colombia-federation-president-arrested-copa-america-final

In addition to being the Colombia Football Federation president, the 71-year-old Jesurún also serves on the FIFA Council, the "strategic and oversight body" for soccer's global governing body.

We aren't ready for international sports over here :/
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:40 am by davegc »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 01:29:58 am »
CONMEBOL statement: https://copaamerica.com/en/news/message-conmebol-copa-america-final

Quote
We congratulate the finalist of CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024️, Argentina and Colombia, for the great final played yesterday.

Yesterday, the most challenging tournament in history organized by CONMEBOL together with Concacaf concluded, reaching record figures in venues, attendance, audience, and staff dedicated to its organization, with more than 42,000 collaborators.

As it is already known, during the final held in Miami, fans without tickets went to the stadium's vicinity, which delayed the normal access of people who did have tickets, slowing down the entry and leading to the closure of doors.

In this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities, according to the contractual responsibilities established for security operations.

In addition to the preparations determined in this contract, CONMEBOL recommended to these authorities the procedures proven in events of this magnitude, which were NOT taken into account.

We regret that the acts of violence caused by malicious individuals have tarnished a final that was ready to be a great sports celebration.

CONMEBOL saying that they weren't listened to.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:58 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 01:35:18 am »
The Mayor of Miami-Dade County





Saying it was organised by CONMEBOL and they were there to provide Support.

Whole lot of finger pointing going on.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 