.@TUDNUSA (Univision)interviewing fans that claim that they're not being allowed into Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa America final, despite showing their digital tickets on their phone."They're not letting us in"
Normally you have tiers of security as you get closer to the stadium. You show your tickets as you pass through each ring of security so non ticket holders can't get that close to the stadium. This has been poorly organised.
Read somewhere that Mac had to leave warm ups to help get his family inside the stadium?What a shambles.
Apparently the Argentinian family section is surrounded by Colombia fans. Win or lose, that's asking for trouble.
https://x.com/TyCSports/status/1812648591560704049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812648591560704049%7Ctwgr%5Ee99d4ff1107b3d1721219abe392842de330bf496%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fgo.arena.im%2Fembed%3Fpublisher%3Despn-69077event%3DBs9fIxKv%3D2consent%3DTHis mom getting interviewed^^
All the best to you and yours too.
Quit the fcking around and get started.
So who do you want, Mac or Lucho?
You do realize if Colombia win, then Everton win the Copa.
https://twitter.com/MatchPoiint/status/1812653953688941050?s=19t
Rios looks a good player. Strong and skillful
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.04]