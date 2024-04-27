Where I'm at as well. From what I've read his family was already on the pitch, away from the fights. Which means he left them there and went to fight? How is that responsible? The attempted chair throw is also mad, can't be defending that."He's one of our own, should stand with him" is a wild take when he could have very seriously injured someone.
I never supported him, Im an ethnic minority before a Liverpool fan I dont care if hes our greatest player ever, I was one of the few on here at the time who found the whole situation dubious.Doesnt mean Im not backing Nunez though.
Can't help but love Nunez.
Back to the football, Nunez's poor finishing and decision making at the business end of tournament, cost his team again. Uruguay should of been 2 nil up in the first 20 minutes, both chances he didn't even hit the target.
Based on this?If anything Im giving less and less fucks about him because of it. Might be just getting old and not having time for either uncontrolled aggression or lack of self control.
I'm honestly baffled by the amount of excuses that have been made for his reaction. He was inches away from a criminal record and I don't see LFC babying a convicted criminal. If the guard had been a tad slower, his life would changed and not for the better. Even his teammates were shocked and tried to restrain him.
Didnt Gerrard lamp some DJ because they refused to play Phil Collins?
this thread - i.e. the constant Nunez disrespect - is a bloody disgrace at this point.
It's the same people who make excuses for his poor form on the pitch.
Yep, and against all odds we always wanted one more night with Gerrard despite his flaws.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2009/jul/24/steven-gerrard-verdict-affrayGerrard was cleared. Darwin would have had no valid excuse.
supporters in supporting one of their teams' players shocker! Whatever next!Maybe one day, youll be a supporter, but probably not for you that eh
Gerrard was cleared, like Ken Dodd before him, at Liverpool Crown Court.
Salah can do one, what a disgraceful and disrespectful show. Someone should have dragged him back to the bench.
Haha, yep, an alien concept to him and the likes of Mons. No surprise the weirdos who got his thread locked for the millionth time are now all in here.
Practice what you preach........
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Youd have supported Fred West if he pulled on a Liverpool shirt
If we want to go down this route what of Firmino who got done for drink driving?You support the player. You may (and many have) show anger at disappointment at the action but you support the player.Or are we now in a world where by you support the player unless you don't like the player, then you dig in to them
Everyone has their views and are entitled to them on Nunez. On the pitch I think he's powerful, an absolute terror who if he keeps getting the right coaching will be pure class. The intent with the chair was mad. Mental. He defs has a bit of that Northern Irish rioting urge in him. He'd fit in well over here today of all days. But it didn't happen. What did happen was a few punches and a load of pushing and showing in the stands that he'll rightly be punished for. Doesn't change much for me to be honest. He's fiery and he's wired to the fucking moon but I love him.
