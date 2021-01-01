« previous next »
Copa América 2024

San Diego Red

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #320
Yeah said it the other day....terrible version of Brazil......
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #321
Tokyoite

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #322
I want one of Argentina or Uruguay to win it, having both in the final would be great!  ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #323
I find it odd that they don't swap the fixtures around for the semi-finals. All the teams could face their group opponents again in the semis.
Statto Red

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #324
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:09:03 am
I find it odd that they don't swap the fixtures around for the semi-finals. All the teams could face their group opponents again in the semis.

That's an odd way of doing the draw, normally in a 16 team tournament with a group phase, the draw is done so group opponents are in different halves of the draw once the knockout rounds start.
San Diego Red

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #325
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:43:39 am
That's an odd way of doing the draw, normally in a 16 team tournament with a group phase, the draw is done so group opponents are in different halves of the draw once the knockout rounds start.
Argentina should cruise through to the final in that half of the draw.
MonsLibpool

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #326
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:02:40 am

Good chance one of our players wins it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #327
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:43:39 am
That's an odd way of doing the draw, normally in a 16 team tournament with a group phase, the draw is done so group opponents are in different halves of the draw once the knockout rounds start.

This way the final is a unique fixture though which works better I think.
Crosby Nick

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #328
People (rightly) complain about the format of the Euros. But how is it that in a simple, top two from each group go through format that two teams from the same group could meet again in the semi final? Surely they should go into opposite sides of the draw?!
Chris~

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #329
Is not just to try and keep Brazil and Argentina apart until the final?
Fromola

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #330
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:39:52 am
Is not just to try and keep Brazil and Argentina apart until the final?

That's basically it, they want the Brazil-Argentina final. Concacaf do the same to fix a Mexico-USA final.

Obviously it doesn't always come to pass (although it did last time in Copa America).

It's ended up lopsiding that draw as well, so you've got Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay on that half of the draw until the final (should have been USA as well) and Argentina on the other - rather than have 2 on each. It should at least be flipped for the semis so that Argentina would play one of those 3, but it's all about keeping Argentina and Brazil apart.
Crosby Nick

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #331
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:39:52 am
Is not just to try and keep Brazil and Argentina apart until the final?

Ah ok, bit crap!
