Is not just to try and keep Brazil and Argentina apart until the final?



That's basically it, they want the Brazil-Argentina final. Concacaf do the same to fix a Mexico-USA final.Obviously it doesn't always come to pass (although it did last time in Copa America).It's ended up lopsiding that draw as well, so you've got Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay on that half of the draw until the final (should have been USA as well) and Argentina on the other - rather than have 2 on each. It should at least be flipped for the semis so that Argentina would play one of those 3, but it's all about keeping Argentina and Brazil apart.