this has to be the worst Brazilian team in modern history. I've been spoiled with their teams since 1982 but this team is awful to watch.



Since 1982 the only team worth a carrot was the 2002 team and that was shortlived as they struggled to qualify for that. They've stank at every World Cup since.They bored their way to win in 1994 which was the worst thing for them as the prototype for a Brazilian midfielder became Dunga rather than Zico. Losing in 1982 also a key moment as they lost their flair and verve.