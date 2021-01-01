« previous next »
In the final count, the 500 people with allocated tickets who were not allowed access to Montilivi must be taken into account. - ?
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 08:23:40 pm
https://www.gironafc.cat/en/news/comunicat-sobre-lassistencia-al-girona-feyenoord

Interesting confirms our allocation anyway, and providing there's no change to the usual then 1st sale will be 27/27 and 2nd sale will be 26/27 - with less than half on 26 getting sorted
Would love to see a curve ball in the allocation for this one like 27/27 in (as they would of automatically assumed and booked) and 26/27 (they were never guaranteed in first place) not transferable entry only in their names  😈
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 10:28:26 am
Would love to see a curve ball in the allocation for this one like 27/27 in (as they would of automatically assumed and booked) and 26/27 (they were never guaranteed in first place) not transferable entry only in their names  😈
That would definitely change things for some! although not for 3 of the 4 that we'll have in the guaranteed sale. Whilst I agree that ultimately they do need to do that, they need to do it at the start of the euro campaign and not once its already started.
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 10:28:26 am
Would love to see a curve ball in the allocation for this one like 27/27 in (as they would of automatically assumed and booked) and 26/27 (they were never guaranteed in first place) not transferable entry only in their names  😈

It should be that way for every away.

Im like a broken record on this but through their own refusal to piss off certain supporters groups the TO have created this situation where everyone is credit hunting for fear of falling further down, or off entirely, the ladder.

If they could establish a system where only the person attending the match gets the credit then the criteria would inevitably drop meaning credit hunting wouldnt be as big of an issue as people would know that they dont necessarily need 100% attendance to qualify for certain matches. its a chicken and egg scenario.

For Istanbul for example, I got a ticket with 4 homes and 0 aways, I think that was the first season theyd started the credit system, it was certainly in its infancy if not. Now obviously a lot has changed since then, weve got a much bigger suporter base, a bigger stadium, the world is a smaller place than it was then in terms of cheap travel and UEFA take the piss with allocations and corporate ticket even more now than they did then etc so Im not for a moment suggesting that it would ever be like that again but I do think theres middle ground between that and what you have now where without an away credit youve got, at best, a 1 in 3 chance of a final ticket.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:37:04 am
That would definitely change things for some! although not for 3 of the 4 that we'll have in the guaranteed sale. Whilst I agree that ultimately they do need to do that, they need to do it at the start of the euro campaign and not once its already started.

Agree hard to change the system midway through campaign - as someone on 25/27 manifesting any sort of change that gets me in with a chance of Girona :)
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 10:57:14 am
Agree hard to change the system midway through campaign - as someone on 25/27 manifesting any sort of change that gets me in with a chance of Girona :)
I'm also on 25/27 and am the 1 of the 4 that I mentioned above that will be going on someone else's ticket for this. Loads of our lot are on 25/27 as well but will not have a sniff for this unfortunately.
