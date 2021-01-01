Would love to see a curve ball in the allocation for this one like 27/27 in (as they would of automatically assumed and booked) and 26/27 (they were never guaranteed in first place) not transferable entry only in their names 😈



It should be that way for every away.Im like a broken record on this but through their own refusal to piss off certain supporters groups the TO have created this situation where everyone is credit hunting for fear of falling further down, or off entirely, the ladder.If they could establish a system where only the person attending the match gets the credit then the criteria would inevitably drop meaning credit hunting wouldnt be as big of an issue as people would know that they dont necessarily need 100% attendance to qualify for certain matches. its a chicken and egg scenario.For Istanbul for example, I got a ticket with 4 homes and 0 aways, I think that was the first season theyd started the credit system, it was certainly in its infancy if not. Now obviously a lot has changed since then, weve got a much bigger suporter base, a bigger stadium, the world is a smaller place than it was then in terms of cheap travel and UEFA take the piss with allocations and corporate ticket even more now than they did then etc so Im not for a moment suggesting that it would ever be like that again but I do think theres middle ground between that and what you have now where without an away credit youve got, at best, a 1 in 3 chance of a final ticket.