Madrid was 1808 though so assuming that the vast majority that purchased for that are still on the ladder and will qualify in the 1st sale + people like your mates that don't have Madrid but do have another 4 + LASK, that will mean even less for the potential 2nd sale so even less likely to drop to 3+. Again though, the amount of returns will be key.



The way I always think of it is if you’ve bought for a game with a lower allocation, and bought everything you’ve qualified for since - you’ll generally be sound. So if you’ve got Madrid or LASK (plus the ones you’d have needed to qualify for those sales and those you’ve qualified for since), you’ll be guaranteed for a 2.2k allocation in Leipzig.The rest will then be in a non-guaranteed sale for people who’ve bought for games with over the allocation (in this case 2.2k). Again as long as they’ve bought everything they’ve qualified for since.It’s only a rule of thumb as hospitality take up comes into it. But it seems to always work out like that in my experience.