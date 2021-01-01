« previous next »
PJJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #320 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm
Think someone worked out on the Atalanta thread that there were about 220 sold in the 24/24 sale. Add in 250 taken by the club as per Atalanta and thats basically the allocation gone. Be very slim pickings for anyone on 23/24. Returns only probably
ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #321 on: Today at 04:29:44 pm
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Think someone worked out on the Atalanta thread that there were about 220 sold in the 24/24 sale. Add in 250 taken by the club as per Atalanta and thats basically the allocation gone. Be very slim pickings for anyone on 23/24. Returns only probably
Yeah 231 sold in the 24/24 Atalanta sale so if the club do what they initially did for Atalanta, barely any will drop to 26/27, then it will be a question of how many returns there are for everyone else on 26/27, no way will it drop to 25/27 imo.

i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #322 on: Today at 05:24:39 pm
How many dropped to the 22 sale for Atalanta anyone know?

Trying to work out how many are on 23..

scouser102002

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #323 on: Today at 06:44:39 pm
I have the same contact for UEFA tickets, got me Ajax ones the other year. Smashing fella
scouser102002

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #324 on: Today at 06:45:00 pm
Oh, post deleted. Bit cowardly
30fiver

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #325 on: Today at 08:21:10 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 06:44:39 pm
I have the same contact for UEFA tickets, got me Ajax ones the other year. Smashing fella

They take redic allocations and then never really use them, look at lower Kenny returns in the groups etc. I know two people who get 4 each from people they know at Uefa for every home and away in their comps, and like you said that guy absolutely is. It's supposed to be a ballot but never not got the 4 each when they've applied, even for other Uefa games near by or ticking grounds off I know they did barca, Dortmund and villa etc recently

Theyve both offered me one of theirs if they get them, think the Girona site said 1500 have gone to Uefa for this. Hopefully won't need to though rather be abused by the Spanish police in a pen

If I end up with nothing I'll just refund the hotels and lose the 50 quid on flights
Pata

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #326 on: Today at 08:23:27 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:24:39 pm
How many dropped to the 22 sale for Atalanta anyone know?
Trying to work out how many are on 23..
For Atalanta

Normal tickets sold
24/24 - 228
23/24 - 301
22/24 - 141

Hospitality
Initially taken - 271
Returned back into 24/24 sale - 58
Returned back into 22/24 sale - 133
PJJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #327 on: Today at 08:49:00 pm
Quote from: Pata on Today at 08:23:27 pm
For Atalanta

Normal tickets sold
24/24 - 228
23/24 - 301
22/24 - 141

Hospitality
Initially taken - 271
Returned back into 24/24 sale - 58
Returned back into 22/24 sale - 133


Very interesting. So with the extra 200 they initially took 471 out of 950 total tickets. Reaching the point where the regular fan gets hardly anything for girona then.
30fiver

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #328 on: Today at 08:53:21 pm
Quote from: Pata on Today at 08:23:27 pm
For Atalanta

Normal tickets sold
24/24 - 228
23/24 - 301
22/24 - 141

Hospitality
Initially taken - 271
Returned back into 24/24 sale - 58
Returned back into 22/24 sale - 133

Perfect thanks!
