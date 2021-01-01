I have the same contact for UEFA tickets, got me Ajax ones the other year. Smashing fella



They take redic allocations and then never really use them, look at lower Kenny returns in the groups etc. I know two people who get 4 each from people they know at Uefa for every home and away in their comps, and like you said that guy absolutely is. It's supposed to be a ballot but never not got the 4 each when they've applied, even for other Uefa games near by or ticking grounds off I know they did barca, Dortmund and villa etc recentlyTheyve both offered me one of theirs if they get them, think the Girona site said 1500 have gone to Uefa for this. Hopefully won't need to though rather be abused by the Spanish police in a penIf I end up with nothing I'll just refund the hotels and lose the 50 quid on flights